How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
fox13news.com
Developers look to Seminole, Tampa Heights for multi-family housing
TAMPA, Fla. - Big changes could be on the way for two of Tampa's most historic neighborhoods. In the grips of a housing shortage, developers are eying areas of Seminole Heights and Tampa Heights as prime locations for multi-family housing. "We definitely have some investors, some developers that are coming...
ospreyobserver.com
Realtor Makes $100 Donation To Raining Cats And Dogs Shelter With Every Sale
Karyn Scech is a residential estate agent with Yellowfin Realty. She sells homes in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties. Scech has been in business for six years with Yellowfin but has lived in the area for over 30 years and has an extensive network. She belongs to the Valrico...
cltampa.com
Photos: All the bands and people we saw in St. Pete at Daddy Kool Records' punk-rock flea market
Last weekend, Lakeland's punk-rock flea market headed across the bridge to St. Petersburg to host its (mostly) air conditioned party at Daddy Kool Records. In addition to dozens of vendors, five Florida-based bands—including Ft. Myers' Except You, Silver Alert, Orlando's Suck Brick Kid, Kick Dicker and Big Sad—braved the midday heat and thrashed on Daddy Kool's outdoor stage at this free, all-ages show.
Tampa's vintage-style town 'Gallopsville' to auction collection Saturday
TAMPA, Fla. — It's been around for more than 40 years but by the end of the weekend, it will be part of Tampa Bay's past. "Gallopsville" is a vintage-style town one Tampa man built. Owner, Ronald Gallops, wants the public to take part of this history home with them through an auction on Saturday.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa storage facility sells for nearly $20 million
An 83,000-square-foot storage facility in Tampa has sold for $18.5 million. The five-story storage building at 3935 W. Cypress St. sits on a prime piece of local real estate at Interstate 275 and North Dale Mabry. This is almost directly across the street from the new 22-acre, $500 million Midtown Tampa development that includes offices, apartments, a hotel, restaurants, and retailers REI and Whole Foods.
fox13news.com
Clearwater asks residents if aerial gondolas should be considered to reduce traffic
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - "Hey Tampa Bay! Want a fast and fun way to get to Clearwater Beach?" It’s the question posed in a colorful video from people looking to bring more mass transit to the Tampa Bay Region. "We want people to tell us what they think about...
fox13news.com
Clearwater asks residents about taking gondola to Clearwater Beach
Would you ride a gondola from downtown to Clearwater Beach? The city wants to know before it embarks on the possibility of a new way to skip beach traffic.
St. Pete handyman steals $11K in jewelry from client, deputies say
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested a handyman Sunday for stealing $11,090 in jewelry from a client, according to an affidavit.
Clearwater woman stole tips from ice cream shop and hit owner on head with jar: deputies
A Clearwater woman was accused of berating employees at an Indian Rocks Beach ice cream shop, flipping them off, stealing their tips and hitting the owner with the empty tip jar.
995qyk.com
The Two Tampa Cities With The Fastest Growing House Prices
House prices in the United States have gone up fast this year. There are two Tampa cities with the fastest growing house prices in the nation. Redfin, a real estate company, recently released a ranking of the top 10 cities with the fastest growing sales prices. Of the Top 10...
Beach Beacon
The Pop Up Picnic Girl's charcuterie boards catching on around Pinellas
Britty Murawinski built her first charcuterie board on the day of her wedding. She and her husband wanted a charcuterie-themed cocktail hour, but found that the prices being charged were well beyond their budget. So Murawinski took matters into her own hands and built her own display. The event went...
VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters
"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
Mysuncoast.com
End of an era: Old-fashioned mullet smoker to close after 43 years of business
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota fisherman is nearing the end of an era. For 43 years, George Nodaros has been a champion of old school cooking, spending countless Saturday morning smoking mullet for eager customers. His method is an old fashioned style that’s rarely seen around modern Sarasota.
fox13news.com
Golf carts now allowed on downtown Tampa streets; rentals available
TAMPA, Fla.; - They are popular in beach towns, golf communities and subdivisions. Now, golf carts are becoming a much more common sight here in downtown Tampa. Major improvements have been made in Tampa, so the roadways are safer for people to walk, bike and scoot around downtown. Transportation leaders say they welcome all alternatives to car traffic.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Is The Grove On Target With New Grocery Store?
The mystery about what grocery store might be coming to The Grove at Wesley Chapel has brewed for more than a year, since it was first teased on social media, but the answer finally may be close to being unveiled. According to records filed with Pasco County, potential unnamed developers...
macaronikid.com
Listing of the Week - 5301 Wishing Arch Drive, Apollo Beach
Make your waterfront dreams come true in the premier coastal community of Shell Cove at Mirabay. Built in late 2020 by Park Square Homes, this one-story fully upgraded 1, 964 sqft, three bedrooms, two bathrooms plus office home also comes with a brand new 10, 000 lb. boatlift. Step inside...
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three Disappeared
Retha Hiers, Donyelle Johnson and Margaret DashThe Charley Project. Margaret Dash, Retha Hiers, and Donyelle Johnson had never met, but they all have something in common. They all dated Cleveland Hill Jr., and they are all missing.
Longboat Observer
Communities focus on building homes for multigenerational living
Like thousands of Northeasterners, New Jersey resident Janice Markell thought her life plan might eventually take her to Florida. Someday. She just didn’t think it would happen so fast, in spring 2021, not long after she turned 60. And she never thought her Florida relocation would take place in a custom-built home designed to provide private quarters for three generations. There’s the middle generation — Markell, now 62, and her husband, Don Markell, 75. The couple is sandwiched by their son, Spencer Markell, 27, and Janice’s mom, Edna Smith, 92.
fox13news.com
What could be next for the Albert Whitted Airport in St. Pete?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Should St. Pete’s city-owned Albert Whitted Airport be used as something else? It’s a question Mayor Ken Welch’s administration wants to answer. "In terms of equitable development, we need to assess what is the payback to the entire city," Welch explained to FOX 13. "Not just to a small group of pilots."
fox13news.com
Uncertain future for Albert Whitted Airport
There's growing uncertainty around the future of St. Pete's Albert Whitted Airport. The city-owned property sits on prime real estate in downtown, right along the water. Mayor Ken Welch and his administration want to know if it could be better used for something else.
