Shady Grove residents frustrated after months without street lights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in the Shady Grove neighborhood are upset after street lights in a stretch of the well-traveled road have been out for more than two months.

Several people in the area tell WREG street lights on Shady Grove between Yates and Oak Grove Road have been out since May 13 when Memphis Light, Gas & Water crews came to work on the problem area. Prior to that, community members report street lights had not been working since the February ice storm.

With children, bicyclists, drivers, and residents on the road daily, those in the area say everyone is in danger with street lights being out in the area.

“It’s not safe in this particular neighborhood we have a lot of Jewish residents that have to walk to Temple that’s on this same block and it’s so dark that I am scared someone is going to get run over,” said resident Laura Lowe.

After numerous failed attempts to reach the city and MLGW, a concerned citizen sent this letter to Mayor Jim Strickland pleading for some sort of resolution.

We’re told MLGW did respond to the letter but did not explain why the lights are off and when the problem will be resolved.

“We just had two burglaries happen this week and there is a constant threat of prowlers and stolen vehicles and we don’t even have sufficient lighting but it’s part of our city services,” said Lowe.

Those in the area are also reporting an increase in car crashes.

“Speeding has continued to be a problem over the last few weeks and with the street lights being out there is a huge block where it’s just very very dark. Two weekends ago we had two pretty horrible traffic accidents at Shady Grove Road and Yates coming from either direction,” said resident Amanda Farmer.

Amanda Farmer who says the problem even extends all the way to street lights on South Mendenhall says her family is now looking to pay out of pocket to add more lighting to her front yard.

“I think we would all appreciate some answers if we are going to have these repaired or if these are just going to be out until the larger project of replacing all street lights [with LED lights],” said Farmer.

WREG reached out to the City of Memphis and MLGW. A city spokesperson directed us to MLGW.

MLGW responded to our request for comment Friday and cited damages made by contractors and underground faults as the cause of the months-long delay.

“Damages by contractors and underground faults have increased over the last several months resulting in longer repair times. We will have to possibly bore in new updated wiring in this area. We are currently scheduled to begin repairs at this location next week, weather permitting,” said a representative with MLGW.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.