Odessa, TX

cbs7.com

Boil Water Notice in effect for Ector County Utility District

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -at 12:00 p.m. due to the construction that caused a water outage, low distribution pressures (below 20 pounds per square inch) the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Ector County Utility District public water system to notify the customers within an affected area to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).
Top 5 Safest Neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa

Keeping your family safe is a priority for all of us, so here are the top 5 safest neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa. West Wadley Ave. & North Midkiff Rd. - This is the neighborhood square bordered by Midkiff on the east, Wadley on the south, Midland Dr. on the west, and Loop 250 on the north.
MySanAntonio

Produced Water Society resumes Midland conference

Experts from industry and academia will gather at the Horseshoe on Aug. 15-17 for the Produced Water Society Permian Basin conference. The annual event kicks off with a welcoming reception Aug. 15 at Second Story Coworking, 223 W. Wall Street. After two years of no conferences due to the pandemic,...
cbs7.com

Major accident at West County and West University

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa Police have reported a major accident at West County Road and West University. They are asking drivers to avoid the area as the investigation is underway. CBS7 will update this article with more information as it is gathered.
FOX West Texas

Midland man dies in Sutton County rollover

SUTTON COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man died in a rollover crash early Sunday morning near Sonora, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. According to a preliminary crash report, Russell Jerome Conger, 50, of Midland, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10, approximately 12 miles east of Sonora. Conger started to swerve between lanes, then entered the median.
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigate grocery store theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department says he was caught on camera stealing from a local HEB last month. Officers say that the incident happened at the HEB at 3801 E. 42nd street on July 9th. If you have any information on the case you’re asked to contact Detective […]
NewsWest 9

Hangar space in high demand at Midland Airpark

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Councilwoman Robin Poole speaks about the improvements that are set to come to the Midland Airpark in the future. "We’ve got a lot of things up our sleeves to really enhance Airpark with making it more visible to the community," she said. "Once I found this community I knew that Airpark would be something I’d want to work towards not only saving but improving."
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for escaped prisoner

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to find a wanted fugitive.  Federal agencies are searching for 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez- also known as Fabian Madrid. Hernandez reportedly escaped from Dismas Charities, a halfway house that provides programs for people who have been released from jail and are trying to reintegrate […]
NewsWest 9

ECSO honors local residents with Life-Saving Awards

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office recently held its award ceremony and honored a group of residents for their selfless actions. Eight citizens earned the Life-Saving Award for saving another's life. Five of the individuals helped save the life of Tamika Pride back in February of 2021, while three others helped save the life of Ronnie Benoit in October of 2020.
NewsWest 9

Buckner to build new family hope center

MIDLAND, Texas — Buckner West Texas made an announcement on Monday about their new family hope center. The local nonprofit helps place foster kids, help kids get adopted and offers hosing for single mothers and other programs. "Our family hope center, the model of success, is based off the...
NewsWest 9

City of Big Spring continues its annual seal coating project

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring has been working on its annual seal coating project since the beginning of August. Each day, crews work on different parts of the city to make sure the road are drivable for residents. The City of Big Spring Facebook page has been updating residents each day about what areas of the city they are working on.
Mix 97.9 FM

Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!

In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa and Midland local news

