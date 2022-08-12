ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ believes Trump held onto sensitive classified documents, sources says

ABC News
 3 days ago

Multiple sources familiar with the investigation say the Justice Department and the FBI believed former President Donald Trump continued to keep sensitive classified documents that had national security implications and that in recent weeks additional information came in suggesting that Trump was not complying with requests to provide the information the Justice Department believed he had in his possession.

The information was sensitive enough that authorities wanted to take it back into possession immediately.

David Dee Delgado/Reuters - FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower for a deposition two days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City, U.S., August 10, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo
MORE: Congressional Republicans call Garland's remarks on Mar-a-Lago search insufficient

Additional sources tell ABC News part of the information investigators were looking for included material labeled “special access” which is material accessible only by the highest level security clearances only available to a specific limited number of individuals.

Multiple sources tell ABC News federal investigators have questioned many individuals close to the former president about these materials including some members of his current staff in addition to some former White House officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

