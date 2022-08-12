Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Decatur turns out for second annual Punk on Park fest
DECATUR — Decatur’s newest street fest might never have happened if not for Illinois’ COVID-19 lockdown. After months of quarantining in 2020, Peggy Baity, who owns the Art Farm art gallery and shop in downtown Decatur, just wanted to do something. So, she took her shop and...
Herald & Review
Red Cross blood drive in Decatur to honor Shoni Anderson
DECATUR — The family of a Mount Zion girl battling leukemia is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 17. It will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at Passion Community Church Worship Center, 4225 Camp Warren Lane, Decatur. Shoni Anderson, 6, was diagnosed with leukemia in February...
Herald & Review
Decatur's Good Samaritan Inn announces Culinary Cookoff winner
DECATUR — Decatur’s Good Samaritan Inn hosted its annual Culinary Cookoff on Thursday, with chefs from the community competing in the Hickory Point Golf Course Pavilion. This year's winner was Good Samaritan Inn’s Rachel Wear with her Mercy Gardens Lasagna. According to the agency’s director, Nicky Besser,...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for August 13
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (12) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
Herald & Review
Decatur to consider amended water agreement with ADM
DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland will be permitted to supply non-potable water from its Lake Decatur treatment plant to other businesses under a revised agreement poised to be approved by the city council on Monday. The proposed amendment also addresses a long-running disagreement over the food processing giant's obligation...
Herald & Review
Rodney Standerfer completes clean sweep at Macon Speedway
MACON -- For the pro late models and the modifieds, it all starts with qualifying at Macon Speedway. Each of the other divisions competing at the 1/5-mile dirt oval draw for their starting positions. As for Rodney Standerfer in the modifieds, qualifying was just the beginning of his success on Saturday.
Herald & Review
Vinnie's Barbee-Q to host block party in Decatur
DECATUR — Vinnie's Barbee-Q will host its 21st annual Block Party for the Homeless from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. Ripple Motor Show returns to Mount Zion for second year. The event will take place at the Water Street Mission, 758 N. Water St. in Decatur. There will be food, games and music provided by DJ David Lee.
Herald & Review
Macon Speedway standings through August 12
6. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 592; -130.
Herald & Review
'Spectator drags' among events at Macon Speedway
MACON — Seven divisions of racing and "spectator drags" highlight Saturday's slate at Macon Speedway. The evening’s special presentation will be at intermission when fans will get a chance to compete on track in the first edition of "spectator drags" this season. Macon Speedway officials are only accepting eight entries of those who would like to race their street legal vehicle on the racetrack in a bracket style tourney at intermission. There is no charge to compete and only a couple spots remain. To enter, call the office at (217) 764-3000.
Herald & Review
Convicted Decatur vandal jailed on new charges, police report
DECATUR — Convicted serial downtown Decatur vandal Travis C. Stewart has been at it again, according to Decatur police. This time he is charged with five preliminary counts of criminal damage after he is accused of smashing windows and causing other destruction at targets ranging from St. Patrick School to various downtown businesses and other locations.
Herald & Review
Decatur police make an arrest after downtown Decatur vandalism
DECATUR — A suspect was taken into custody on Friday for vandalizing areas of downtown Decatur. According to a news release, the Decatur Police Department began receiving reports of vandalism at approximately 5:35 a.m. Friday in the downtown area. During their investigation, the suspect, a 38-year-old Decatur resident, was...
Herald & Review
Decatur police respond to motorcycle crash
DECATUR — Decatur Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash early Friday morning that sent the driver to the hospital. According to Sgt. Shawn Guenther, officers arrived at 12:21 a.m. Friday to the northside of the 22nd Street bridge to a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle. "A dark blue,...
Herald & Review
Police: Early Sunday violence in Decatur leaves one dead, one badly injured
DECATUR — A spate of early Sunday violence in Decatur left one man shot to death and a woman fighting for her life after sustaining injuries in unconnected crimes, police report. The fatal gunshot victim was identified Sunday afternoon as Arrion L. McClelland, 24, who lived in Decatur. Macon...
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (14) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Herald & Review
Macon County sets date for real estate auction of tax delinquent properties
DECATUR — Macon County properties with delinquent taxes from 2018 and earlier are available for sale by sealed-bid auction. The county has completed tax deed proceedings for 278 properties that will be offered. A minimum bid of $813 is required and must be submitted to the Macon County Treasurer, 141 S. Main St., Room 302, Decatur, IL 62523 no later than the close of business at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Illinois linebacker Ezekiel Holmes gets his turn at outside linebacker
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois linebacker Ezekiel Holmes felt free. Put on kickoff coverage, he was able to run down the field with his mind at ease and hit. "That kind of felt good because it's just like running down the field," Holmes said. "Just like no worries it's just tackling the ball. I think that's one of the things that gets me revved up as well as playing on defense — being able to play with my teammates on defense and getting stops."
