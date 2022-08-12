Lamar Silver Foxes football preview

LAMAR, SC – This past off season Lamar hired a new head coach. Josh Pierce was named the football coach, in place of Chad Wilkes. Pierce knows the program all too well, he spent several seasons on staff, last season he was the defensive coordinator.

The Foxes will move into a tough Region 6-1A with the likes of Green Sea Floyds, Hannah-Pamplico, Latta, and Lake View.

The Silver Foxes open the season August 19th against Hemingway.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.