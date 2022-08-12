ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

Hickory Crawdads Toss Second No-Hitter

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YF2en_0hEFFFnL00

The Rangers' High Class-A affiliate threw its second combined no-hitter in a month on Thursday in a 4-0 win over Greenville.

For the second time this season, the Hickory Crawdads pitching staff threw a no-hitter, this time on Thursday night against the Greenville Drive.

The Crawdads won the game 4-0, which was the same score of their first no-hitter of 2022 last month.

Mason Englert started the game for Hickory. The Rangers’ fourth-round pick in 2018, threw seven innings, giving up two walks. He struck out six and shaved his ERA down to 3.59.

Theo McDowell, who had a hand in the Crawdads’ first no-hitter this season, threw the final two innings. He gave up a walk and struck out two.

Evan Carter took care of the offense for the Crawdads, as he went 4-for-5 while driving in two runs. Thomas Saggese — named the organization’s Player of the Month for July — had two hits.

Hickory’s first no-hitter this season game on July 10 as the Crawdads defeated Bowling Green 4-0 in a 10-inning no hitter. That was the franchise’s first no-hitter since 2013.

Larson Kindreich, Leury Tejada, Michael Brewer and Theo McDowell all combined for the no-hitter. All four started the season at Low Class-A Down East before a promotion to Hickory. McDowell was just named the Rangers’ organization Reliever of the Month for July .

Kindreich drew the start and struck out eight in six innings. Tejada, Brewer and McDowell combined for five strikeouts and a walk over the final four innings. McDowell pitched the final two innings and the game was scoreless until Hickory scored four runs in the 10th inning.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jake Fraley starting Saturday for Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Fraley is getting the nod in left field, batting leadoff versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Fraley for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 10.2 FanDuel...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Greenville, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Greenville, TX
Sports
CBS DFW

Seager, Sborz lead Rangers past Mariners 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager doubled twice and scored twice, including the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, as the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Sunday to win the three-game series.Josh Sborz (1-0) struck out five of the seven batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, including all three in the eighth, and allowed only one walk. The five strikeouts were a career high, and the two innings matched his career-long outing through four seasons."He's got closer stuff," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "That second inning was about as good as you can execute."The...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Luis Robert not in lineup for White Sox on Saturday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Robert is being replaced in center field by AJ Pollock versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. In 354 plate appearances this season, Robert has a .301 batting average with a .790 OPS, 12 home...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder batting fifth for Oakland on Friday

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Astros. Pinder will start in right field on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Luis Garcia and Houston. Stephen Vogt returns to the bench with Sean Murphy moving behind the plate. numberFire's models project...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Brewer
numberfire.com

Albert Almora Jr. sitting Saturday for Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Albert Almora Jr. is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Almora is being replaced in left field by Jake Fraley versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. In 209 plate appearances this season, Almora has a .230 batting average with a .635...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford starting at shortstop for Giants on Friday night

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is batting fifth in Friday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Crawford will handle shortstop duties after Thairo Estrada was aligned at third base and J.D. Davis received the night off at home. numberFire's models project Crawford to score 9.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Hitter#Hickory Crawdads#Bowling Green
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy