There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Richmond officer's fiancée shares love, hope in first Facebook post since shooting
RICHMOND, Ind. — As a Richmond police officer clings to life in a Dayton, Ohio hospital, the woman she is engaged to marry showed her strength in the face of tragedy with a social media post Sunday. Sierra Neal, the fiancee of injured Officer Seara Burton, posted to publicly...
Shooting victim walks into Miami Valley Hospital; Police investigating
DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning. Crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 5:51 a.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. >>Coroner IDs security guard killed in MVH shooting,...
spectrumnews1.com
Business owners react to standoff with suspect of FBI breach
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One day after an hours-long standoff between law enforcement and a Columbus man resulted in the man’s death, an employee of a nearby business reflected on what she saw. Officials said Ricky Shiffer, 42, fled north on Interstate 71 after he attempted to breach the...
3 people, including a firefighter, hurt in house fire in Champaign County
ROSEWOOD — At least three people were hurt in a house fire Saturday afternoon in Champaign County, according to a post on the Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook Page. >>Crews respond to house fire on Yale Ave. in Dayton. Crews were dispatched to a home in the 6400...
wamwamfm.com
Update on Richmond Officer Who was Shot
RICHMOND, Ind.—The man who police say shot Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton Wednesday night has a long criminal record, with offenses that go back to when he was 17 years old, some 30 years ago, reported our newsgathering partners at WISH TV, who searched court documents in Wayne County.
1017thepoint.com
RPD OFFICER SHOWS "SLIGHT SIGNS OF RESPONSIVENESS"
(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o’clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.
Fox 19
Hamilton County inmate allegedly makes threats to shoot courthouse with AK-47, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An inmate will appear in court Saturday morning after allegedly stating that he wanted to shoot up the Hamilton County Courthouse with an AK-47, according to an affidavit. The affidavit states that prosecutors heard 36-year-old Lloyd Alexander make the statement through a recorded phone call while Alexander was...
McCabe reacts to Ohio police killing gunman following attempted breach of FBI office
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says police killing a gunman following an attempted breach at the FBI Cincinnati office is a potent example of the state of the threat of political violence in this country.
“There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment complex in Dayton Friday evening. “Someone’s getting stabbed,” a caller tells dispatchers in a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request. Crews were called to Wentworth Apartments around...
Lima News
Few area schools plan to arm teachers
DAYTON—The death of 19 students and two teachers in a Texas school shooting just more than two months ago remains in the forefront for school administrators as students return to school this month. The Dayton Daily News examined interviews, record requests and surveys about what has changed at area...
Centre Daily
6-year-old ‘regularly’ given Smirnoff Ices says it helps him sleep, Ohio sheriff says
The first time Ohio deputies saw a 6-year-old boy with “an open Smirnoff Ice in his hand,” they say a woman acting as his mom said she didn’t realize he had just grabbed one of her drinks. When the same child was later found riding a scooter...
spectrumnews1.com
Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
Gunman opens fire into Hamilton home, family believes son was targeted
A gunman was captured on camera firing shots into a Hamilton home. The family, who wants to remain anonymous for safety concerns, believes their teenage son was targeted.
Recent shootings of area law enforcement officers leave communities wanting answers
CEDARVILLE — Three area law enforcement officers shot in the last month is a troubling trend that leaves communities wanting for answers:. July 12: Clearcreek Twp. Police Officer Eric Ney is shot and seriously wounded while investigating a report of domestic violence. July 24: Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew...
OSHP: 3 people dead after head-on crash in Clermont County
TATE TOWNSHIP — Three people have died after a head-on-crash Sunday morning in Clermont County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol told our news partners WCPO in Cincinnati. >>UPDATE: Coroner IDs man killed in crash involving Rumpke truck in Trotwood. Crews were dispatched to the crash scene at around 8:52...
Cincinnati CityBeat
FBI Kills Armed Suspect in Wilmington, and 8 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
"What a year this week has been," as the meme goes. This week, Greater Cincinnati found itself in the spotlight for an FBI chase, a nightlife district shooting, a new stadium name, a baseball game played in a field of corn and Pete Rose's continued repugnant comments. Catch up on the headlines below.
Do you recognize them? Public asked to help ID suspect in credit card theft
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of using a stolen credit card. The sheriff’s office said the man used a credit card without authorization from the owner on July 28 at a Speedway in Harrison Township.
Man found stabbed to death on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
At 4:53 a.m. Saturday morning, CPD and the Cincinnati firefighters responded to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue for a reported stabbing.
Fox 19
3 people die after head-on collision in Clermont County, troopers say
TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Three people died after a head-on collision occurred in Clermont County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the call came in around 9 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash on Ohio -125 and South Bantam Road. OSP says that Deborah Mell, 66, was driving a...
1 dead from multiple stab wounds at BJ's Brewhouse in Springdale
According to court documents, Tolentino told police a witch told him "the other man was going to shoot him in the head with a gun so that was why he stabbed him."
