ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Holidaymaking nurse couple help deliver premature baby 35,000ft in the air when fellow passenger went into labour on nine-hour flight to the Philippines

By Jonathan Rose For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A couple jetting off on holiday helped deliver a premature baby after a fellow passenger went into labour on a nine-hour flight to the Philippines.

Sheryl and Ruel Pascua, from Newstead, Stoke-on-Trent, were 35,000ft up in the air when cabin crew put out an urgent call for 'medical professionals' on board the plane.

The duo, who work as nurses at NG Healthcare, in Trentham, were flying to the island country of Southeast Asia in the western Pacific Ocean on August 2.

They had caught their first flight from London Heathrow to Kuwait before starting the second leg of the journey to Manila.

It was after just 20 minutes that a mother-to-be, also named Sheryl, realised she needed help after going into labour at just six months.

Sheryl and Ruel were assisted by two other nurses who were also on board. She said: 'When I attempted to conduct the internal examination, I was surprised and thrilled that the mother was already at the crowning stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gly9d_0hEF8gdy00
Sheryl and Ruel Pascua (pictured), from Newstead, Stoke-on-Trent, were 35,000ft up in the air when cabin crew put out an urgent call for 'medical professionals' on board the Kuwaiti Airways flight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3X9c_0hEF8gdy00
It was after just 20 minutes that a mother-to-be, also named Sheryl (above), realised she needed help after going into labour at just six months

'I shouted for Ruel to help to coach and prepare her and within a few moments the baby boy came out. He caught the baby whilst I attended and focused on the mother and the placental delivery.

'I was a bit nervous as it was pretty scary and beyond every medical personnel's comfort. The baby was only roughly 24-weeks-old so the size was the same size as the palm of my husband, he was very tiny.

'This is the first time I helped a mother on a flight and the medical equipment is not complete so we had to improvise and be of critical thinking.

'It was the most thrilling, exciting and at the same time the most humbling experience of me and my husband in our entire nursing profession. We attend to patients' needs three to four times a week but this experience is so different and unique.

'I am so honoured and privileged that God has orchestrated these things to happen and use me, my husband and Carlos Abungan, another nurse from London, to save the baby and mother for the whole entire nine-hour journey.'

Sheryl has kept in touch with the mother of the baby after they were rushed into the neonatal intensive care unit at a local hospital. The little boy was put on a ventilator and is understood to be doing well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkG1w_0hEF8gdy00
Sheryl has kept in touch with the mother of the baby after they were rushed into the neonatal intensive care unit at a local hospital. Pictured: Members of the flight crew posing with the baby

She added: 'God did a miracle and the baby is alive. The support and shared knowledge between us nurses made the situation and pressure lighter.

'Of course, we don't discount the help, alertness and assistance of the cabin crews especially to their off-duty onboard nurse crew Justine who stood by me throughout the entire monitoring and also to the other crew and passengers who extended help by giving their blankets.

'It was indeed a picture of one team working together and the mother was very thankful.'

The airline has been contacted for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pretty fly! Kent adventure park launches Britain's only outdoor skydiving machine, with thrill-seekers soaring up to 33ft in the air to experience freefall without a plane

Here's a great way to get a day trip off to a flying start. The only outdoor skydiving machine in Britain has launched in the Hangloose Adventure Bluewater park in the town of Dartford, Kent, and it's said to give visitors the 'chance to experience the thrill of skydiving against a backdrop of chalk cliffs'.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Homeless teenager, 19, with 14p in his bank account who sleeps on a bench and just 'wants to work' says that not all rough sleepers are 'druggies or alcoholics' and it can 'happen to anyone'

A 19-year old man has shared his story of being homeless, after finding himself sleeping on a bench at the local docks with 14p in his bank account. Joshua Abbott-Smith, from Peterborough, spends his days wandering the town of King's Lynn, Norfolk in the summer heatwave 'struggling to stay hydrated' after finding himself homeless when he broke up with his girlfriend.
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension

Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ng Healthcare
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We will never rent again!' Family calls out their landlord after she tried to kick them out of their home and made their life a 'nightmare' - forcing them to uproot the lives of their two kids

A Sydney family of four has revealed why they will never rent again after a series of 'nightmare' battles with their landlord. Faye James, 47, and her husband Darrin, 55, have been forced to uproot their lives in North Curl Curl, on Sydney's Northern Beaches, and move up the NSW coast after being charged a 'ridiculous' amount of rent by their landlord.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Huge 485ft wood and steel bridge crashes down into Norwegian river just ten years after opening with drivers somehow surviving the 'catastrophic' collapse as they crossed

A 485ft-long bridge made of wood and steel in Norway collapsed during rush hour this morning, sending a lorry and a car plunging toward the water below. Police were called just after 7.30am local time to attend the fallen Tretten Bridge, central Norway, which crosses the Gudbrandsdalslaagen River. Both drivers...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Rogue British tourist takes over Greek airport loudspeaker to announce six hour flight delays to the UK... before being led away by cops when they realised it was a prank

A holiday-goer was escorted away by Greek police after repeatedly making false flight delay announcements over the airport loudspeaker. The prankster jumped on the microphone at Zakynthos Airport in Zante, Greece, last Friday, incorrectly informing passengers their flights had been pushed back by up to six hours. Sam Wilson, 22,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Philippines
Daily Mail

Comedian Teddy Ray died at the age of 32 in what authorities say was an apparent drowning: Comic was discovered by maintenance worker at his home in Rancho Mirage, California

Officials said that the death of comedian Teddy Ray at 32 was the result of an apparent drowning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that a maintenance worker contacted authorities Friday morning at 10 a.m at a home in Rancho Mirage, California to report that a man had been floating in a pool.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Daily Mail

Janet Street-Porter tells Loose Women that plus-size people shouldn't get 'special treatment' on planes and should pay more for their clothes after travel influencers call on airlines to treat them 'like humans'

Janet Street-Porter has let rip on Loose Women after plus-sized influencers have spoken out about the uncomfortable aspects of flying. After the influencers wrote about their experiences flying as larger passengers, which are often very difficult, the journalist said the UK has 'normalised being overweight'. Kirsty Leanne, a British travel...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mother claims ex-husband has 'abducted' their three young children and taken them to Tunisia 'after telling her they were going on ten-day beach holiday to north Yorkshire'

A mother today told how she had been left 'distraught' after her ex-husband apparently abducted their three young children and took them to north Africa. Dawn Daley, 43, claimed former partner Fares Aljehani, 33, had tricked her into allowing him to take their kids on a beach holiday at fishing village in north Yorkshire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'A disaster for the RAF': Red Arrows lose three pilots including Squadron Leader who 'confronted a colleague over toxic culture' and a Flight Lieutenant who was 'suspended over affair'

A Red Arrows pilot has been sacked after an alleged affair and another has resigned over the team's 'toxic culture'. The display team is the pride of the Royal Air Force – and the public face of the service. The best pilots in the business perform death-defying stunts, zooming...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Couple who poured their savings into a remote £415,000 Scottish home they had never visited say they have 'no regrets' - even though they had to sell their belongings to get by when Covid delayed plans to open holiday rentals

A couple revealed how they gambled all their savings into a holiday rental projects in Scotland - without actually visiting the place they bought once. Supply chain manager Alan and cookery teacher Yvonne took a big risk when they borrowed from friends and used all their money to buy a house for £415,000 in Linsidemore, by the The Kyle of Sutherland in autumn 2020.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'have NO plans to see William and Kate' for a reconciliatory meeting when they fly back to Britain for charity summit despite staying just five minutes away from them - but 'may still visit the Queen', 96

Harry and Meghan will visit the UK next month – but are not set to see William and Kate. On September 5 the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel from their home in California to visit Manchester for the One Young World Summit, which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries. Meghan, 40, will give the keynote address at the opening ceremony.
U.K.
Daily Mail

'It feels like two separate lives!' Katie Piper details how her world changed after the 2008 acid attack which left her disfigured and recalls the abuse hurled at her while recovering

She suffered life-changing burns to her face and neck in 2008 after her jealous ex-boyfriend recruited an accomplice to target her in a pre-planned street attack outside her north London home. And on Tuesday's Loose Women, Katie Piper, 38, told her 'Life Before Loose' story, detailing how her world changed...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

543K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy