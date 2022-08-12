Read full article on original website
niceville.com
Federal jury convicts Florida woman in alleged murder-for-hire scheme
FLORIDA – A Florida woman has been convicted in connection with a purported murder-for-hire plot, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida said in a statement. According to Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, a federal jury in Tallahassee convicted...
fox35orlando.com
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men accused of berating teen in Sanford neighborhood
SANFORD, Fla. - Two Central Florida men accused of berating a teen driver in Sanford are officially charged. Donald Corsi, 52, and Howard Hughes, 61, are now both charged with felonies after a violent video surfaced in June and went viral. The two men can be seen aggressively yelling, and...
GUILTY AS CHARGED OF ATTEMPTED FIRST-DEGREE MURDER
Katrina Mary Drakes, of Lehigh Acres, was found guilty as charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, following a four-day trial in Lee County. In April 2018, Drakes shot a man outside of an apartment complex in Fort Myers. The defendant was waiting in her SUV, for the victim to arrive home.
18-year-old arrested on multiple drug charges, including fentanyl possession
Deputies arrested 18-year-old Leonardo Chavez after a search warrant of his home turned up thousands of grams of different drugs.
Stolen car discovery results in multiple drug arrests
Police arrested three people on drug and grand theft auto charges Thursday morning after finding a stolen car in a hotel parking lot.
Central Florida man under arrest after shooting ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Sanford police arrested a man Saturday after he shot his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend. The shooting happened on the Roseland Park area of Sanford. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said the ex-boyfriend of the resident showed up at the home, a...
WINKNEWS.com
FMPD investigate a shooting in downtown Fort Myers
Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a downtown Fort Myers parking lot on Second Street around 2 a.m. Police said there were non-life-threatening injuries reported. Benjamin Howe works at Blu Sushi and Jennalin Radcliffe works at Cabos Cantina two restaurants downtown. They were both working...
55 pounds of cocaine worth $5 million found floating off Florida Keys
The Monroe County Sheriff’s department said on Sunday that it had seized 25 bricks of what was suspected to be cocaine in Key West. Their release stated that authorities responded to Coconut Mallory Marina on Saturday at approximately 3:38 p.m. regarding narcotics found floating in the ocean. The Key...
Florida Man Charged In The Beating Death Of His Goldendoodle Puppy Named Buzz Lightyear
A 23-year-old Florida man was arrested Thursday and charged with beating his puppy to death in late July. Robert William, 23, of Naples, is charged with cruelty to animals causing cruel death, pain or suffering in connection with the beating death of a 5-month-old Goldendoodle
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
Florida teens killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into canal
Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
classiccountry1045.com
DCSO Seeking Woman Wanted On Active Warrants
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is requesting any information you may have on the whereabouts of Natiki Johnson on an active Warrant for two (2) counts of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and one (1) count of Possession of Paraphernalia charges. She also has active warrants from multiple neighboring counties. Please call DCSO at (863) 993-4700, SW Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.
WINKNEWS.com
WINKNEWS.com
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man sentenced to 18 years in prison on drug sales, trafficking charges
A man found guilty of drug possession sales and trafficking has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. According to the State Attorney’s Office, on December 15, 2020, Prince Anthony Davis, 40, of Fort Myers, sold a trafficking amount of Fentanyl to an undercover Fort Myers Police Officer by placing the drugs in a car to be retrieved for cash, then returning to get the money.
Florida High School Student Arrested With Stolen, Loaded Handgun On School Property
A 17-year-old high school student has been arrested after an Instagram video led investigators to a stolen 9mm handgun on school property. According to deputies, on Thursday, a student approached a staff member at South Fort Myers High School about seeing an Instagram video depicting
Former travel agent sentenced to prison for stealing $500K from customers
A former Tampa Bay area travel agent who pleaded guilty to defrauding hundreds of people out of over half a million dollars is headed to federal prison.
