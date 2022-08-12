Read full article on original website
Letter To The Editor: Chuck Gray’s Record In The Legislature Has Been Abysmal
The most critical political races in Wyoming this year is that of Secretary of State. Not only does the Secretary of State oversee Wyoming's election security but is also Wyoming's de facto lieutenant governor – a heartbeat away from the Governor's office. Wyoming deserves someone who will take election integrity seriously and someone who has the education, demeanor, and proven ability to get things done.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, August 15, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bob Branson "about a 1/4 mile from the Montana border in Clark, Wyoming. "Only the bugs seemed to rise before the sun," Branson said.
WATCH: Young Wildlife Photographer Shares Wyoming’s Beauty With The World
Those of us that live in Wyoming know all about the beauty that surrounds us. Though, admittedly there are times when we get so used to it that we forget how inspiring it can be to the rest of the world. Thankfully we have people like Isaac Spotts who are...
Wyoming Hunting Preview: The Heat Won’t Beat The 2022 Season, Hunters Say
Two experienced Wyoming sportsmen said soaring temperatures discouraged them from early archery antelope hunts, but they expect a great 2022 season nonetheless. "I've never been an early season antelope hunter. It's still too warm to be out there harvesting an animal,"...
House District 3: Open Seat Battle In Gillette Between Rusty Bell And Abby Angelos
The race for House District 3 in Gillette is like many others throughout the state, an election between a more experienced politician and anti-establishment candidate. "I'm not involved with a lobbyist and I'm not "experienced" in politics," Republican challenger Abby Angelos...
Wyoming Governor Election Notice on Aug 16
Wyoming is holding an election for governor on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 16, 2022. The filing deadline was May 27, 2022. On Aug 16, there will be 2 primary elections.
Meteor confirmed as source of loud boom heard over Utah, Idaho, Wyoming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake confirmed the source of a loud boom heard from northern Utah, southern Idaho and part of Wyoming was a meteor exploding upon entry of Earth's atmosphere. Dozens of people have reported hearing a loud boom over the...
Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt
C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
Bill Sniffin: Here Are My Predictions For The 2022 Wyoming GOP Primary Election
Those have been opening paragraphs and headlines of my columns leading up to this moment. We are watching world history happen right here in our little Wyoming. Politically, we are watching the World Series, March Madness, and the Super Bowl all...
Letter To The Editor: The Facts Chuck Gray Is Forgetting
As I observe Representative Chuck Gray's campaign for the Wyoming Secretary of State position, I find it hard to watch him take credit for how he successfully "authored and passed our state's Voter ID law". He seems to have forgotten the true facts behind the bill, so I have decided to come forward with the rest of the story.
Crossover Voting Is Already WAY UP In Wyoming’s 2022 Primary
According to the local newspaper, the Cody Enterprise, nearly five times as many people in Park County have changed their voter registration through the first seven months of the year as compared to the last midterm elections in 2018. Park County Elections Office staff are reporting that (56.4%) of the...
Feds award $25.4M to 2 projects that modernize Utah infrastructure. Here's what they are
SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that it was delivering a little more than $25.4 million in funds to Utah, which will be put toward a pair of projects aimed at modernizing the state's infrastructure. Nearly all of the money awarded on Thursday...
Voting security and the Wyoming primaries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As the voting season heats up, many may ask about where and how to vote, but others are asking if their votes are secure and counted. Voter security has found itself under the spotlight in recent times. The need to verify voters is a real focus.
Montana DNRC takes command of Deep Draw Fire in Pryor Mountains
BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
Does Liz Cheney have a path to victory in Wyoming?
Despite dismal polls, one statistics maven says 'yes.'. When Jonathan Schechter came to Jackson Hole as a young university graduate in 1983, one of the mountain community's leading activists gave him a valuable insight. "The only Wyoming election that matters is the Republican primary," Bob Morris told him....
Polis reverses 2019 approach, fights looming expensive gasoline mandate on metro Denver
In a reversal of his approach to federal ozone determinations three years ago, Gov. Jared Polis is poised to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to not rush into imposing a more expensive blend of gasoline to help reduce ozone, calling it “problematic” and a frustrating “decades-old, one-size-fits-all" prescription to improving air quality.
Biologists Say Established Wolf Packs Outside of Wyoming’s Northwest Corner Are Unlikely
About four years ago, Johnny Bergeson – an avid hunter and hunting guide from Laramie – watched a wolf from the cab his pickup. Bergeson, his pickup and the wolf were in southern Wyoming's Wick/Beumee Wildlife Habitat Management Area....
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, a state official said Friday. Cleanup work is ongoing from the spill that was discovered by the pipeline’s operator […]
(OPINION) Wyoming to see positive energy impact from Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, although not perfect politically, when it comes to Wyoming, our energy industry, and our economy, every cloud has a silver lining. What we should understand with this legislation, is that its acknowledgement that fossil fuels are not going away and that its preparing us for an “all of the above” sourced energy Wyoming.
Grumpy Colorado Elk Won’t Stop Harassing Man
There are hikes for people of all skill levels throughout the state of Colorado. The trail-picking options are endless, from flat loops filled with wildflowers to famous 14ers, there's something for everyone to enjoy. One of Colorado's most heart-pounding hikes can be found in the Flat Tops Wilderness in Steamboat...
