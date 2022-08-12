ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, OK

KTUL

Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy to begin

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy begins on Monday when 52 cadets report to the Robert R. Lester Training Center in Oklahoma City. During the structed, 18-week, dormitory style academy, cadets will be challenged academically, physically and mentally. A typical day begins with physical training,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bull Shark Dive winners take a swim at Oklahoma Aquarium

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two lucky winners of this year's Bull Shark Dive contest got to take a dip in the shark tank. More than 700 people entered, but it was Kayla Hansen from Sand Springs and Bryne Berry from New Orleans whose names were drawn. However, Bryne Berry...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
#Downburst
KTUL

MONDAY FORECAST: Sunny and hot with triple-digit temperatures

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It will be hot again today. The afternoon temperature is expected to rise into the low 100s. Heat index values will be as high as 105. Calm winds will become south around 5 miles per hour in the morning. Tonight will be mostly clear with...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Off-Duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed with off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos, when she saw...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

17-year-old shot at east Tulsa shopping center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - A person has been shot at a shopping center near 21st and Garnett, according to Tulsa police. Police have blocked off the parking lot of the Cherokee Shopping Center to investigate the incident. This is a developing story.
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
News On 6

Victims Identified In Wrong-Way Logan County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victims in a deadly wrong-way crash Saturday night on Highway 33 in Logan County. OHP said the crash involved two cars near E. County Road 76 just NE of Guthrie, Oklahoma. Sharon Maloy, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene by Guthrie Fire...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man dies after vehicle rolled on US-412

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man died Friday after his van left the road and rolled over, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Mark Hopkins, 60, was driving his van east on US-412, when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknow reason, troopers said. As his van re-entered the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition

Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
TULSA, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Crash on SH-33 claims a life; another seriously injured

There remains more questions than answers surrounding a fatality accident that took place Saturday evening on State Highway 33. Guthrie EMS, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Heartland Medical, Langston Fire, Langston Police, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash just east of Country Road 76 at 5:25 p.m.

