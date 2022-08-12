Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Hundreds enjoy Mississippi Mingle event in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to enjoy a fundraising event in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. People enjoyed a fun atmosphere at the Knights of Columbus Council #1111 where they held an event called the Mississippi Mingle. On hand were plenty of activities for kids with bouncy houses,...
KFVS12
Hope Therapeutic Center expands to more southeast Mo. cities
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A horse therapeutic center is expanding its services for children and adults with disabilities. ”We’re just really excited to be able to provide this opportunity.”. The Hope Therapeutic Center in Perryville said opening locations in Sikeston and Farmington, Missouri allowed them to serve more clients...
KFVS12
Heartland Pets: Meet Tessa 8/12
Your can adopt Boone from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. You can adopt Bradley from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. Heartland Pets feat. Christina, Vanellope and Taffeta 8/5. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT. |. Your can adopt Christina, Vanellope and Taffeta from Southeast Missouri Pets...
KFVS12
Loved ones of homicide victims meet to offer emotional support
THEBES, Ill. (KFVS) - A new Heartland group is now meeting up with individuals who have been impacted by a loss due to violence. The organization called Hear Our Cry met up in Thebes on Sunday and is supporting individuals that have lost a loved one due to homicide in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/12
The City of Carbondale announced on Friday morning that Mayor John “Mike” Henry is taking a temporary leave of absence until further notice. Vienna schools to use grant money for social workers and additional resources. Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see higher than usual water bills. Updated: 15 hours...
KFVS12
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Saturday, followed by hotter Sunday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This evening, we will see a few clouds move through the area, especially late. A disturbance will move to our east and produce a few showers. There is a very slim chance our far eastern counties could see a shower but at this time most areas look to remain dry.
KTTS
Two Die in Head-on Crash in Iron County
(KTTS News) – Two men are dead after a head-on crash on Thursday evening in Iron County, Missouri. The Missouri state highway patrol says that 65-year-old Keith Johns crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. Both Keith Johns and the other driver, Daniel Martin were pronounced dead...
KFVS12
Firefighters rescue lost ram, re-home it at their station
The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington.
KFVS12
Rising food costs
Rising food costs
KFVS12
Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants discuss better living conditions
Hundreds came out to enjoy the Mississippi Mingle fundraiser event in Cape Girardeau. Hope Therapeutic Center expands to more southeast Mo. cities. The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington.
Kait 8
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Rector man suffered serious injuries Saturday in a motorcycle crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 13 on West Outer Road, two miles south of Poplar Bluff in Butler County. According to the crash report, 18-year-old Carter...
kfmo.com
Head on Crash Kills Two
(Iron County, MO) Two people are dead after a head on collision between a pick up and an SUV in Iron County just before 8 o'clock Thursday evening. Highway Patrol reports show the pick up was being driven south on Highway 32, 7.5 miles east of Bixby, by 65 year old Keith R. Johns of Salem. It crossed over the centerline and smashed head on into the SUV. It was driven by a male from Viburnum, Daniel Martin, whose age is unknown on the report. Johns and Martin were both killed while Martin's passengers 40 year old Sharon B. Davis, of Farmington, and 21 year old Devin J. Martin, of Fredericktown, were both seriously injured. They were taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
kfmo.com
Ribbon Cutting for MAC Cape Expansion
(Cape Girardeau, MO) Mineral Area College officials are set to hold a ribbon cutting and open house at the new Cape Girardeau campus location. The event was discussed at Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting. The President of the college, Dr. Joe Gilgour, says residents of the community wanted the opportunity and he's happy they could provide it.
KFVS12
Group in Cape Girardeau talk to renters about living conditions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking to help local renters. Members with Cape Girardeau Tenants were out going door-to-door connecting with people and informing them about better and safer living conditions for tenants. This group went around various areas in Cape Girardeau to talk...
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely man hurt after car runs off Hwy. 67 in Madison County
A Pevely man was seriously hurt in a single-car accident Sunday morning, Aug. 14, on Hwy. 67 in Madison County about five miles south of Cherokee Pass. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dakota Henson, 27, was driving a 2001 Honda Civic south on Hwy. 67 at 7 a.m. when he ran off the side of the road and down an embankment, where the Honda overturned.
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Has First Confirmed Case of Monkey Pox
(Park Hills) The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in St. Francois County. The health department in Park Hills is investigating the background of the case. Kim Ashley provides an update on the national health emergency. There are now 19 confirmed cases of the Monkey Pox in Missouri.
KFVS12
Carbondale police investigating recent reports of vandalism
Carbondale police investigating recent reports of vandalism
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle
Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle
republicmonitor.com
Park-Et now under new management
A well-known Perryville establishment recently underwent a change. Park-Et Restaurant is under new management as of August 8. Nikki Schlosser, Jason Blechle, and Christina Brewster will co-manage the restaurant. Schlosser, is niece of Brenda Hudson and Kevin Esselman owners of the restaurant for the past 31 years. They hoped to...
KFVS12
Gov. Parson appoints Kathy Swan to Labor and Industrial Relations Commission
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced for appointments to various boards and commissions, including a Cape Girardeau woman. Kathy Swan was appointed to the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. According to a release from the governor’s office, Swan has been the president of Johnson Communications Services Inc....
