Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Final arrangements set for USM icon Corky Palmer
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Family, friends and fans will bid a final farewell this weekend to former University of Southern Mississippi baseball coach Corky Palmer. Carlton D. Palmer died Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Landmark Nursing Home in Collins. He was 68. Visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m....
WDAM-TV
Ground has broken on Petal Chick-fil-A
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction teams were on site Sunday morning In Petal breaking the ground on the new Chick-fil-A location for the Pine Belt. The Friendly City will soon have their own Chick-fil-A, which is known for their staff, service and the phrase, “my pleasure.”. “I am not...
WDAM-TV
USM’s McNair scholars program re-funded
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal grant that helps under-served students seek doctoral degrees has been renewed at the University of Southern Mississippi for the next five years to support the school’s McNair Scholars Program. The federal funding is expected to be worth $1.31 million over the five-year span.
WDAM-TV
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs senior right tackle James Wilson. Wednesday marks a sad day in the Pine Belt as longtime Southern Miss baseball coach Corky Palmer passed away. 10pm Headlines 8/10. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Live recording. Infrastructure in the lead for Hattiesburg’s ARPA survey.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Forrest County housefire proves deadly
RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT. |. The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men...
Picayune Item
Forrest General Hospital’s Nurse Extern Program Graduates 20
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (August 2, 2022) Twenty students who participated in the 2022 Forrest General Hospital Nurse Extern Program completed their training Friday, July 29. The students, who hail from Alcorn State University, Mississippi University for Women, Pearl River Community College, and The University of Southern Mississippi, complimented the program saying they have gained valuable experience during the past two months that will help them better care for patients in the future.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg woman located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman reported missing in Hattiesburg. HPD said Lashonda Harris, 25, has been located and is safe. The police department originally said she was last seen leaving her home on West 5th Street on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and was wearing dark blue scrubs and a grey shirt and was in a white Nissan Altima.
WDAM-TV
Laurel-Jones Library gearing up for more fun
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Library just wrapped up a busy summer.]. Kids enjoyed several daily activities before school began. Now, the library is gearing up to offer more free and fun events- this time offering more towards adults and teens. ”We’re ramping up for a ton...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 8/12
RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora...
WDAM-TV
People swarm multi-purpose center for Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. The organization will use the proceeds from this festival to help individuals become self-sufficient. ”The donations that we received this weekend will go towards putting those people into...
WDAM-TV
Missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg. Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility. Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from...
WDAM-TV
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County investigators are treating a Sunday evening shooting as a domestic situation that left one man dead and one woman wounded. “This was not a random shooting, “Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “We’re still trying to piece it all together, but it looks like the homicide and the shooting of the female were all related.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Habitat for Humanity hosts first orientation class since start of pandemic
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - People interested in partnering with Habitat for Humanity to get a home of their own participated in a special seminar Saturday morning. A home-ownership orientation class at Forrest General Hospital gave potential Habitat for Humanity partners a chance to learn more about the organization, which helps provide affordable housing for qualified families.
WDAM-TV
Volunteer group helps new Mobile St. business get ready to open
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Hub City volunteers are helping a new Mobile Street business get ready to open its doors. About one dozen people from the group, D*mn It, Do IT! Hattiesburg, removed debris and pulled down kudzu and weeds Saturday at the old Anderson Machine Shop. It’s being...
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. man reported missing, endangered
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins and Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline are asking the public for help locating a senior citizen who is reported “Missing and Endangered.”. Elester Womack, also called “Farrell” by his family and friends, is 61 years old and of medium build....
WDAM-TV
HPD investigating Sunday morning gunfire
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate Sunday morning gunfire in the 400 block of Broad Street. No injuries were re[ported in the incident, which was called in shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, Hattiesburg Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said. While...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bobgermanylaw.com
Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11
Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
WDAM-TV
Hub City businesses say ‘thank you’ with Christian Services beautification
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg non-profit is usually the one helping people, but the organization is now the one receiving help from grateful community members. Christian Services, Inc. provides struggling community members necessities such as clothing and food. They also run the men’s mentorship program, Liberty Ministries and the financial counseling program, Thrive.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo staff made a sad and disappointing announcement today - the mother giraffe will not deliver a new baby. In April, the zoo announced the mother giraffe, Sue Ellen, was pregnant. Unfortunately, Sue Ellen experienced a “pseudopregnancy,” which results in no calf.
Home struck by gunfire on Broad Street
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A home was struck by gunfire in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 14. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to a call about a shooting just before 8:00 a.m. in the 400 block of Broad Street. They said no one was shot, but a home was hit during […]
Comments / 0