Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Developers look to Seminole, Tampa Heights for multi-family housing

TAMPA, Fla. - Big changes could be on the way for two of Tampa's most historic neighborhoods. In the grips of a housing shortage, developers are eying areas of Seminole Heights and Tampa Heights as prime locations for multi-family housing. "We definitely have some investors, some developers that are coming...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: All the bands and people we saw in St. Pete at Daddy Kool Records' punk-rock flea market

Last weekend, Lakeland's punk-rock flea market headed across the bridge to St. Petersburg to host its (mostly) air conditioned party at Daddy Kool Records. In addition to dozens of vendors, five Florida-based bands—including Ft. Myers' Except You, Silver Alert, Orlando's Suck Brick Kid, Kick Dicker and Big Sad—braved the midday heat and thrashed on Daddy Kool's outdoor stage at this free, all-ages show.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa storage facility sells for nearly $20 million

An 83,000-square-foot storage facility in Tampa has sold for $18.5 million. The five-story storage building at 3935 W. Cypress St. sits on a prime piece of local real estate at Interstate 275 and North Dale Mabry. This is almost directly across the street from the new 22-acre, $500 million Midtown Tampa development that includes offices, apartments, a hotel, restaurants, and retailers REI and Whole Foods.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

The Two Tampa Cities With The Fastest Growing House Prices

House prices in the United States have gone up fast this year. There are two Tampa cities with the fastest growing house prices in the nation. Redfin, a real estate company, recently released a ranking of the top 10 cities with the fastest growing sales prices. Of the Top 10...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters

"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Golf carts now allowed on downtown Tampa streets; rentals available

TAMPA, Fla.; - They are popular in beach towns, golf communities and subdivisions. Now, golf carts are becoming a much more common sight here in downtown Tampa. Major improvements have been made in Tampa, so the roadways are safer for people to walk, bike and scoot around downtown. Transportation leaders say they welcome all alternatives to car traffic.
TAMPA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Is The Grove On Target With New Grocery Store?

The mystery about what grocery store might be coming to The Grove at Wesley Chapel has brewed for more than a year, since it was first teased on social media, but the answer finally may be close to being unveiled. According to records filed with Pasco County, potential unnamed developers...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
macaronikid.com

Listing of the Week - 5301 Wishing Arch Drive, Apollo Beach

Make your waterfront dreams come true in the premier coastal community of Shell Cove at Mirabay. Built in late 2020 by Park Square Homes, this one-story fully upgraded 1, 964 sqft, three bedrooms, two bathrooms plus office home also comes with a brand new 10, 000 lb. boatlift. Step inside...
APOLLO BEACH, FL
Longboat Observer

Communities focus on building homes for multigenerational living

Like thousands of Northeasterners, New Jersey resident Janice Markell thought her life plan might eventually take her to Florida. Someday. She just didn’t think it would happen so fast, in spring 2021, not long after she turned 60. And she never thought her Florida relocation would take place in a custom-built home designed to provide private quarters for three generations. There’s the middle generation — Markell, now 62, and her husband, Don Markell, 75. The couple is sandwiched by their son, Spencer Markell, 27, and Janice’s mom, Edna Smith, 92.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
fox13news.com

What could be next for the Albert Whitted Airport in St. Pete?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Should St. Pete’s city-owned Albert Whitted Airport be used as something else? It’s a question Mayor Ken Welch’s administration wants to answer. "In terms of equitable development, we need to assess what is the payback to the entire city," Welch explained to FOX 13. "Not just to a small group of pilots."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Uncertain future for Albert Whitted Airport

There's growing uncertainty around the future of St. Pete's Albert Whitted Airport. The city-owned property sits on prime real estate in downtown, right along the water. Mayor Ken Welch and his administration want to know if it could be better used for something else.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

