Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
KTUL
Semi loaded with liquid cranberries rolls over on the IDL at US-412 & I-244
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A semi-truck and trailer loaded with liquid cranberries has rolled over on a US-412 on-ramp in downtown Tulsa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The semi was on I-244 northbound on the ramp to go to US-412 westbound, when it rolled over around 5:15 Sunday evening.
OKCFD: 1 Injured Following Structure Fire In SE OKC
One person was injured in a structure fire Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma City Fire Department confirms. At 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire near Southeast 89th and Santa Fe. Firefighters said a two story metal shop with an RV parked next to it and...
KOCO
Several crews work quickly to put out grass fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several crews worked quickly to put out a grass fire in Oklahoma City. The fire could have caused some serious damage. Officials said the calls started coming in around 2 p.m. when flames spread near a metro neighborhood near Interstate 40. KOCO 5 does not know...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy to begin
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy begins on Monday when 52 cadets report to the Robert R. Lester Training Center in Oklahoma City. During the structed, 18-week, dormitory style academy, cadets will be challenged academically, physically and mentally. A typical day begins with physical training,...
KTUL
Bull Shark Dive winners take a swim at Oklahoma Aquarium
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two lucky winners of this year's Bull Shark Dive contest got to take a dip in the shark tank. More than 700 people entered, but it was Kayla Hansen from Sand Springs and Bryne Berry from New Orleans whose names were drawn. However, Bryne Berry...
Would You Move Out of Colorado to Live in This Oklahoma Castle?
We all know that the price of real estate in Colorado is not cheap. In fact, the average price per square foot of living space in Colorado is approximately $289 as of June 2022 according to St. Louis Fed. High prices have led some Coloradans to flee the state in...
Las Vegas family hopeful that remains found at Lake Mead are Army veteran who drowned saving wife
On June 19, 2004 — the day before Father’s Day — Kenneth Funk was on a pontoon boat with his wife Annette and two other family members when a wave hit. The force threw Annette from the boat, and Funk jumped in after her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
MONDAY FORECAST: Sunny and hot with triple-digit temperatures
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It will be hot again today. The afternoon temperature is expected to rise into the low 100s. Heat index values will be as high as 105. Calm winds will become south around 5 miles per hour in the morning. Tonight will be mostly clear with...
KTUL
Off-Duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed with off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos, when she saw...
KTUL
Sip 'N Slide, Riverside 5K Elite to cause weekend road closures in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some roads will be closed in Tulsa this weekend due to some events. Riverside will be closed starting at 6:15 a.m. Saturday near East 96th Street due to the Riverside 5000 5K Elite. The road reopens at 10 a.m. North Boulder Avenue near West Archer...
KTUL
17-year-old shot at east Tulsa shopping center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - A person has been shot at a shopping center near 21st and Garnett, according to Tulsa police. Police have blocked off the parking lot of the Cherokee Shopping Center to investigate the incident. This is a developing story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
Victims Identified In Wrong-Way Logan County Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victims in a deadly wrong-way crash Saturday night on Highway 33 in Logan County. OHP said the crash involved two cars near E. County Road 76 just NE of Guthrie, Oklahoma. Sharon Maloy, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene by Guthrie Fire...
KOCO
Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
KTUL
Tulsa man dies after vehicle rolled on US-412
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man died Friday after his van left the road and rolled over, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Mark Hopkins, 60, was driving his van east on US-412, when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknow reason, troopers said. As his van re-entered the...
Person shot and car crash near OU Med in OKC
Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a person was shot in the chest and a vehicle crashed near OU Med.
KOCO
Oklahoma church hosts block party to help parents, students before school
NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma church hosted a block party to help parents and students get set before school. Many Oklahoma students went back to school this past week. For those who get some extra time, the starting line is almost here. The Immanuel Baptist Church celebrated back to...
thechronicle.news
Michael Total: What Oklahoma Metropolis can educate Tulsa about shedding | Native Information
On a Wednesday afternoon in late October 1991, Mayor Ron Norick was enjoying golf when he obtained a telephone name from the CEO of United Airways. Oklahoma Metropolis was certainly one of three finalists for a $1 billion upkeep facility, a mission that dozens of cities nationwide, together with Tulsa, had initially sought. Now the corporate had decided.
News On 6
3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition
Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
guthrienewspage.com
Crash on SH-33 claims a life; another seriously injured
There remains more questions than answers surrounding a fatality accident that took place Saturday evening on State Highway 33. Guthrie EMS, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Heartland Medical, Langston Fire, Langston Police, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash just east of Country Road 76 at 5:25 p.m.
Comments / 0