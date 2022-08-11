ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets sign All-Pro left tackle, Duane Brown, on 'two-year $22m deal' after sophomore LT Mekhi Becton was ruled out for the entire season

By Patrick Djordjevic For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The Jets finally have liftoff at the tackle position, and there's a big passenger about to board for their hopeful playoff push.

All 315lb and 6-foot-4 of Duane Brown will join Gang Green on a two-year deal, worth $22million, per Ian Rapoport.

Brown provides much needed cover for fellow left tackle Mekhi Becton, who will miss the entirety of the NFL season following a chip fracture in his right kneecap.

Duane Brown is five-time Pro Bowl left tackle who would become immediate starter for the Jets
Brown provides much needed cover for fellow left tackle and injured Mekhi Becton 

The 36-year-old, who turns 37 August 20, was already on the Jets' radar prior to Becton's injury, having met with New York last week.

Brown attended the Jets' annual Green and White scrimmage at MetLife Stadium last Saturday and was seen engaging with chairman Woody Johnson, as well as general manger, Joe Douglas, and assistant GM, Rex Hogan.

With instability on the offensive line, Brown proves a shrewd pickup for New York, having played every game of the past two seasons.

Brown was voted to the Pro Bowl last season and allowed eight sacks on a struggling Seattle team, tied for sixth among tackles.

Brown reportedly had offers to go to teams more likely to contend than the New York Jets

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, no decision has been made on Brown's position along the line. He has played his entire career thus far -- 203 starts --- at left tackle.

It is likely Brown will continue in his favorite position and George Fant, who had been practicing at left tackle, will be shifted to the right once more.

Discussions will be undertaken surrounding his positional future once he touches down in Florham Park.

New York will now be Brown's third NFL home following stints with Seattle and Houston

