Tupperware, Peloton Are Among This Year's 'Losers': 5 Household Brands That Have Experienced A 'Fall From Grace' In 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Netflix 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 24.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.85%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion. Buying $1000 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NFLX stock 20 years ago, it...
Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Plains All American: Here's What You Need To Know
Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Plains All American PAA and raise its price target from $12.00 to $13.00. Shares of Plains All American are trading up 0.73% over the last 24 hours, at $11.65 per share. A move to $13.00 would account for a 11.54% increase...
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Squeezes 60% Higher: Why Jim Cramer Says 'It's Clear This Is Well Orchestrated'
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC and GameStop Corp GME are often considered the original meme stocks after shares of the two companies soared last year in a targeted short squeeze. But Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY has stolen the crown in recent weeks. Jim Cramer shed some light on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Is The Market Feeling About ChargePoint?
ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) short percent of float has fallen 6.26% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 39.59 million shares sold short, which is 23.81% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
AMC Entertainment Stock Is On The Move: What's Going On?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher on above-average volume Tuesday. The stock surged following a move higher in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, which is soaring amid increased retail investor attention. AMC Entertainment is trending across social media platforms as traders highlight high short...
Nasdaq Falls 75 Points; Ventyx Biosciences Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 75 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.44% to 34,063.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.57% to 13,052.63. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.13% to 4,291.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.9%...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Peering Into Marqeta's Recent Short Interest
Marqeta's (NASDAQ:MQ) short percent of float has fallen 5.47% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 36.78 million shares sold short, which is 9.68% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Oracle Stock In The Last 15 Years
Oracle ORCL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.9%. Currently, Oracle has a market capitalization of $212.23 billion. Buying $100 In ORCL: If an investor had bought $100 of ORCL stock 15 years ago, it...
Looking At Netflix's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Netflix NFLX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Where's Dogecoin Headed Next As The Crypto's Volume, Interest Surge
Dogecoin DOGE/USD surged over 17% higher during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session before retracing slightly to trade up about 10% of the Monday session close. The crypto hit the 9-cent level where it ran into a group of sellers, likely due to Dogecoin’s relative strength index, which was measuring in at about 70%, putting the crypto into overbought territory.
Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From August 16, 2022
Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed up 4.17% at $0.35. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 1.92% at $4.77. Field Trip Health FTRP shares closed up 1.07% at $0.84. GH Research GHRS shares closed down 9.37% at $12.09. Allied ALID shares closed down 8.33% at $0.44. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares...
Recap: PAVmed Q2 Earnings
PAVmed PAVM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PAVmed beat estimated earnings by 26.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Amcor
Amcor AMCR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Amcor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Amcor bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 76.7%, 135.8% and 56.7% respectively.
Recap: Jack Henry & Associates Q4 Earnings
Jack Henry & Associates JKHY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jack Henry & Associates beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.0. Revenue was up $32.38...
Recap: Aridis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aridis Pharmaceuticals posted an EPS of $-0.45. Revenue was up $259 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades For August 16
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Group Holding. Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 94 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock BIT Mining Is Down Over 40% Today
BIT Mining Ltd - ADR BTCM shares are trading lower by 40.72% to $0.46 Tuesday afternoon after the company announced a $9.3 million registered direct offering. BIT Mining says the company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to invest in mining machines, expand infrastructure, improve working capital position and invest in new business opportunities.
Comments / 0