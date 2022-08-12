ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zee
2d ago

I am certain that any conversion should happen AFTER an individual becomes an adult. My 11 year old great-great niece was encouraged to become a boy by a gay teacher. I want to slap her.

Wendy Veith
2d ago

Gee everyone with common sense said this all along. It took the well educated a long time to keep up with common sense. All drugs have side effects. A drug so powerful it could stop nature in its course had to have drastic consequences. Puberty blockers cost thousands a month per individual. Big pharma we are on to you. Puberty blockers are only good for stopping precocious puberty, more than happy to fund little kids prematurely maturing.

RevDonDee
1d ago

We don't give children a driver's license until they turn 16. We don't allow them to vote until 18. They're not allowed to purchase tobacco or alcohol until they're 21. However, a six year old knows what "gender" they are? Most of them don't even understand the importance of hygiene or proper diet.

