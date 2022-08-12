Read full article on original website
Arizona Man Allegedly Drove Over ‘Friend,’ Then Stomped on His Head Multiple Times
A driver ran over a man, then got out of the vehicle to stomp on the victim’s head, according to cops. Officers identified the suspect as John Lagana, 61, and the slain man as Christopher Heimer, 63. “No one deserves to go out the way he did,” Heimer’s next-door...
AZFamily
Woman shot by husband who then turned gun on himself in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman was shot by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself at a home near 71st Avenue and Baseline road late Saturday night. Officers showed up to find a woman stating that she had been shot by her husband, who was still inside the house by himself. Officers tried to contact the man for several hours but did not respond. Ultimately SWAT teams entered the found and found the man dead from shooting himself. The woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, she remains in critical but stable condition.
AZFamily
1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood; suspect in custody
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead, and multiple people were injured after a fight led to a shooting north of Phoenix Sky Harbor early Sunday morning. Phoenix police responded to the area of 46th Street and McDowell around 2 a.m. Officers showed up to find a “chaotic” scene with multiple people shot. According to police, a fight broke out between several men during a late-night party. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and began shooting into a crowd as he tried to run away. Police say a man in his 40s was shot and died at the scene.
One dead, five others hurt after shooting near SR 143 and McDowell Road
One person is dead and five others were hurt after a shooting overnight at a home near SR 143 and McDowell Road.
Drug Trafficking Organization Members Indicted
Phoenix police detectives have dismantled a drug trafficking operation based in Mexico. The year-long investigation into drug activity has led to the indictments of 14 member of the drug trafficking organization. The investigation began in 2021 and targeted an international drug trafficking organization responsible for the importation and distribution of...
ABC 15 News
One detained after man was stabbed, killed in Mesa
MESA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has detained one person after a man was stabbed and killed in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Officials say deputies responded to a possible stabbing or shooting call near University Drive and Hawes Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.
AZFamily
Mesa man accused of running over another man with his car
Community raising money to buy robotic arm for Queen Creek mom. Karole uses her iPad, phone and wheelchair to get around and communicate, but she believes a JACO robotic arm could improve her ability to be independent. Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix. Updated: 21...
kyma.com
Mass shooting in Phoenix, Arizona, leaves 1 dead, 4 injured after a late-night party, police say
(CNN) - One man is dead and four other people were injured early Sunday after a mass shooting ended a late-night party in Phoenix, Arizona, according to a news release from city police. The Gun Violence Archive -- as well as CNN -- defines a mass shooting as any incident...
ABC 15 News
More than 200 car owners get VIN, license plate numbers etched onto catalytic converters
TEMPE — It takes just minutes for someone to sneak under a car and snatch a catalytic converter. Thieves steal them to sell the precious metals that are in them, which in turn costs thousands of dollars in repairs for car owners. The thefts have grown in the last...
Man in custody after Mesa Police say he ran over a man, killing him
A man is in custody after he allegedly ran over another man with his car and stomped on him Friday near Main Street and Ellsworth Road in Mesa.
fox10phoenix.com
Man stabbed to death in north Phoenix, suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in north Phoenix after an argument turned violent Thursday evening, police said. The alleged crime happened at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The victim, an adult man, died from...
AZFamily
DPS uses tattoo recognition technology to identify victims in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is putting the highlight on how modern tech is helping troopers and detectives identify victims. Recently, DPS said it used tattoo recognition technology for the first time in June to identify a homicide victim and a dead woman who had begun to decompose.
Phoenix police 'dismantled' Mexican drug trafficking ring, indict 14 members: authorities
The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday that it has "dismantled" a Mexican drug trafficking organization that has been smuggling narcotics over the border into the United States. The department’s Drug Enforcement Bureau has seized large quantities of drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, linked to the alleged drug ring since first...
fox10phoenix.com
Fentanyl, meth, Xanax found inside vehicle during Chandler traffic stop: police
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A man has been arrested after Chandler officers discovered fentanyl, methamphetamine and Xanax in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Police pulled Brooks Corbin over near Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road on Aug. 8 after they noticed that the car had a fake license plate. A search...
ABC 15 News
Multiple people, including children injured in Glendale crash
GLENDALE — Multiple people, including children, were injured in a crash near Grand and Northern avenues Sunday night. Glendale fire officials have not said exactly how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved. This is a developing story....
13-Year-Old Boy Dead, 5 Others Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Department of Public Safety reported that a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 17 near Union Hills Drive left a 13-year-old boy dead. Additional reports state that the crash also left 5 other people with life-threatening injuries; All 5 were taken to the hospital. Aerial [..]
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police 'dismantle' Mexican drug trafficking operation, department says
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department said its Drug Enforcement Bureau "dismantled" a trafficking operation based in Mexico after the investigation first began in 2021. The investigation also led to "the indictment of 14 members of the drug trafficking organization." The following items were seized:. Over 517,000 fentanyl pills. About...
AZFamily
Illegal marijuana dispensary busted in south Phoenix; 3 arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement ended an illegal marijuana dispensary in south Phoenix, and now three people are facing charges in connection to it. Agencies received information from the Arizona Department of Health Services about the suspected illegal shop called Korporate Smoke at 16th Street and Southern Avenue. “DHS did a little research into and confirmed it wasn’t a licensed dispensary,” said Maricopa County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Shay. “They were purporting to be a license dispensary but weren’t.”
KTAR.com
Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle
PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Armed suspect arrested after El Mirage elementary school put on lockdown
Ahwatukee man convicted of killing son from drug overdose walks free from prison. In 2004, Josh was found dead on a bunk bed while his father was in the next room passed out from an attempted suicide with prescription drugs and liquor. Phoenix family speaks about tragic loss after mother...
