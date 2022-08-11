ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch as speeding truck mows down ‘boy of steel’ – who miraculously springs up and walks off

By Jon Rogers
 4 days ago

THIS is the shocking moment a speeding truck mows down a young boy – who then miraculously springs to his feet and wanders off.

CCTV footage caught the horrifying incident on August 8 which shows the five-year-old youngster crossing the street in the city of Batman, in the Anatolia region of south-eastern Turkey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYmZQ_0hEFEcrj00
The boy was mowed down by the speeding van as he crossed the road in the Turkish city of Batman Credit: Newsflash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ocCQ_0hEFEcrj00
Despite being run over the young boy just gets up and walks off Credit: Newsflash

The truck runs straight over the youngster without apparently even trying to stop.

But, miraculously, as the truck moves on the “boy of steel” pops out the other end and jumps straight back up on his feet.

He staggers for a few steps and then calls for help.

An adult - described by local media as the boy's carer - runs over to him and scoops him up in his arms.

As a crowd of neighbours begins to gather, the man carries the boy away in his arms.

The footage could almost have been outtakes from the Bruce Willis movie Unbreakable, where he plays a man who cannot be injured.

Local media reported that the child survived the incident without even a scratch.

The truck driver, they add, has not yet been traced by police.

The news comes after a Brit mum and her four-year-old son have gone missing in Turkey.

George Jack Temperley-Wells, four, is believed to have travelled from Darlington to Turkey with mum Brogan Elizabeth Temperley, 28, on June 29.

Grandparents Maureen and George, who lived alongside their granddaughter in Durham, begged for their daughter to get in touch.

Retired Royal Navy diver and businessman George, 85, told The Sun: “We just want her to come home."

Cops revealed they have serious concerns for George’s welfare and need to find him urgently and speak with his mum.

George, who has red hair, a pale complexion, and dark eyes, was last seen in the Marina area of Turkey's Antalya.

His mum, Brogan, is described as slim build with long, dark hair and dark eyes.

Anyone with information from the UK is urged to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 325 of June 30.

Anyone with information in Turkey is advised either to go to a local police station or call their emergency number on 112 / 115.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aO9K8_0hEFEcrj00
The boy can be seen crossing the street at the start of the footage Credit: Newsflash

Comments / 0

