Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Congressman Jodey Arrington discusses 'Ports-to-Plains' Corridor Project
BIG SPRING, Texas — Congressman Jodey Arrington went to Big Spring with several others to talk about the impact Big Spring will have on the 'Ports-to-Plains' Corridor Project. Back in May, President Biden signed legislation into law designating the Texas and New Mexico portions of the 'Ports-to-Plains' Corridor as...
cbs7.com
Boil Water Notice in effect for Ector County Utility District
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -at 12:00 p.m. due to the construction that caused a water outage, low distribution pressures (below 20 pounds per square inch) the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Ector County Utility District public water system to notify the customers within an affected area to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).
Big Spring City Council approves memorandum of understanding with GEO Group
BIG SPRING, Texas — The GEO Group may be coming back to Big Spring, but not to manage the state prisons. During this week’s city council meeting, the board approved a memorandum of understanding with GEO to operate the former Flightline prison as a center for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement service.
Top 5 Safest Neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa
Keeping your family safe is a priority for all of us, so here are the top 5 safest neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa. West Wadley Ave. & North Midkiff Rd. - This is the neighborhood square bordered by Midkiff on the east, Wadley on the south, Midland Dr. on the west, and Loop 250 on the north.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MySanAntonio
Produced Water Society resumes Midland conference
Experts from industry and academia will gather at the Horseshoe on Aug. 15-17 for the Produced Water Society Permian Basin conference. The annual event kicks off with a welcoming reception Aug. 15 at Second Story Coworking, 223 W. Wall Street. After two years of no conferences due to the pandemic,...
Texas Education Agency rates Texas school districts including MISD and ECISD
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — For the first time in three years, the Texas Education Agency has released accountability ratings for school districts across the state. ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri spoke about how in just three years multiple schools throughout the district have grown thanks to staff and students.
Jackpot! The 4 Closest Casinos To Midland Odessa!
Time to hit up the SLOTS! And, if you are up for a full fledge Casino, here are four closest to the Permian Basin area. A road trip to a Casino may be what you're looking for!. #1 • ZIA PARK CASINO & RACETRACK (HOBBS, New Mexico) 1 Hour...
Odessa Police Department to host fundraiser for one of its officers battling cancer
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be holding a fundraising event on August 18 for Corporal Mike Troglin, who is battling stage four lung and brain cancer. 'Burgers For Mike' will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum in Barn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monetary donations being collected for Odessa family affected by mobile home fire
ODESSA, Texas — Stuffed animals, balloons and flowers, all left on a fence to honor Azaria Williams. The 11-year-old was tragically killed on Saturday when her family's mobile home burned down. "We ask for all the prayers and thoughts to be with this family at this time," said Ector...
cbs7.com
Major accident at West County and West University
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa Police have reported a major accident at West County Road and West University. They are asking drivers to avoid the area as the investigation is underway. CBS7 will update this article with more information as it is gathered.
Midland man dies in Sutton County rollover
SUTTON COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man died in a rollover crash early Sunday morning near Sonora, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. According to a preliminary crash report, Russell Jerome Conger, 50, of Midland, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10, approximately 12 miles east of Sonora. Conger started to swerve between lanes, then entered the median.
OPD investigate grocery store theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department says he was caught on camera stealing from a local HEB last month. Officers say that the incident happened at the HEB at 3801 E. 42nd street on July 9th. If you have any information on the case you’re asked to contact Detective […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hangar space in high demand at Midland Airpark
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Councilwoman Robin Poole speaks about the improvements that are set to come to the Midland Airpark in the future. "We’ve got a lot of things up our sleeves to really enhance Airpark with making it more visible to the community," she said. "Once I found this community I knew that Airpark would be something I’d want to work towards not only saving but improving."
Crime Stoppers searching for escaped prisoner
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to find a wanted fugitive. Federal agencies are searching for 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez- also known as Fabian Madrid. Hernandez reportedly escaped from Dismas Charities, a halfway house that provides programs for people who have been released from jail and are trying to reintegrate […]
ECSO honors local residents with Life-Saving Awards
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office recently held its award ceremony and honored a group of residents for their selfless actions. Eight citizens earned the Life-Saving Award for saving another's life. Five of the individuals helped save the life of Tamika Pride back in February of 2021, while three others helped save the life of Ronnie Benoit in October of 2020.
Buckner to build new family hope center
MIDLAND, Texas — Buckner West Texas made an announcement on Monday about their new family hope center. The local nonprofit helps place foster kids, help kids get adopted and offers hosing for single mothers and other programs. "Our family hope center, the model of success, is based off the...
Local author participates in Back To School Reading series
MIDLAND, Texas — The Little Gym is holding a Back to School Reading series event this August. As part of the series, they held a special event for the public on Monday. Local author Rosie Talley stopped by and read her book "Linus the Troll" to children age three to five.
New Midland water line will provide additional water source to developing area of town
MIDLAND, Texas — In the next coming months, Midland Utilities will be installing a new water line in the Quail Ridge Subdivision. "That area of town has been developing rather quickly and we realized there’s only one water service serving that whole area," said Carl Craigo, Utilities Director.
City of Big Spring continues its annual seal coating project
BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring has been working on its annual seal coating project since the beginning of August. Each day, crews work on different parts of the city to make sure the road are drivable for residents. The City of Big Spring Facebook page has been updating residents each day about what areas of the city they are working on.
Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!
In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0