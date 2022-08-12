Effective: 2022-08-14 22:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-14 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Montrose; Ouray FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 11 PM MDT this evening for portions of southwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following counties, in southwest Colorado, Ouray. In west central Colorado, Montrose. The threat has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining closures.

MONTROSE COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO