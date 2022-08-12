ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Attorney general's office sues pool contractor following WCCO investigation

By Jennifer Mayerle
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OhF1S_0hEFEuVZ00

Minnesota AG files civil suit against pool contractor 03:21

MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO investigation gets action. The Attorney General's office is now suing the pool contractor who took tens of thousands of dollars from Minnesota families and didn't finish the work.

The civil lawsuit filed Thursday alleges fraud and deception by Charles, or Charlie, Workman . WCCO first shared in June how families paid Workman and his company MN Crete Pools for a backyard pool. He took their money, then abandoned the job.

As WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle reports, the suit aims to compensate victims, and prevent Workman from doing this again.

The families have one thing in common: they all paid Workman for a backyard pool that was never finished.

"Homeowners and people giving their lifesavings, their dreams," Chaska homeowner David Olson said.

They say Workman talked them into signing on with him for a rare open spot when other contractors were booked, sold them on a short timeline, promised discounts, and took tens of thousands of dollars.

"We sold stuff, you know, I mean, we gave him everything we had," New Prague homeowner Cassie Kieffer said.

Workman failed to start many jobs, in other cases, he'd leave a gaping hole behind, and unfinished work.

"We have facts now of him saying the exact same stories and timelines to different people, proving there was no intent," Chanhassen homeowner Kyle Swenson said.

CBS


The Attorney General's office filed a civil lawsuit against Workman and MN Crete Pools.

"This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. "There are just a whole bunch of victims that he has left out there."

The lawsuit alleges Workman mispresented and misled consumers, used a deceptive sales model, fraudulently and deceptively lured MN Crete Pools' customers into paying tens of thousands of dollars in advanced payments which were often not yet due, and has taken more than $1 million total from at least 17 families. Workman was previously criminally convicted of theft by deception in Kentucky.

"His scam is fairly simple. He is a person who has a personal ability to persuade, he represented himself as a pool builder, he would get money up front, as much as he could, and in some cases he would just ghost people," Ellison said.

Ellison said there's a pattern, and he's not going to let him get away with it.

"Mr. Workman is going to have to answer, he's going to have to compensate his victims, he's going to be held accountable," Ellison said.

MORE: Landscaper steps in to fill hole left behind by pool contractor accused of unfinished work

Families out money are relieved their calls for help are being heard, and being acted upon.

"We're happy that there's movement, we're excited that there's movement, there's been a lot of anger, bitterness, tears," Buffalo homeowner Adam Salonek said.

"You do feel proud having been able to speak up, be the voice, be the fuel, the wheels," Swenson said.

So far Workman has not replied to our call, text or email for a comment on the suit. And we learned why: he's currently in jail in Kentucky on a fraud warrant out of Indiana.

Pool contractors aren't required to be licensed by the state, preventing customers from accessing the state contractor recovery fund.

Since WCCO started investigating Workman, a state lawmaker has proposed closing that gap in the law .

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Minnesota

Violent crime rose in Minnesota in 2021, according to new state data

MINNEAPOLIS -- Violent crime in Minnesota increased by nearly 22 percent in 2021, according to new report published by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.The 2021 Uniform Crime report published Friday shows violent crime rose by 16 percent in Greater Minnesota and by nearly 24 percent in the seven-county Twin Cities metro."The Department of Public Safety has stepped up investigations and proactive patrols in partnership with our federal, state and local officers," said John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said in a statement about the report. "By following the data, we hope these efforts will reduce victimization, improve...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?

The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Indiana State
City
Chaska, MN
City
Buffalo, MN
State
Kentucky State
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Chanhassen, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 shot, 1 fatally, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another is badly injured after a shooting at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.Police say they responded to reports of gunfire at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 12:50 p.m., where they found one injured man in the middle of the street, and another in a nearby alley. Both victims were in their 20s.Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of the men died. He is the city's 58th homicide victim of 2022. The other man is fighting life-threatening injuries.Just a week earlier, 29-year-old Mohamed Omar was shot to death near...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz ready to extradite suspects in Mall of America shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced he is prepared to immediately extradite suspects arrested in connection to a shooting at the Mall of America last week. The suspects, Shamar Lark, 21, and Rashad May, 23, were arrested Thursday afternoon in Chicago and are awaiting extradition at the Cook County Jail in Illinois."Minnesotans deserve to know that people who commit brazen acts like the shooting at the Mall of America will be held accountable by Minnesota prosecutors and courts," said Walz.Walz will coordinate the process with Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.The interstate extradition process...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Judge blocks MNDOC from re-incarcerating prisoners released during pandemic

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge is blocking the Minnesota Department of Corrections from re-incarcerating people released from prison due to medical risk during the pandemic. The judge issued a temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit filed against the department. This comes after the department notified those...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
KFIL Radio

Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

First Black Hennepin County Sheriff imminent; Omar barely holds seat & more

Dawanna Witt and Mary Moriarty were among the top vote-getters for their respective races for Hennepin County Sheriff and Hennepin County Attorney. In November, both will face moderate candidates who received the second-most votes, Joseph Banks and Martha Holton Dimick. Meanwhile, Rep. Ilhan Omar barely held onto her congressional seat...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man killed in ATV crash in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Officials say a 57-year-old man died in an ATV crash in Brooklyn Park Friday evening.Richard Meyer crashed in Monroe Park around 7:45 p.m., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. He died of multiple blunt force injuries, the examiner's report states.The Brooklyn Park Police Department said he was the only occupant of the ATV.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Minnesota Ag#Mn Crete Pools#New Prague
CBS Minnesota

Department of Corrections offering $10K bonus for new Minnesota corrections officers

STILLWATER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is offering a sign-on bonus of $10,000 to recruit new corrections officers for facilities in Stillwater, Rush City and Oak Park Heights.The bonus would be only for C.O.s at those three locations and will apply for recruits signing on in September in October. The DOC says the bonus will be split between two years.The offer comes as Oak Park Heights deals with a 20-percent shortage of corrections officers – prison staff who ensure safety in every aspect of the penitentiary.Veteran corrections officer Scott Roemer says the shortages have other officers, including himself,...
STILLWATER, MN
fox9.com

Man stabbed to death in Minneapolis, suspect arrested in Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Minneapolis Friday morning, according to Minneapolis Police. Speaking to reporters at the scene, Minneapolis Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said police responded to a home on the 1800 block of Northeast Arthur Street around 7:40 a.m. after a 911 caller said someone she knew was attempting to break into their house.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

8 corrections officers, kept away from jailed Chauvin, get $1.46M settlement

The Strib’s Kyeland Jackson reports, “The Ramsey County Board settled a racial discrimination lawsuit Tuesday that awards eight correctional officers nearly $1.46 million. The officers filed the lawsuit after a jail superintendent barred officers of color from guarding Derek Chauvin because their race might have been a ‘liability’ around him. The former Minneapolis police officer was initially jailed in Ramsey County after his arrest in the murder of George Floyd. Video of the death prompted global outrage and days of rioting in Minnesota and elsewhere.”
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
fox9.com

2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways

(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Police: Boy shot in Brooklyn Park, more than 40 rounds found

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A boy was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night after police responded to several reports of shots fired in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were sent to the 8100 block of Zane Avenue after shots fired were reported at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found a boy who suffered a gunshot wound. He was soon taken to a nearby hospital. Officials told KARE 11 that the boy is 17-years-old and is expected to survive.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’

Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
WINONA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town

We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy