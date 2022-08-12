ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Teenager identified as victim in fatal Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting Thursday night on Oak Hill Avenue in Mattapan. Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan, was found by police suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 8:30 p.m.. Barkon was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Boston...
whdh.com

Police: Multiple injured at beach fight

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were injured in a fight at Shannon Beach Sunday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said one person was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo surgery, while several people were treated for minor injuries at the scene. According to State...
liveboston617.org

Man Shot Overnight on Burrell Street in Roxbury Expected to Survive

On Saturday night at approximately 23:55 hours, Boston Police Officers from District B-2 responded to a 911 call for a person reportedly shot on Burrell Street in Roxbury. Officers assigned to District B-2 as well as K-9 units, and tactical assets responded to the area and upon arrival, located a victim, who was not identified, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began to render aid while awaiting the arrival of Boston EMS.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police officer struck by vehicle on River Street

BOSTON — A Boston Police officer was injured Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on River Street in Mattapan. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. According to the department, just after 2:30 a.m., an officer directing traffic in the area...
whdh.com

Boston Police respond to crash on River Street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
whdh.com

Police investigate 19-year-old shot and killed in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department are investigation the death of a 19-year-old who was shot a killed in Mattapan. Police responded to a report of a person shot near Selden Street and Oak Hill Avenue Thursday night. Police said they found Mattapan resident Xavier Barkon suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Barkon was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
whdh.com

State Police investigating fatal hit and run on Worcester highway

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal hit and run incident Saturday night in Worcester. State Police said that evidence indicates that the 27-year-old Worcester man was hit by multiple vehicles, around 11:30 p.m. near exit 20 on the westbound side of Route 290 in Worcester.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
Boston 25 News WFXT

80-year-old man assaulted at MBTA Park Street Station

BOSTON — One person was arrested after allegedly assaulting an elderly man at MBTA’s Park Street Station on Friday morning. Transit Police said officers responded to the station’s Green Line platform just before 10 a.m. and located an 80-year-old man bleeding from his face. Emergency crews rendered aid before transporting him to a local area hospital for his injuries.
nbcboston.com

Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Brockton Pond

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a pond in Brockton, Massachusetts on Sunday. According to Brockton Police, the body was found in the waters at D.W. Field Park shortly before 10a.m. The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death. No additional information...
NECN

South End Mourns the Loss of Young Man Killed in Shooting

Boston's South End mourned the loss of a man Sunday evening whose life was taken last Saturday in a shooting. Dion Ruiz, a 28-year-old man from the South End was shot Saturday evening near West Dedham Street. After police found Ruiz, he was taken to Boston Medical Center, where officials say he died from his injuries.
whdh.com

East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
NECN

Shooting in South End Sends 1 Person to Hospital

Police say a person was sent to Boston Medical Center after a shooting in the South End on Saturday evening. The condition of the person is not currently known, and police have not released any information regarding a suspect.
whdh.com

Boston Police Commissioner set to be sworn in at start of week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s new Police Commissioner, Michael Cox, is set to be sworn in Monday, August 15. “The Police Department needs to look like the communities we serve,” said Cox. Cox echoes Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s emphasis on diversity, equity and building a relationship between the public...
liveboston617.org

Shots Fired on Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester Thursday

On Thursday, at approximately 12:10 AM, Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a Shotspotter activation for gunfire in the area of Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester. One to two rounds were reportedly fired in the area and once B-3 officers arrived, they searched the area and...
