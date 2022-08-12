ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Woman shot by husband who then turned gun on himself in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman was shot by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself at a home near 71st Avenue and Baseline road late Saturday night. Officers showed up to find a woman stating that she had been shot by her husband, who was still inside the house by himself. Officers tried to contact the man for several hours but did not respond. Ultimately SWAT teams entered the found and found the man dead from shooting himself. The woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, she remains in critical but stable condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood; suspect in custody

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead, and multiple people were injured after a fight led to a shooting north of Phoenix Sky Harbor early Sunday morning. Phoenix police responded to the area of 46th Street and McDowell around 2 a.m. Officers showed up to find a “chaotic” scene with multiple people shot. According to police, a fight broke out between several men during a late-night party. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and began shooting into a crowd as he tried to run away. Police say a man in his 40s was shot and died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Drug Trafficking Organization Members Indicted

Phoenix police detectives have dismantled a drug trafficking operation based in Mexico. The year-long investigation into drug activity has led to the indictments of 14 member of the drug trafficking organization. The investigation began in 2021 and targeted an international drug trafficking organization responsible for the importation and distribution of...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One detained after man was stabbed, killed in Mesa

MESA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has detained one person after a man was stabbed and killed in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Officials say deputies responded to a possible stabbing or shooting call near University Drive and Hawes Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa man accused of running over another man with his car

Community raising money to buy robotic arm for Queen Creek mom. Karole uses her iPad, phone and wheelchair to get around and communicate, but she believes a JACO robotic arm could improve her ability to be independent. Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix. Updated: 21...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man stabbed to death in north Phoenix, suspect arrested

PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in north Phoenix after an argument turned violent Thursday evening, police said. The alleged crime happened at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The victim, an adult man, died from...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS uses tattoo recognition technology to identify victims in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is putting the highlight on how modern tech is helping troopers and detectives identify victims. Recently, DPS said it used tattoo recognition technology for the first time in June to identify a homicide victim and a dead woman who had begun to decompose.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Multiple people, including children injured in Glendale crash

GLENDALE — Multiple people, including children, were injured in a crash near Grand and Northern avenues Sunday night. Glendale fire officials have not said exactly how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved. This is a developing story....
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Police 'dismantle' Mexican drug trafficking operation, department says

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department said its Drug Enforcement Bureau "dismantled" a trafficking operation based in Mexico after the investigation first began in 2021. The investigation also led to "the indictment of 14 members of the drug trafficking organization." The following items were seized:. Over 517,000 fentanyl pills. About...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Illegal marijuana dispensary busted in south Phoenix; 3 arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement ended an illegal marijuana dispensary in south Phoenix, and now three people are facing charges in connection to it. Agencies received information from the Arizona Department of Health Services about the suspected illegal shop called Korporate Smoke at 16th Street and Southern Avenue. “DHS did a little research into and confirmed it wasn’t a licensed dispensary,” said Maricopa County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Shay. “They were purporting to be a license dispensary but weren’t.”
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle

PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ

