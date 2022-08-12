ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on the 1100 block of N Erie St., in Toledo overnight. Toledo Fire and Rescue told 13abc that the flames were contained in the basement of the home. All occupants, including pets, made it out safely. The Red...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Jeep Fest drives up business in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Back in 2016, Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken, a former Jeep worker, along with his Jeep Plant co-workers, were looking for a way to celebrate the iconic vehicle's 75th Anniversary, so they created the Jeep Fest. Since that wildly successful first year, the all-things-Jeep festival has...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Howard Marsh prepares for major renovations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Howard Marsh is undergoing renovations to its parking lots and road. Metroparks Toledo announced that the park will be closed to vehicles from August 15 to August 18. The road improvement will consist of re-grading the existing stone roadway, reshaping to improve drainage, and resurfacing to provide...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: Magnificent estate along the Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have a lot of great interactive historic sites and parks to explore in our region and one of them is the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. You can wander through the magnificent grounds or even take a class there. The 577 Foundation opened in 1988. It...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Old South End Gateway Arch installation begins, DeWine to dedicate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Installation of the Old South End Gateway Arch has begun and Governor Mike DeWine will be in Toledo for the dedication next week. The Gateway Arch, which will be located on Broadway just southwest of the I-75 overpass, is a signature project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project. The Arch will arrive in Toledo and be installed on Aug 15.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: man takes own life at local gun range

OREGON, Ohio — Oregon police responded to a reported shooting at the Towers Armory gun store and range on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at Towers Armory near the Toledo and Oregon border off of Woodville Rd. Police cordoned off the store and parking lot...
OREGON, OH
pointandshoreland.com

Roundabout development to continue in Lucas County

For many residents, it seems that to drive anywhere in Lucas County requires one to do so in a “roundabout” fashion. And that trend will continue into the near future. Mike Pniewski, county engineer, said that to date, there are 29 roundabouts in Lucas County. “There will be...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Thousands without power in Toledo after crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of Toledo Edison customers are without power after a crash in Toledo. According to a representative with First Energy, approximately 1800 customers are without power after a crash on Reynolds Road affected power infrastructure. The company estimates power will be restored around 8:00 p.m. You...
TOLEDO, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents

The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

TPD searching for missing 13-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing juvenile. They say 13-year-old Zoie Robinson is missing from the 500 block of Leonard Street. She is 5′4″. TPD released a photo of her on their Facebook page. Anyone with information...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

8/14: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast

Toledo police have led multiple operations with state and federal agencies in an attempt to crack down on crime this year. Police Chief George Kral believes they've been successful. A person stopped at the police station Thursday morning claiming that they had spotted a kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Noise complaint against BG brewery is settled

After neighbor complaints, a local brewery has agreed to a cease-and-desist order for its outdoor music — for 40 years. Arlyn’s Good Beer LLC, 520 Hankey Ave., is within an area zoned light industrial, and complainants argued that it was violating the city’s zoning code. In a...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Jury convicts man in downtown Toledo fatal shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury convicted a man of several charges Friday in the murder of a 28-year-old in Toledo. According to court documents, Feymon Walker was convicted of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence charges Friday in connection to the 2021 murder of 28-year-old Stormy Clere. According...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore

NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
WTOL 11

TPD Chief Kral discusses retirement from the force

TOLEDO, Ohio — For 32 years, police service is the only life George Kral has known. He joined the Toledo Police Department in 1990 and was appointed chief in 2015. Kral said serving with his fellow officers day in and day out has been a duty and a privilege. That time is ending though; Kral announced his Jan. 10, 2023, retirement on Aug. 8.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency

A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
FINDLAY, OH
hollandsfj.us

New roundabouts open in area

After starting construction in June, the first two new roundabouts in Lucas County are now open to the public. The intersection at Monclova and Weckerly roads in Monclova Township opened Wednesday, August 3 and Brint and Kilburn Road in Richfield Township followed Thursday, August 4. Minor, cosmetic work will continue for the next few weeks on both sites.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH

