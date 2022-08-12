Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su schools to cancel some bus routes on rotating schedule
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mat-Su Borough School District announced to parents that they will have rolling cancelations of bus routes ahead of the new school year. The first day of school for Mat-Su students is Aug. 16. Superintendent Randy Trani wrote in an email to parents that Durham School Services — the district’s busing contractor — is actively attempting to recruit drivers.
alaskasnewssource.com
Multiple units respond to Eagle River fire
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Multiple units respond to Eagle River fire. According to AFD Battalion Chief Mike Davidson, 23 units responded initially to the 164th block of Heritage Place. “They were able to pretty quickly, simultaneously work on bringing the fire under control, as well as to identify that all...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairview back-to-school event helps kids get ready
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Parents know there are always a thousand things to do to get kids ready for going back to school. But on Friday, some of those items were checked off the list at an outdoor event at the Fairview Recreation Center in Anchorage. According to Jordan Kamer...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su Borough flooding financial impact - clipped version
A new report on Ursa Major Elementary confirms serious structural issues. The Anchorage School District says an engineering report confirms its decision not to open the school to students this year. Updated: 10 hours ago. In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an...
alaskasnewssource.com
Flooding brings financial struggles to rural parts of the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Flooding in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough has left roads split and water gushing over the edges. “For the residents, it’s disastrous,” said Virgie Thompson, Houston mayor. “This is their home.”. On Tuesday afternoon, Thompson declared a disaster declaration for her city. Recalling the sights...
akbizmag.com
$9.7M Federal Grant to Boost Healthcare Career Training in Alaska
The Alaska Primary Care Association (APCA) in Anchorage is getting $9.7 million to expand job opportunities and improve Alaska’s healthcare sector through training programs. The federal money is an American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). APCA’s Alaska Healthcare Workforce Pipeline is one of thirty-two projects nationwide receiving the first batch of grants.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage students will go weeks without bus service amid driver shortage
Alaska’s largest school district will provide bus transportation on a rotating basis this fall as it continues to deal with a shortage of drivers. The Anchorage School District’s special education transportation will remain fully staffed. But all other bus routes will be divided into three cohorts. Each cohort will have bus transportation for three weeks in a row, and then go six weeks without.
alaskasnewssource.com
Weekend Planner: Blueberry Festival at Alyeska and several other events
If you prefer plant-based foods or are curious about the eating lifestyle, you can check out Anchorage VegFest this weekend. Co-organizer Ginny Grabowski stopped by Alaska’s News Source to share what’s new about this year’s event. 2 murals by Alaska Native artists planned to appear in downtown...
youralaskalink.com
Anchorage Parents React to School Bus Driver Shortage
Added by atagliaferri on August 11, 2022. School bus drivers are still in demand. With school starting next Thursday, Your Alaska Link’s Ian Stewart reports on what some parents are doing to make sure their kids get to school. The school bus driver shortage is still a problem and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Cowboy Carnival fundraiser for Equine Assisted Therapy Alaska
In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an update on the Anchorage bus driver shortage, the sentencing of Adam Sullivan, and an emergency declaration from Skagway due to landslides near their cruise ship dock. The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential fire...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 11, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Assembly wants to know how the city’s former health...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fishing Report: Angling in Anchorage at Ship Creek and Campbell Creek
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is home to some of the best fishing in the world and just because Anchorage is the largest city in the state, that doesn’t mean that the fishing isn’t good. You just have to know where to go. The last week of July...
alaskasnewssource.com
Artists paint murals in downtown Anchorage to honor Alaska Native culture
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Alaskan artists aren’t letting the rain stop them from bringing Anchorage alive through art by painting two murals in the heart of the city. The first mural will be painted by Crystal Worl, and it will replace Bob Patterson’s Anchorage History Mural near city hall.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly looks into vetting future mayoral appointments following health director’s fabricated resume
The Anchorage Assembly is weighing its options following a report from Alaska Public Media and American Public Media showing that the city’s health director fabricated many parts of his resume, including overstating and misrepresenting his education and military background. Joe Gerace has since resigned as the head of Anchorage’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo returns to Menard Center
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bearded dragons, tortoises, and snakes, oh my!. The All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo has returned to the Menard Center. The event promotes the reptile and exotic animals community throughout Alaska by highlighting the niche world of reptile pet ownership. Colin Lindsey, his wife, brother, and...
alaskasnewssource.com
August to remain above average in precipitation across Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Only 10 days have seen no measurable precipitation for Anchorage since July 12, when the wet season kicked into high gear. Since then, many days have brought scattered to widespread rainfall activity. Not only for Southcentral Alaska, but a large portion of the state continues to hold onto the wet weather, pulling many areas out of what was once a severe drought.
midnightsunak.com
‘Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.’ Anchorage Assembly seeks answers on resume deception
Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
ktna.org
A Lonesome Stepchild of Cook Inlet—The Susitna River
Chair of the board for the Matsu Fish and Wildlife Commission Mike Wood came to Alaska to do a semester course with the National Outdoor Leadership School and never left. He lights up when he talks about the Alaskan Range. Spent the first half of my life trying to climb...
These cities are hit hardest by inflation: report
You may think inflation hits expensive states hardest, but that's not the case.
alaskasnewssource.com
Several roads closed due to Mat-Su flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Little Susitna River and Willow Creek have flooded in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, closing numerous roads so far. The Mat-Su Borough reported closures of West Little John Drive, West Wilderness Court, North Maid Marian Drive, North Burrow Street, Moose Meadows Road, and West River Aire Drive on their flooding webpage. Shrock Road, Sitze Road, West Deneki Drive and North Shushana Drive are all listed as blocked by the borough.
