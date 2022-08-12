ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borger, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Happy, TX
City
Borger, TX
City
Perryton, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted on multiple arson charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed by the Randall County District Clerk, Robert Roberts was indicted on multiple charges of arson on Wednesday in connection with multiple fires that were started in May. According to court documents, Roberts was indicted on eight counts of “Arson, Enhanced” on August 10. In May, deputies […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 man dead after morning shooting in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported that one person is dead after a shooting that took place Friday Morning. According to APD, at 7:55 a.m. on August 12, officers found the body of Miguel Sapien Gutierrez, 58, dead at the 2400 block of northwest 15th Ave. A second man was taken to the […]
KFDA

Xcel Energy crews working on power outage in downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy crews are working on a power outage in downtown. Crews are working on the Pierce Street Substation where all three circuits are out. Xcel crews are planning on rerouting power around Pierce Street to restore power back to the customers and then make any necessary repairs at the substation.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walking Out#The Board Of Trustees#Abc 7 News#Pampa Isd Drivers#Cdl#Dalhart Isd
96.9 KISS FM

Cold Cases In Amarillo? New Law May Help Solve Them.

It's the most infuriating thing on the planet for police and families. No, I'm not talking about someone's house getting broken into, although that would be infuriating. I'm talking about violent crimes. Assault, rape, murder. While law enforcement does an incredible job in tracking down those people that commit these crimes, there are always a few that they just can't seem to find enough evidence on.
98.7 The Bomb

Red Light Cameras About To Be Obliterated From Amarillo

They're pesky. They're annoying. They cause us anxiety and panic. And now, they're about to be gone. What exactly am I referring to? I'm talking about those red light cameras that like to snap our picture on a bad hair day. I mean, they even like to get us when we look our best, but they'll no longer be able to catch those live-action shots of us driving.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Enormous Oopsie! Car Slams Into Office On Wolflin Ave

Sometimes things happen in life. All I have to say is thank goodness for insurance. I was taking my son to his therapy appointment yesterday. It was a normal afternoon, this was something we did a thousand times. We got there early and we were waiting in the car, something we've done a thousand times.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Traffic
98.7 The Bomb

A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast

It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
TEXAS STATE
agdaily.com

New $670 million beef processing facility being built in Amarillo

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that a $670 million state-of-the-art beef processing facility is going to be built in Amarillo in 2023. The new facility, Producer Owned Beef LLC., has received more than $12 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund and an additional $11.1 million in tax incentives funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
kgncnewsnow.com

One Dead After Friday Morning Shooting

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that left one man dead. At 7:55 am officers were called to the 2400 block of Northwest 15th Avenue after receiving word of shots being fired. When they arrived they found 58-year-old Miguel Sapien Gutierez already deceased, with a second...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy