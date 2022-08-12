The Los Angeles Dodgers did not make the impact move many expected them to, but still completed five deals at the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. The Dodgers most notably acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees, but prior to that added Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. Meanwhile, L.A. traded Mitch White to the Toronto Blue Jays, Garrett Cleavinger to the Tampa Bay Rays and Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO