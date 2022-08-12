ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

wbrc.com

Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a missing wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster...
BREWSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland rape suspect taken into custody in Medina

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers announced Sunday a 29-year-old man is in custody for the alleged rape of a young girl. Tyrese Acoff, a registered sex offender, is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl on Thursday in Cleveland, according to Crime Stoppers. He was apprehended Saturday at...
CLEVELAND, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say

BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
BREWSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

You can ride METRO RTA for free this week

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - METRO RTA is offering free fares to passengers from Aug. 14 through Aug. 20 for all services. It’s their way of thanking riders for making a difference in Summit County. METRO RTA nominated their passengers Akron Urban League’s Community Champion Award — and they won!...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Saying goodbye to the family minivan

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For a decade, I was a minivan mom. We bought our Honda Odyssey near the beginning of our parenting odyssey, when we had 90-pound dog, a 2-year-old son and a baby daughter on the way. We filled the trunk with a massive double BOB running stroller, and I made mix CDs of kid hits, like PBS’s “Dinosaur Train,” to keep us entertained.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Several condo units, vehicles destroyed in Avon Lake fire (video)

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local fire departments battled a 2-alarm fire Saturday morning at condominium complex in Avon Lake. Avon Lake Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa said crews responded to Smugglers Cove Condos on Electric Boulevard after a passerby called 911 about a fire in the parking garage. When...
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Police arrest 2 after Warrensville Heights officers chase suspects into Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of suspects led Warrensville Heights police on a car chase overnight into Cleveland. The chase started before 3 a.m. on Friday. Both suspects were eventually taken into custody after the pursuit ended in Cleveland near the intersection of East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Westlake Police report multiple car thefts at nearby apartments

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Westlake Police Department has reported a number of stolen cars over the past week, one of which was involved in a hip-skip crash in Cleveland. Police said that all of the vehicles were taken during overnight hours over several days. The vehicles reported stolen on...
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

2 hurt in overnight crash on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two people were hurt overnight after a crash on the city’s West Side. According to police, a vehicle flipped and a utility pole was broken during the two-car crash. It happened at West 73rd Street and Lorain Avenue in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in Summit County car wash

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - An itty, bitty kitten has a bright future ahead thanks to a fire department in Summit County. The “formerly white” feline was rescued by firefighters from the Green Fire Department, according to a Facebook post. Firefighters said the kitten had been stuck in mechanical...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH

