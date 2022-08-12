(Iron County, MO) Two people are dead after a head on collision between a pick up and an SUV in Iron County just before 8 o'clock Thursday evening. Highway Patrol reports show the pick up was being driven south on Highway 32, 7.5 miles east of Bixby, by 65 year old Keith R. Johns of Salem. It crossed over the centerline and smashed head on into the SUV. It was driven by a male from Viburnum, Daniel Martin, whose age is unknown on the report. Johns and Martin were both killed while Martin's passengers 40 year old Sharon B. Davis, of Farmington, and 21 year old Devin J. Martin, of Fredericktown, were both seriously injured. They were taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.

IRON COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO