Group of Volunteers Work to Clean Up Presque Isle
After a beautiful and busy summer, Presque Isle has seen a lot of visitors so far, but that could mean more trash and debris getting left behind. A group of volunteers took it upon themselves to spend Sunday morning cleaning up the beaches. Lisa Graff, one of the volunteers said,...
Local business celebrates 814 Day in Erie
Sunday was 814 Day as local businesses and community members celebrated all around Erie in various ways. Here is more on what people are doing on this special day. 814 Day is all about celebrating all things Erie. This day features a slate of events that people can enjoy. The date August 14 has a […]
Business Owner Swims across Edinboro Lake for Shriners Children's Hospital
A business owner swam across Edinboro Lake for a fundraiser Friday morning. Greg Heintz, owner and operator of Heintz Business Service, swam the lake's 1.25 mile length in about 60 minutes. The experienced swimmer trained for months before Friday's event, exclusively relying on his backstroke. Heintz did the swim to...
PennDOT Maintenance Schedules: Week of August 15, 2022
A job fair focused on maintenance-related employment opportunities will be held from noon to 6:00 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Erie County facility on Peach Street. Additional fairs are planned throughout northwest Pennsylvania in the coming weeks. Find the complete list of events and details on applying for vacancies at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.
Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community
Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
Longtime Employees Brighten the Morning Shift at Perkins
As is the case with most restaurants, Perkins on Peach Street has been looking to hire people as food servers. But, the restaurant doesn't have to worry about the morning shift. Those slots have been taken for quite some time. Shawne Scott has been serving tables at the Peach Street...
New Community Mural Unveiled
Another community mural was unveiled on Saturday in Erie's Little Italy neighborhood. A large floral mural was shown off to the community outside of Odessa's Place on West 18th Street. Dr. Natalia Pilato, an artist and educator spearheaded the project. The mural took several weeks to be created inside of...
Fire Lights Festival Raises Money for Edinboro Firefighters
The Fire Lights Festival kicked off earlier this weekend, with a goal of raising money for the Edinboro's volunteer firefighters. The festival is being held at Wainer Park in Edinboro, near Engine House 39. The festival features several music groups from various genres, group activities, art installations, and vendors. "The...
Local institute offers faith-based opportunities
A local institute is introducing the community to a world class development center that will offer residents faith-based opportunities. Grace Leadership Institute has been revitalized with three branches that includes a school of ministry, a center for leadership development, and a regional church collaborative. The dean of the institute told us his vision for the […]
Bluegrass Festival Raises Money for Upcoming Erie County Fair
The Wattsburg Bluegrass Music Festival kicked off earlier this weekend. The festival is used to raise money for the upcoming Erie County Fair, which begins on August 29th. "It brings the community together if they want to come down and have fun," says President Coordinator of the festival, Rick Allgeier. "[It's a] relaxing good, a good time. It benefits the fairgrounds. Also, there's some local vendors, food vendors, and it's just something that the community likes to promote."
State and Local Police Engage in "Operation Nighthawk" Targeting Drivers Under the Influence
At the Blasco Library in downtown Erie earlier tonight, both State and local police met to begin the second night of "Operation Nighthawk," which targets drivers under the influence. This is the 20th anniversary of the initiative, and to celebrate, police across the state are engaged in the program both...
Car and pole almost hit houses after rollover on East 8th Street
It was a close call for two houses located in Erie’s east side. A rollover accident took place in the 900 block of East 8th Street around 9 p.m. on August 12. According to reports from the scene, a car slammed into a pole which caused the pole to almost slam into one of the […]
Be a Tourist: Events around town August 12-14
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! 814 Concert Series The 814 Concert Series features one local band each Sunday at 6 p.m. starting July 10 and culminating on 814 Day, August 14. […]
Pennsylvania Man Convicted of Child Exploitation
EARIE, PA — After deliberating about five hours, a federal jury found Jeffrey Colin Rogers guilty on August 5th of six counts of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Rogers, 59, was tried before United States District Judge...
Meadville mayor speaks out on welfare fraud charges
City of Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder spoke with JET 24 on Wednesday as she faces charges of allegedly committing welfare fraud back in 2019. Many questions are still left unanswered — will she keep her job? how does this impact the city? We had a chance to speak with the mayor and get answers to […]
An Emotional John Fetterman Returns To Campaign Trail With Raucous Rally
“Tonight for me, it's about being grateful,” the U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania said at his first campaign rally since a stroke in May.
25-year-old seriously injured in Chautauqua County ATV accident
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating an ATV accident that seriously injured a 25-year-old Pennsylvania man over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, deputies along with firefighters from the Sherman Fire Department were called to French Creek Road in the town of Sherman just before 3:20 p.m. Saturday for reports of an ATV accident.
CVCS Alum Joins Jamestown Police Department
The Jamestown Police Department recently announced the addition of a new officer to its force. Tyler Simpson is a graduate of Cassadaga Valley Central School and also attended Jamestown Community College and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. In a Facebook post, the department states that Simpson enjoys basketball, football, baseball, and spending time with family and friends.
Law Enforcement Step Up Security At Chautauqua Institution Following Attack
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – Law enforcement are helping to step up security at the Chautauqua Institution following an attack on world-renowned writer Salman Rushdie. New York State Police’s Superintendent announced the news during a visit by Governor Kathy Hochul, who traveled to Chautauqua on Sunday afternoon, meeting with those on hand during the attack.
Underdog BBQ finds a new home
A local restaurant is preparing to move into a new location that will allow growth and provide a better experience for customers. Staff of Underdog BBQ said the move has been stressful and faster than expected, but they are excited to bring their vision to life. Underdog BBQ closed its doors on July 25 to begin […]
