Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Children of fallen Amarillo police officer receive stuffed bear from non-profit agency
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The four children and two grandchildren of Sergeant Raquel Saunders, a fallen Amarillo police officer, each received a stuffed bear from Blue Line Bears. Saunders died in October after contracting COVID in the line of duty. "Blue Line Bears reached out last fall and offered...
Back 2 School Worship Experience aims to honor area Educators
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — KAMR Local 4 Morning Anchor Roushell Hamilton Jr. sits down with Pastor Isaac Butler of The Refinery Church, to discuss the Back 2 School Worship Experience. Pastor Butler said the focus of the event is honoring area educators and “giving them their flowers” for all that they do. The Back 2 […]
Eastridge Elementary School will host school supply giveaway
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Eastridge Elementary School partnered with Trinity Fellowship Church for the “Back-To-School At Eastridge” school supply giveaway. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on August 13 at 1706 Evergreen Street. According to a news release, students have the opportunity to grab a free new backpack full of their […]
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo man indicted on multiple arson charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed by the Randall County District Clerk, Robert Roberts was indicted on multiple charges of arson on Wednesday in connection with multiple fires that were started in May. According to court documents, Roberts was indicted on eight counts of “Arson, Enhanced” on August 10. In May, deputies […]
1 man dead after morning shooting in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported that one person is dead after a shooting that took place Friday Morning. According to APD, at 7:55 a.m. on August 12, officers found the body of Miguel Sapien Gutierrez, 58, dead at the 2400 block of northwest 15th Ave. A second man was taken to the […]
KFDA
Authorities release identity of 3 involved in deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said one person is dead and two others are injured after a crash this morning on Farm-to-Market Road 1061 near Valle de Oro. About 9:40 a.m. today, three vehicles crashed, causing two to catch fire. Texas Department of Public Safety said a truck tractor towing...
KFDA
Xcel Energy crews working on power outage in downtown
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy crews are working on a power outage in downtown. Crews are working on the Pierce Street Substation where all three circuits are out. Xcel crews are planning on rerouting power around Pierce Street to restore power back to the customers and then make any necessary repairs at the substation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cold Cases In Amarillo? New Law May Help Solve Them.
It's the most infuriating thing on the planet for police and families. No, I'm not talking about someone's house getting broken into, although that would be infuriating. I'm talking about violent crimes. Assault, rape, murder. While law enforcement does an incredible job in tracking down those people that commit these crimes, there are always a few that they just can't seem to find enough evidence on.
Red Light Cameras About To Be Obliterated From Amarillo
They're pesky. They're annoying. They cause us anxiety and panic. And now, they're about to be gone. What exactly am I referring to? I'm talking about those red light cameras that like to snap our picture on a bad hair day. I mean, they even like to get us when we look our best, but they'll no longer be able to catch those live-action shots of us driving.
Enormous Oopsie! Car Slams Into Office On Wolflin Ave
Sometimes things happen in life. All I have to say is thank goodness for insurance. I was taking my son to his therapy appointment yesterday. It was a normal afternoon, this was something we did a thousand times. We got there early and we were waiting in the car, something we've done a thousand times.
KWTX
2 arrested after $635,000 worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Panhandle
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have been arrested after DPS found around $635,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County. According to DPS, on Tuesday Aug. 9, at around 10 a.m. a DPS trooper pulled over a 2021 Hyundai Elantra traveling east on I-40 for a traffic violation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast
It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
It’s Finally Happening; Ground Breaking At St. Anthony’s Amarillo
Earlier today, something that a lot of people have been waiting on for what seems like a long time finally happened. It is something that has been talked about for years. A ground breaking ceremony was finally held at St. Anthony's in Amarillo. Amarillo Landmark Sees New Life. St. Anthony's...
What is Really With Those Random Legs Outside Amarillo?
You probably drive by these all the time. Heck, you may not have even noticed them. They are like the Cadillac Ranch. You could miss it all off the highway unless you know they are there or looking for them. I am talking about those weird somewhat legs off of...
agdaily.com
New $670 million beef processing facility being built in Amarillo
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that a $670 million state-of-the-art beef processing facility is going to be built in Amarillo in 2023. The new facility, Producer Owned Beef LLC., has received more than $12 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund and an additional $11.1 million in tax incentives funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
Again Another Scam Out of Randall County – Don’t Fall for it
Scams have become so common in this day and age that it really is crazy that people still fall for them. There are always so many red flags that they shouldn't be something that people still get suckered into. Oh, but here we are. If something seems off make that...
kgncnewsnow.com
One Dead After Friday Morning Shooting
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that left one man dead. At 7:55 am officers were called to the 2400 block of Northwest 15th Avenue after receiving word of shots being fired. When they arrived they found 58-year-old Miguel Sapien Gutierez already deceased, with a second...
Only In Amarillo: What In The World Is This Burglar Wearing?
Alright, I'm a bit behind on the curve here, but I did a double take when I saw this post. Amarillo Crime Stoppers, a local page geared towards recruiting help from the public in solving area crimes, made a most about a recent burglary that occurred in the 6000 block of S. Western on July 25th.
KFDA
Groundbreaking for The Commons at St. Anthony’s, a senior living apartment complex
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was the groundbreaking at the historic 120-year-old St. Anthony’s Hospital, which costs $20 million for renovations. Construction of the building is starting this month and it will be transformed into ‘”The Commons at St. Anthony’s,” a senior apartment complex. “Something...
Comments / 0