Ring camera shows video of teens attempting to enter car: Bay Village Police Blotter

South Euclid officer fires shots after armed suspect rams patrol car, police say
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — An officer fired at least two shots early Sunday morning after a suspect armed with a handgun rammed a patrol car before driving off, according to police. It’s unknown if the suspect, who managed to elude police after driving away, was wounded by the gunfire,...
Man steals 75-year-old’s identity, buys a $60K car: Avon Lake police blotter
A 75-year-old man reported on July 29 that he was contacted by a car dealership in Doral, Fla., that he needed to sign paperwork for the purchase of a vehicle. However, the man has never been to Doral. The dealership sent a license with his information, but the photo was not of him. He was alerted that a loan for $60,000 was obtained from Chase Bank and the bank was holding him accountable for the loan.
Teen charged with drunk driving after hit-skip: North Ridgeville police blotter
Police responded to a hit-skip accident on August 7. The suspected car was left in the gravel lot of North Ridgeville High School. The 19-year-old driver was located and arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, excess BAC, reasonable control and stopping after an accident. Accident:...
South Euclid Police shoot at man who struck officer's vehicle
The Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in South Euclid.
Woman arrested for hitting husband with a beer bottle: Medina Police Blotter
Police responded to a domestic incident at 8:05 p.m. Aug. 10 and arrested a woman at the scene for reportedly striking her husband with a beer bottle. Police reported that a driver collided with a deer on Wedgewood Road at 6:17 a.m. Aug. 11. There were no injuries reported in the accident.
Man wanted for allegedly raping 12-year-old arrested
The man wanted for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl has been arrested.
Woman arrested for skip-scanning items at grocery store: Brunswick Police Blotter
A Ruby Lane woman was cited for petty theft at 1:40 p.m. July 19 when employees at Meijer reported she failed to scan more than $66 worth of items at a self-checkout register. Representatives from Tru-Green at 2988 Nationwide Parkway reported the catalytic converters stolen from a company vehicle July 18-19. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Police stop a car containing $2,058 of suspected stolen merchandise: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Grand theft shoplifting: I-480 A North Olmsted police officer on July 31 stopped a vehicle on the entrance ramp to I-480 westbound from Great Northern Boulevard after discovering the car had fictitious plates. The officer observed the car leaving the Great Northern Mall onto Country...
Man crashes stolen vehicle into house; intoxicated woman gives Uber driver rough time: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Receiving stolen vehicle, fleeing & eluding: Brookpark Road. A 20-year-old man was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. July 28 after he fled from police in a stolen Honda Passport, then crashed the SUV into a house. A woman, 43, called police, saying she was driving...
Man admits to drinking and driving but passes sobriety tests: Independence Police Blotter
Police pulled over a 38-year-old man at 9:04 p.m. July 19 for tailgating the vehicle ahead of him and using his cell phone while driving. The man reportedly smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking and driving and having an open container in the car. Police conducted field sobriety tests but the made was determined to not be impaired. He was cited for consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle and for open container.
Woman charged in OVI collision: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – OVI: Lake Avenue. A caller at 10:57 p.m. on July 31 said a woman hit the caller’s vehicle on Lake Avenue and then left westbound. The woman was “swerving all over and possibly impaired,” according to a police event report. Officers stopped the vehicle on Andrews Avenue and charged the driver with operating a vehicle under the influence. The woman also is charged with failing to stop after an accident and failure to control, according to Lorain Municipal Court records.
Police report uptick in firearm thefts from vehicles: Avon Police Blotter
Police responded to a call of a firearm stolen from a vehicle July 22. The victim reportedly stated her car was unlocked at the time of the theft and the theft occurred during the early morning hours, noting that her dogs began barking at 1:50 a.m. She noticed the $500 handgun and a pair of $225 earrings missing from the car at 9:34 a.m. Surveillance camera footage from a neighbor’s house reportedly showed movement near the victim’s car at 1:45 a.m. by a car that drove by the residence and then returned two minutes later. There were still no suspects at the time of the report. On July 29, a Rosewood Boulevard woman reported a handgun stolen from her vehicle overnight July 27-28. She also said her car was unlocked at the time of the theft. Police noted that there has been a recent increase in firearm thefts from vehicles.
Dog bites Amazon driver, man attacks nursing home worker: Chagrin Falls police blotter
Chagrin Falls EMS transported an Amazon driver to the hospital 12:37 p.m. Aug. 3 after she was bitten by a dog while making a delivery to a house. Information was forwarded to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor for review. Assault, Hamlet Hills Drive:. A combative resident at the nursing home facility...
OVI tip leads to arrest on felony charge for stolen gun
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Receiving stolen property: Bay Landing Drive. A resident at 11:32 p.m. on July 31 called to report a possibly intoxicated driver. Westlake police officers caught up with the described vehicle on Bay Landing Drive, and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat did not have a license. He claimed that he had just changed seats with a woman passenger and that she had been driving. They claimed they had been delivering for DoorDash food delivery service.
Man driving stolen car tries to hide on resident’s property: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 4:15 a.m. Aug. 5, officers were alerted by an automated license plate reader that a Hyundai vehicle being driven in the area of Lee Road and Scottsdale Boulevard had been reported stolen out of Cleveland. A short time later, officers located the vehicle. The driver fled when officers attempted...
Women steal $1,700 worth of Ulta merchandise: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Aug. 3 at 12:17 a.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver for equipment and lane violations. While at the car, the officer noticed evidence of alcohol impairment in the actions of the 40-year-old Cleveland man driving the car. As backup arrived, the officer asked the driver to exit the car to perform a standardized field sobriety test. Prior to the tests, the officer asked the driver if he had any weapons. The driver said he was unarmed. The driver was too intoxicated to drive and he was arrested. During the arrest search, the officer found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in the driver’s waistband. A computer check of the gun’s serial number showed the gun was reported stolen from Bedford Heights, Ohio.
Motorist vomits, urinates before and after traffic stop: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer at 11:15 p.m. July 22 went to the Middleburg Heights Library parking lot regarding a reckless driver. He was told that the motorist had been weaving all over Interstate 71. The motorist reportedly struck a curb several times on Bagley Road before parking in the lot. The witness...
Reward offered in manhunt for rape of 12-year-old
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest and indictment of a man wanted for sex crimes.
Man apologizes after leading Brook Park police on high-speed vehicle chase, rolling over car
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A man, 31, was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. July 27 after he led police on a high-speed vehicle chase, then crashed his car in Cleveland. Brook Park police tried to pull over the man’s Nissan after seeing the vehicle drive past a red light on northbound Fry Road at Snow Road. The man turned west onto Snow and didn’t stop for police.
Woman arrested for assault on family after argument over shoes: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman, 20, reported Aug. 3 that she was involved in an altercation with her mother over some shoes. Upon investigation, officers determined the woman was the primary aggressor and charged her with two counts of assault for the incident involving her mother and 12-year-old sister. Theft: Warrensville Center Road.
