Chick-fil-A will become the latest fast-food chain to try a new lure for breakfast customers when it launches Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites Aug. 22 at selected units. The grab-and-go bites, in test for a limited time in select markets, is the first new breakfast item the chicken chain has introduced since 2017, when the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl made its debut nationwide.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO