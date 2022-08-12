ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Federal jury convicts Florida woman in alleged murder-for-hire scheme

FLORIDA – A Florida woman has been convicted in connection with a purported murder-for-hire plot, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida said in a statement. According to Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, a federal jury in Tallahassee convicted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FMPD investigate a shooting in downtown Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a downtown Fort Myers parking lot on Second Street around 2 a.m. Police said there were non-life-threatening injuries reported. Benjamin Howe works at Blu Sushi and Jennalin Radcliffe works at Cabos Cantina two restaurants downtown. They were both working...
FORT MYERS, FL
Calcasieu Parish News

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
NEW ROADS, LA
classiccountry1045.com

DCSO Seeking Woman Wanted On Active Warrants

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is requesting any information you may have on the whereabouts of Natiki Johnson on an active Warrant for two (2) counts of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and one (1) count of Possession of Paraphernalia charges. She also has active warrants from multiple neighboring counties. Please call DCSO at (863) 993-4700, SW Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man sentenced to 18 years in prison on drug sales, trafficking charges

A man found guilty of drug possession sales and trafficking has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. According to the State Attorney’s Office, on December 15, 2020, Prince Anthony Davis, 40, of Fort Myers, sold a trafficking amount of Fentanyl to an undercover Fort Myers Police Officer by placing the drugs in a car to be retrieved for cash, then returning to get the money.
FORT MYERS, FL

