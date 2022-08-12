Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Countdown to Kick-Off: Young Rams looking to continue winning tradition at Montrose
MONTROSE, Mich. - The first week of practices are in the books for high school football teams across Mid-Michigan. Today was the first day teams could practice with full pads, something the players have been looking forward to since the start of the week. Montrose decided to keep things light...
nbc25news.com
Countdown to Kick-Off: Lake Fenton embraces "hunters become the hunted" mentality
LINDEN, Mich. - The Lake Fenton football team is coming off one of the biggest turnarounds in the entire area. The Blue Devils went from three wins in 2020 to nine wins in 2021, including the Flint Metro League Championship. It's their most successful season since 2006. But this year, they won't be sneaking up on anybody.
Interesting Things and Facts About Bowling in Michigan
Bowling is a fun activity that people of all ages can enjoy. Most Michiganders either like or really love the sport of bowling. I've been bowling since I was about ten years old. Even to this day, my wife and I bowl on a Tuesday night league at Spare Time Entertainment Center on E. Grand River Avenue in Lansing.
nbc25news.com
Midland holds annual Midland County Fair
MIDLAND, Mich. - The opening day of the 84th annual Midland County Fair happened Sunday. The event included lights, fair food, and music. The fair also had carnival rides, daily animal and agricultural exhibitions, and grandstand events like the super kicker rodeo that take place Monday and Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
nbc25news.com
Annual Cityfest event held at Wenonah Park in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. - The 7th annual City Fest in Bay City is highlighting the great lakes bay music scene. The city fest was held at Wenonah Park in Bay City Sunday. The festival’s goal is to highlight the great lakes bay music scene. New links: Midland holds annual...
The Oakland Press
Michigan Renaissance Festival returns, Aug 20-21
The Michigan Renaissance Festival returns to Holly this weekend, Aug. 20-21, featuring an authentically recreated 16th century village, more than 80 shoppes offering unique arts and crafts, food and games as well as hundreds of costumed characters and entertainment. Each weekend has a different theme, with this weekend’s theme being Pirates & Pups, where dog rescue groups, dog training demonstrations and special dog contests will be showcased.
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for 11 Michigan communities
Nearly two dozen communities in at least five counties are under a boil water advisory this Saturday due to a leak in a line that distributes water to the northern part of Great Lakes Water Authority drinking water service area.
nbc25news.com
IMAGES: 12th Annual Mundy Township Firefighters Association Car Show held in Swartz Creek
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. - The 12th Annual Mundy Township Firefighters Association Car Show blazed into Swartz Creek Sunday. Every car no matter the year, make or model was welcomed including motorcycles. New links: Annual Cityfest event held at Wenonah Park in Bay City. All the proceeds from the event will...
nbc25news.com
Mobile beauty bar coming to Flint
FLINT, Mich.---There's a unique beauty bar making its' way to Flint soon. Latoya Fowlkes is a Flint native and licensed cosmetologists, who fostered the idea. Fowlkes says, the idea came about after her other business in Charlotte, North Carolina was shut down. "I had a beauty suite that I started...
9th annual BBQ Cook-off to be held at Davison Farmers Market this Saturday
DAVISON, MI – Davison’s 9th annual family-friendly BBQ Cook-off event will be held this Saturday, August 13 at the Davison Farmers Market. The summertime BBQ Cook-off event is located at the market, 8110 E. Court St. It will kick off at 10 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m.
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
WILX-TV
Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
wcsx.com
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
wsgw.com
Sturgeon to be Released into Saginaw Bay Watershed
The public is invited to a lake sturgeon release celebration on August 19 in the Saginaw Bay Watershed. Releases will reintroduce more than 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed. That includes the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes...
WILX-TV
Smoltz Sr. Passes Away
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - John Smoltz, Sr. has died at the age of 79. He would have turned 80 next month. He is the father of baseball hall of famer John and his daughter Bernie. The elder Smoltz represented his son in August, 2015 when he was inducted into the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame.
nbc25news.com
7 communities now impacted by water main break
UPDATE: The City of Flint is no longer under a water advisory due to a secondary water source. At least some water pressure restored to all communities. Boil Water Advisory Lifted Chesterfield Township, Lenox Township, Mayfield Township, Macomb Township and the City of New Haven. Water main break isolated and...
13 Big Name Bands That Have Performed in Flint That May Surprise You
Flint has always been known as a great rock n' roll town. The people of Flint and surrounding areas have always been hard workers that love nothing more than finishing their day with a killer live rock show. That's why for decades some of the biggest names in rock have been coming to town.
nbc25news.com
Service dog retires after 8 years of service
FLINT, Mich. - After 8- years as a service dog, Arrow is retiring. The 9-year-old dog had a party Saturday at the Valley Breakfast and Bistro in Flint to celebrate. His handler, Flint native Jackie Barnes, who has had him since he was an 8-week-old puppy says that he is retiring early due to arthritis in his spine.
WILX-TV
Residents celebrate VETFEST in Livingston County
FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A large event for veterans took place on Saturday where over 50 veteran specific resource providers were on site. The event was called VETFEST and it was hosted by VETLIFE. According to the non-profit organization, Saturday’s VETFEST was the largest free veteran event in the state...
