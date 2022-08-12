Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a missing wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland rape suspect taken into custody in Medina
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers announced Sunday a 29-year-old man is in custody for the alleged rape of a young girl. Tyrese Acoff, a registered sex offender, is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl on Thursday in Cleveland, according to Crime Stoppers. He was apprehended Saturday at...
Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say
BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
Man crashes stolen vehicle into house; intoxicated woman gives Uber driver rough time: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Receiving stolen vehicle, fleeing & eluding: Brookpark Road. A 20-year-old man was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. July 28 after he fled from police in a stolen Honda Passport, then crashed the SUV into a house. A woman, 43, called police, saying she was driving...
cleveland19.com
You can ride METRO RTA for free this week
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - METRO RTA is offering free fares to passengers from Aug. 14 through Aug. 20 for all services. It’s their way of thanking riders for making a difference in Summit County. METRO RTA nominated their passengers Akron Urban League’s Community Champion Award — and they won!...
Saying goodbye to the family minivan
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For a decade, I was a minivan mom. We bought our Honda Odyssey near the beginning of our parenting odyssey, when we had 90-pound dog, a 2-year-old son and a baby daughter on the way. We filled the trunk with a massive double BOB running stroller, and I made mix CDs of kid hits, like PBS’s “Dinosaur Train,” to keep us entertained.
Motorist vomits, urinates before and after traffic stop: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer at 11:15 p.m. July 22 went to the Middleburg Heights Library parking lot regarding a reckless driver. He was told that the motorist had been weaving all over Interstate 71. The motorist reportedly struck a curb several times on Bagley Road before parking in the lot. The witness...
cleveland19.com
Ohio BCI investigates police shooting in South Euclid; suspect at large
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was called in early Sunday to investigate a South Euclid police shooting. South Euclid police said an officer shot at a suspect after he crashed into a cop car, though it’s unclear if he was injured because he remains at large.
Flames consume car in Brookfield parking lot Friday
It happened in Mr. D's parking lot on Warren-Sharon Road at 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Several condo units, vehicles destroyed in Avon Lake fire (video)
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local fire departments battled a 2-alarm fire Saturday morning at condominium complex in Avon Lake. Avon Lake Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa said crews responded to Smugglers Cove Condos on Electric Boulevard after a passerby called 911 about a fire in the parking garage. When...
I-90 rehab project revealed from ODOT for $188 million
The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking to rehab the portion of Interstate 90 between Hilliard Road and the I-71/I-490 split starting in 2024 for $188 million, according to a press release.
Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
cleveland19.com
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
cleveland19.com
Police arrest 2 after Warrensville Heights officers chase suspects into Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of suspects led Warrensville Heights police on a car chase overnight into Cleveland. The chase started before 3 a.m. on Friday. Both suspects were eventually taken into custody after the pursuit ended in Cleveland near the intersection of East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.
cleveland19.com
Westlake Police report multiple car thefts at nearby apartments
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Westlake Police Department has reported a number of stolen cars over the past week, one of which was involved in a hip-skip crash in Cleveland. Police said that all of the vehicles were taken during overnight hours over several days. The vehicles reported stolen on...
Man shot and killed in Euclid on Sunday night
A man was shot and killed at the Buena Vista Drive and Upper Terrace intersection in Euclid on Sunday night, Euclid Police Department confirmed to News 5.
cleveland19.com
2 hurt in overnight crash on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two people were hurt overnight after a crash on the city’s West Side. According to police, a vehicle flipped and a utility pole was broken during the two-car crash. It happened at West 73rd Street and Lorain Avenue in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.
cleveland19.com
Police: Facebook rumor about serial killer in Massillon ‘is a FAKE post’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Massillon said the department has recently received calls and social media messages regarding a post on Facebook claiming there is a serial killer in the city. Officials from the Massillon Police Department want the public to know that there is nothing to be concerned...
cleveland19.com
Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in Summit County car wash
GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - An itty, bitty kitten has a bright future ahead thanks to a fire department in Summit County. The “formerly white” feline was rescued by firefighters from the Green Fire Department, according to a Facebook post. Firefighters said the kitten had been stuck in mechanical...
From Cleveland Clinic to monger, Dr. Kandice Marchant turns her love of cheesemaking into a new career chapter in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dr. Kandice Marchant can teach us all a thing or two about pursuing one's passions in life. After 36 years in a successful career at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Marchant switched gears, diving into her love of cheese and the craft of making it, and turning her unique skill set into a business.
