Hawkins County BOE approves $40 per student school supply funding
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Parents of Hawkins County students could soon get assistance in funding their child’s school supplies needs this year.
On Thursday, the Hawkins County Board of Education voted to transfer $250,000 to schools, allowing each student to get $40 worth of school supplies.Hawkins Co. BOE to vote on $40 school supply allotment per student
Superintendent Matt Hixson told News Channel 11 the schools will order appropriate educational materials in bulk so the supplies can be replenished throughout the school year.
The Hawkins County School District said this adjustment will help assist the students’ households affected by inflation and increased cost of living.
The plan still requires the approval of the Hawkins County Commission.
