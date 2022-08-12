CHAMPAIGN — Illinois linebacker Ezekiel Holmes felt free. Put on kickoff coverage, he was able to run down the field with his mind at ease and hit. "That kind of felt good because it's just like running down the field," Holmes said. "Just like no worries it's just tackling the ball. I think that's one of the things that gets me revved up as well as playing on defense — being able to play with my teammates on defense and getting stops."

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO