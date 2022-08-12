ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

49ers pay tribute to Trey Sermon at training camp

San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon is "doing a great job" at training camp and "has improved on so many things from last year," according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. What It Means:. This is the second time in a little over a month that Shanahan has sung Sermon's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans lost their best player in Derrick Henry last season for nine games and still won the AFC at 12-5. This speaks to the quality up and down the Titans roster. However, the AFC South franchise made some big moves this offseason, which are sure to shake up the Titans […] The post 2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Drake London: Knee injury downplayed

Coach Arthur Smith noted Sunday that the knee injury London suffered during Friday's preseason game against the Lions isn't something the Falcons are "concerned about long term," Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports. That said, it doesn't look like the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross changes succession plan, will hand franchise to his daughter, per report

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has had a change of heart regarding his succession plan for the NFL franchise. The 82-year-old has notified the league of his intentions to change his successor of the Dolphins to his daughter, Jennifer Ross, according to the Sports Business Journal. The process has not yet been completed, but Ross has reportedly made it clear to NFL executives of his desire to pass the team on to his children. Before this development, Dolphins vice chairman Bruce Beal would have had the opportunity to ascend to be the club's owner.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins dealt shocking COVID-19 blow ahead of Vikings preseason opener vs. Raiders

The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a shocking blow ahead of Sunday’s NFL preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the contest, per the team’s Twitter account. Coach Kevin O’Connell announces that Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game. […] The post Kirk Cousins dealt shocking COVID-19 blow ahead of Vikings preseason opener vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Boye Mafe: Two sacks in first NFL action

Mafe posted three solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in Saturday's 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers. Mafe didn't start for the Seahawks, but he quickly made an impact by strip-sacking Mason Rudolph on the Steelers' third offensive drive. He later sacked rookie Kenny Pickett in the fourth quarter for an eight-yard loss. The 23-year-old is an impressive athlete out of Minnesota who produced 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss over his final 19 college games. It's unclear if he'll be able to secure a starting role right away because Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu have been impressive during training camp, too. Nevertheless, Mafe is worth having on IDP radars, especially in dynasty leagues.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Colts' Isaiah Rodgers: Suffers head injury

Rodgers came out of Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo to be evaluated for a potential head injury, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports. Rodgers is now questionable to return Saturday after he was seen walking to Indianapolis' locker room, according to Atkins. In his absence, cornerbacks Marvell Tell, Tony Brown and Anthony Chesley should see increased snaps against the Bills.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Falcons' Mykal Walker: Plays one series Friday

Walker registered one tackle across 10 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Walker, along with the rest of Atlanta's starting defense, played just one drive, which ultimately ended in a Detroit touchdown. The 2020 fourth-round pick has appeared in every game for the Falcons since being drafted but saw more time on special teams (385 snaps) than he did on defense (186) last year. However, with Foye Oluokun gone and Deion Jones' (shoulder) future uncertain, Walker has a chance to open the 2022 campaign with a sizable role.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Browns' Kareem Hunt: Not suiting up Friday

Hunt isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason game in Jacksonville. Hunt recently held himself out of team drills in training camp due to his desire for a new contract, but he eventually returned to full capacity at practice after two days. Still, he won't be available to the Browns offense, along with top running back Nick Chubb. With those two unavailable, D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, Jerome Ford and John Kelly will be the team's active members of the backfield Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Bengals' Chris Evans: Poor effort Friday

Evans carried the ball eight times for minus-three yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals. Getting the start in the backfield with both Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine held out, Evans had an absolutely awful showing as a lead back. The second-year player out of Michigan averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a rookie while flashing some receiving skills, but performances like this could make it tough for Evans to even hang onto the No. 3 spot on the depth chart ahead of Trayveon Williams.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Raiders' Darren Waller: Dealing with hamstring issue

Waller has been missing time in training camp due to a hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Schefter notes that the tight end's hamstring issue is not considered serious, while Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com relays that it appears as though Waller could return to practice next week. With that in mind, it seems safe to assume that Waller won't be available for Sunday's preseason contest against the Vikings.
CBS Sports

Devon Williams: Let go by Ravens

Williams (undisclosed) was waived by the Ravens on Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Williams has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury. If he ultimately goes unclaimed on waivers, he will subsequently revert to the team's injured reserve. From there, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season unless both parties can reach an injury settlement down the line.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson: Leaves Friday's game

Wilson went to the locker room after sustaining an undisclosed injury during Friday's preseason game at Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The injury occurred at the end of a seven-yard scramble, after which he dove forward, attempted to get up and then remained on the turf for a few minutes, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic. With Joe Flacco sitting out Friday, the Jets are down to Mike White and Chris Streveler at quarterback.
CBS Sports

Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Sits out preseason opener

Dickerson did not participate during Friday's exhibition matchup against the Jets while he deals with a sore foot, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. Dickerson should be considered day-to-day with foot soreness, according to Shorr-Parks. The 23-year-old should step back in as Philadelphia's starting left guard once...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Titans' Dez Fitzpatrick: Lack of impact

Fitzpatrick managed only reception on four targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 23-10 preseason loss to the Ravens. Fitzpatrick played throughout the game but saw the majority of his targets in the closing moments. That's not a particularly positive sign for his potential role with the Titans come the regular season. That's even more the case given the positive comments that have come from camp regarding the performance of Racey McMath, Fitzpatrick's primary competition for the fifth spot on the receiver depth chart.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not in line to suit up Sunday

Thielen isn't in line to play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Raiders. Thielen, along with Justin Jefferson, will be held out of Sunday's exhibition game. In their absences, expect K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette to operate as Minnesota's starting wideouts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

