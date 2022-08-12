ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Shady Grove residents frustrated after months without street lights

By Bria Jones
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2ttt_0hEF6iuM00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in the Shady Grove neighborhood are upset after street lights in a stretch of the well-traveled road have been out for more than two months.

Several people in the area tell WREG street lights on Shady Grove between Yates and Oak Grove Road have been out since May 13 when Memphis Light, Gas & Water crews came to work on the problem area. Prior to that, community members report street lights had not been working since the February ice storm.

With children, bicyclists, drivers, and residents on the road daily, those in the area say everyone is in danger with street lights being out in the area.

“It’s not safe in this particular neighborhood we have a lot of Jewish residents that have to walk to Temple that’s on this same block and it’s so dark that I am scared someone is going to get run over,” said resident Laura Lowe.

Mayor says new lighting in Memphis will make streets safer

After numerous failed attempts to reach the city and MLGW, a concerned citizen sent this letter to Mayor Jim Strickland pleading for some sort of resolution.

Letter to Mayor Jim Strickland Download

We’re told MLGW did respond to the letter but did not explain why the lights are off and when the problem will be resolved.

“We just had two burglaries happen this week and there is a constant threat of prowlers and stolen vehicles and we don’t even have sufficient lighting but it’s part of our city services,” said Lowe.

Here’s why your MLGW bill is so high

Those in the area are also reporting an increase in car crashes.

“Speeding has continued to be a problem over the last few weeks and with the street lights being out there is a huge block where it’s just very very dark. Two weekends ago we had two pretty horrible traffic accidents at Shady Grove Road and Yates coming from either direction,” said resident Amanda Farmer.

Amanda Farmer who says the problem even extends all the way to street lights on South Mendenhall says her family is now looking to pay out of pocket to add more lighting to her front yard.

“I think we would all appreciate some answers if we are going to have these repaired or if these are just going to be out until the larger project of replacing all street lights [with LED lights],” said Farmer.

WREG reached out to the City of Memphis and MLGW. A city spokesperson directed us to MLGW.

MLGW responded to our request for comment Friday and cited damages made by contractors and underground faults as the cause of the months-long delay.

“Damages by contractors and underground faults have increased over the last several months resulting in longer repair times.  We will have to possibly bore in new updated wiring in this area. We are currently scheduled to begin repairs at this location next week, weather permitting,” said a representative with MLGW.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
firefighternation.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Memphis (TN) Fire Truck

A Memphis fire truck and a motorcycle collided Saturday evening, killing the man on the motorcycle. The accident happened in front of Memphis fire station 43 on East Holmes Road in the Whitehaven area, ABC 24 reported. Engine 43 was exiting the station in response to a call when the...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Grove, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Cars
Memphis, TN
Traffic
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
actionnews5.com

Fire truck and motorcycle crash on East Holmes Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fire truck and motorcycle crashed near Waldrup Street. At 6:28 pm, officers were on the scene of an incident on East Holmes Road where a firetruck and a motorcycle had crashed. The neighbors said they saw the whole thing happen while outside on their porch.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

JSU postpones move-in day for students due to city’s water crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jackson State University has delayed its move-in days for new and returning students. According to the university’s Facebook account, students can no longer move into dorms this weekend due to the city of Jackson’s current water pressure issues. Jackson has been under a boil water advisory off and on throughout the summer. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Lights#Shady Grove#Urban Construction#Traffic Accident#Jewish#Mlgw
actionnews5.com

Driver shot before crashing into train, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot before a train crash late Saturday night. According to Memphis police, officers responded to a crash at the railroad crossing on the block of Chelsea Avenue around 9 p.m. Initially, police said the train killed the driver. Through continued investigation, police said...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Man poured gas in house full of relatives, set fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old Bartlett man is in custody after police say he threatened to burn down a relative’s house with two children inside during an angry dispute over drugs. Natanael Castor was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated arson. Police say they were called […]
BARTLETT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot dead near the airport, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot near the airport. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 4500 Block of Millbranch Road just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. This is an...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

4 killed in weekend shootings across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend in Memphis, and the city may be on pace to surpass last year’s record number of homicides. Crime scene tape was put up at five different crime scenes over the weekend. Feet away from a culvert at the train tracks is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Owners ordered to clean up sewage sell building

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As sewage leaks into the walkways of the Astro Airways Apartments, the owners of the complex defended themselves in Shelby County environmental court Thursday. On Tuesday, a judge ordered the owners to clean up or get shut down. The next day, we saw plumbers and trash cleanup at the complex. But by Thursday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy