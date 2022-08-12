ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Herald & Review

Decatur turns out for second annual Punk on Park fest

DECATUR — Decatur’s newest street fest might never have happened if not for Illinois’ COVID-19 lockdown. After months of quarantining in 2020, Peggy Baity, who owns the Art Farm art gallery and shop in downtown Decatur, just wanted to do something. So, she took her shop and...
Herald & Review

Red Cross blood drive in Decatur to honor Shoni Anderson

DECATUR — The family of a Mount Zion girl battling leukemia is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 17. It will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at Passion Community Church Worship Center, 4225 Camp Warren Lane, Decatur. Shoni Anderson, 6, was diagnosed with leukemia in February...
Herald & Review

Decatur's Good Samaritan Inn announces Culinary Cookoff winner

DECATUR — Decatur’s Good Samaritan Inn hosted its annual Culinary Cookoff on Thursday, with chefs from the community competing in the Hickory Point Golf Course Pavilion. This year's winner was Good Samaritan Inn’s Rachel Wear with her Mercy Gardens Lasagna. According to the agency’s director, Nicky Besser,...
Herald & Review

Decatur to consider amended water agreement with ADM

DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland will be permitted to supply non-potable water from its Lake Decatur treatment plant to other businesses under a revised agreement poised to be approved by the city council on Monday. The proposed amendment also addresses a long-running disagreement over the food processing giant's obligation...
Herald & Review

Rodney Standerfer completes clean sweep at Macon Speedway

MACON -- For the pro late models and the modifieds, it all starts with qualifying at Macon Speedway. Each of the other divisions competing at the 1/5-mile dirt oval draw for their starting positions. As for Rodney Standerfer in the modifieds, qualifying was just the beginning of his success on Saturday.
Herald & Review

Vinnie's Barbee-Q to host block party in Decatur

DECATUR — Vinnie's Barbee-Q will host its 21st annual Block Party for the Homeless from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. Ripple Motor Show returns to Mount Zion for second year. The event will take place at the Water Street Mission, 758 N. Water St. in Decatur. There will be food, games and music provided by DJ David Lee.
Herald & Review

'Spectator drags' among events at Macon Speedway

MACON — Seven divisions of racing and "spectator drags" highlight Saturday's slate at Macon Speedway. The evening’s special presentation will be at intermission when fans will get a chance to compete on track in the first edition of "spectator drags" this season. Macon Speedway officials are only accepting eight entries of those who would like to race their street legal vehicle on the racetrack in a bracket style tourney at intermission. There is no charge to compete and only a couple spots remain. To enter, call the office at (217) 764-3000.
Herald & Review

Convicted Decatur vandal jailed on new charges, police report

DECATUR — Convicted serial downtown Decatur vandal Travis C. Stewart has been at it again, according to Decatur police. This time he is charged with five preliminary counts of criminal damage after he is accused of smashing windows and causing other destruction at targets ranging from St. Patrick School to various downtown businesses and other locations.
Herald & Review

Decatur police make an arrest after downtown Decatur vandalism

DECATUR — A suspect was taken into custody on Friday for vandalizing areas of downtown Decatur. According to a news release, the Decatur Police Department began receiving reports of vandalism at approximately 5:35 a.m. Friday in the downtown area. During their investigation, the suspect, a 38-year-old Decatur resident, was...
Herald & Review

Decatur police respond to motorcycle crash

DECATUR — Decatur Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash early Friday morning that sent the driver to the hospital. According to Sgt. Shawn Guenther, officers arrived at 12:21 a.m. Friday to the northside of the 22nd Street bridge to a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle. "A dark blue,...
Herald & Review

Macon County sets date for real estate auction of tax delinquent properties

DECATUR — Macon County properties with delinquent taxes from 2018 and earlier are available for sale by sealed-bid auction. The county has completed tax deed proceedings for 278 properties that will be offered. A minimum bid of $813 is required and must be submitted to the Macon County Treasurer, 141 S. Main St., Room 302, Decatur, IL 62523 no later than the close of business at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Herald & Review

Watch now: Illinois linebacker Ezekiel Holmes gets his turn at outside linebacker

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois linebacker Ezekiel Holmes felt free. Put on kickoff coverage, he was able to run down the field with his mind at ease and hit. "That kind of felt good because it's just like running down the field," Holmes said. "Just like no worries it's just tackling the ball. I think that's one of the things that gets me revved up as well as playing on defense — being able to play with my teammates on defense and getting stops."
NORMAL, IL

