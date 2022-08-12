ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx shooting that killed teen appears to be accidental: sources

By Jay Dow
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wFunI_0hEFDUia00

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx family is mourning after the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Jacob Borbin .

Borbin was killed in Fordham in what appears to be an accidental shooting, sources told PIX11 News. The teen and his friends were handling a handgun in a building lobby on East 194th Street around 1 a.m. Thursday when he was shot, per sources.

Jacob’s mother told PIX11 News she did not want her son back in the Fordham neighborhood where his father still lives because of what she described as the “wrong crowd.”

Surveillance video from a neighboring business showed the moment people on the sidewalk reacted to a noise in the lobby – presumably the gunshot – before they ran off.

“It’s tragic. A gun shouldn’t be played with just to be passed around, take videos with,” a friend of Jacob’s told PIX11 News. “You shouldn’t be playing with a gun.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Bronx man shoots wife before turning gun on himself, cops say

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man fatally shot himself in the head after shooting his wife in the foot in their Bedford Park home early Saturday, police said. Cops were called to the apartment at 2830 Marion Ave. in Bedford Park at around 2:25 a.m. Officers found the 31-year-old woman with a […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man, 19, fatally shot in the leg in Inwood: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in the leg Saturday night in Manhattan, police said. The victim was at a barbecue near 3761 Tenth Avenue in Inwood when shots rang out just before 11 p.m., police said. Cops found the man with a gunshot wound to the leg and he was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Cop slashed in the ear trying to help EDP in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An emotionally disturbed person allegedly slashed a police officer in the ear Sunday in Brooklyn, police said. Authorities responded to the emergency call near 536 Marcy Avenue at 11:15 a.m. Police said the officer followed the man into the G line subway station at Myrtle and Willoughby avenues when he was injured. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Taxi driver killed on the job in Queens was ‘gentle’ father of 4

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The heartbroken widow of a cab driver slain in Queens spoke out on Sunday, calling her husband the backbone of the family. Kutin Gyimah, a 52-year-old Bronx resident who was originally from Ghana, was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Edgemere section of Queens 6:30 a.m. […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Woman punches nail salon worker after being asked to pay: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman attacked a nail salon employee in Brooklyn on Aug. 2 after he stopped her from leaving without paying, police said on Friday. The woman received services in a salon along St. John’s Place near Utica Avenue at around 1 p.m. and refused to pay. When a 59-year-old worker […]
PIX11

Bronx fatal stabbing arrest: Teen charged in cab driver’s killing

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — An 18-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a cab driver in Baychester, according to authorities. Jaivon Cherry was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the July attack, officials said. Police had previously said that Jorge Valentin, 30, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Robbers tackle man, steal his dog in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man in Brooklyn had his dog stolen from him when he was unable to give a trio of robbers any money, police said. The dognapping happened in front of 100 White Street in East Williamsburg around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the NYPD. The 29-year-old victim […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Store owner seriously injured in group robbery in the Bronx: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A store owner in the Bronx was seriously injured after being attacked by two robbers on July 28, police said Thursday. The 64-year-old victim attempted to stop the suspects after they tried to steal some items from his store along Morris Avenue near East 163rd Street at around 5 p.m., […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Bronx#Violent Crime#Fordham#Surveillance#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

NYC taxi driver killed by passengers who refused to pay: officials

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A New York City taxi driver was killed in Queens when he confronted passengers who refused to pay for the ride, officials said. Kutin Gyimah, 52, of the Bronx, was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Edgemere section around 6:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Gyimah […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed with ice pick multiple times in Manhattan, police say

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stabbed another man with an ice pick in Manhattan early Friday morning, police said. The two men got into a dispute along East Sixth Street near Avenue B in the East Village at around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. The suspect, 36, stabbed the victim, 42, in the stomach […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYC subway worker suffers broken bones in assault, union says

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) – A subway worker needed surgery after he suffered broken bones in an assault while at work in the Bronx, union officials said. Subway cleaner Anthony Nelson was attacked outside the Pelham Bay Park station Thursday morning, according to Transport Workers Union Local 100. Nelson was working in the station […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Mom, teen son stab each other during fight inside Brooklyn home: NYPD

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A mother and son stabbed each other during an argument inside their Brooklyn home Wednesday night, police said. The 44-year-old mom and her 17-year-old son were each slashed multiple times during the altercation in their Coney Island apartment on 29th Street at around 9 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

NYPD cars crash in Brooklyn, 4 officers sent to hospital: police

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two NYPD vehicles collided Thursday night in Sheepshead Bay, sending four officers to the hospital, authorities said. The officers were responding to a reported crime in progress around 9:40 p.m. when their cars crashed into each other near Avenue Z and East 24th Street, officials said. First responders rushed four […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man crushed to death in garbage compactor of Brooklyn building

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man was crushed to death in the garbage compactor of a Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment building early Friday, according to authorities. The man somehow ended up in the garbage chute of the building on Gates Avenue near Marcus Garvey Boulevard around 4:05 a.m., officials said. He then entered the compactor, where he was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan MTA bus stabbing: Victim cut on arm, hand in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during an argument aboard an MTA bus early Thursday in Harlem, police said. The victim, 38, was riding the bus near West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue around 2 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according to authorities, who could not immediately […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bus driver pepper-sprayed by woman in Manhattan: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The NYPD is searching for a woman who allegedly pepper-sprayed a bus driver in Manhattan. The incident happened in front of 2967 Eighth Ave. back on July 5, according to the NYPD. The woman came up to the bus driver’s side window and started banging on the glass. She then allegedly […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn motorcyclist downed by crash struck in hit-and-run: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A motorcyclist already knocked to the ground by a crash was struck by a driver who left the scene early Thursday in East Flatbush, authorities said. The victim, 45, tumbled to the ground when his motorcycle collided with an unoccupied parked car near Ditmas Avenue and Dorset Street around 2 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn BP gas station robberies linked, suspects sought: NYPD

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Two BP gas stations in Cypress Hills were robbed on consecutive days in what investigators believe are related crimes, officials said Friday. The first incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, when a man went behind the counter of the station on Atlantic Avenue near Hale Avenue, pulled a knife on a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man, 75, found dead in Brooklyn apartment during wellness check: NYPD

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11)— A 75-year-old man was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Wednesday afternoon, police said. The man lived in an apartment above a restaurant. Someone at the restaurant had called 911 because of a smell coming from the apartment. Authorities were conducting a wellness check in the second-floor apartment at 25 101st Ave. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy