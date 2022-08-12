Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Teenager identified as victim in fatal Mattapan shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting Thursday night on Oak Hill Avenue in Mattapan. Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan, was found by police suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 8:30 p.m.. Barkon was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Boston...
whdh.com
Police: Multiple injured at beach fight
WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were injured in a fight at Shannon Beach Sunday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said one person was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo surgery, while several people were treated for minor injuries at the scene. According to State...
Police investigating an ‘unattended’ death at a pond in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — State Police Detectives are investigating an unattended death after officials pulled a male body out of a pond in Brockton. Brockton Police and state police responded to D.W. Field Park shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning where they pulled an unidentified man from the waters.
liveboston617.org
Man Shot Overnight on Burrell Street in Roxbury Expected to Survive
On Saturday night at approximately 23:55 hours, Boston Police Officers from District B-2 responded to a 911 call for a person reportedly shot on Burrell Street in Roxbury. Officers assigned to District B-2 as well as K-9 units, and tactical assets responded to the area and upon arrival, located a victim, who was not identified, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began to render aid while awaiting the arrival of Boston EMS.
Boston Police officer struck by vehicle on River Street
BOSTON — A Boston Police officer was injured Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on River Street in Mattapan. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. According to the department, just after 2:30 a.m., an officer directing traffic in the area...
whdh.com
Police looking for suspect in assault and rape at Tufts Medical T stop
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit Police are looking for a man accused of assault and rape at the Tufts Medical T stop last week. Police released photos of Steven Coffey, who they said is believed to be homeless and frequents the downtown area. Authorities are asking for anyone who knows of...
whdh.com
Boston Police respond to crash on River Street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
whdh.com
Police investigate 19-year-old shot and killed in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department are investigation the death of a 19-year-old who was shot a killed in Mattapan. Police responded to a report of a person shot near Selden Street and Oak Hill Avenue Thursday night. Police said they found Mattapan resident Xavier Barkon suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Barkon was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
One person killed after fatal shooting in Boston’s South End
BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man in the city’s South End neighborhood. Officers responded to the area of 58 West Dedham Street around 10 p.m. Saturday and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the man was...
whdh.com
State Police investigating fatal hit and run on Worcester highway
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal hit and run incident Saturday night in Worcester. State Police said that evidence indicates that the 27-year-old Worcester man was hit by multiple vehicles, around 11:30 p.m. near exit 20 on the westbound side of Route 290 in Worcester.
Police: More than 15 shell casings found after exchange of gunfire in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire in Somerville early Saturday. Police say shots fired were reported around 1:05 a.m. in the Memorial Road area. Witnesses told police a person on foot exchanged gunfire with two others on a scooter on River Road. No injuries were...
ABC6.com
State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
80-year-old man assaulted at MBTA Park Street Station
BOSTON — One person was arrested after allegedly assaulting an elderly man at MBTA’s Park Street Station on Friday morning. Transit Police said officers responded to the station’s Green Line platform just before 10 a.m. and located an 80-year-old man bleeding from his face. Emergency crews rendered aid before transporting him to a local area hospital for his injuries.
nbcboston.com
Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Brockton Pond
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a pond in Brockton, Massachusetts on Sunday. According to Brockton Police, the body was found in the waters at D.W. Field Park shortly before 10a.m. The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death. No additional information...
NECN
South End Mourns the Loss of Young Man Killed in Shooting
Boston's South End mourned the loss of a man Sunday evening whose life was taken last Saturday in a shooting. Dion Ruiz, a 28-year-old man from the South End was shot Saturday evening near West Dedham Street. After police found Ruiz, he was taken to Boston Medical Center, where officials say he died from his injuries.
whdh.com
East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
NECN
Shooting in South End Sends 1 Person to Hospital
Police say a person was sent to Boston Medical Center after a shooting in the South End on Saturday evening. The condition of the person is not currently known, and police have not released any information regarding a suspect.
whdh.com
Boston Police Commissioner set to be sworn in at start of week
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s new Police Commissioner, Michael Cox, is set to be sworn in Monday, August 15. “The Police Department needs to look like the communities we serve,” said Cox. Cox echoes Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s emphasis on diversity, equity and building a relationship between the public...
liveboston617.org
Shots Fired on Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester Thursday
On Thursday, at approximately 12:10 AM, Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a Shotspotter activation for gunfire in the area of Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester. One to two rounds were reportedly fired in the area and once B-3 officers arrived, they searched the area and...
