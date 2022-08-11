ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

21,000 fish die in 'catastrophic failure' at UC Davis facility studying threatened species

By Christian Martinez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02hbQ6_0hEF5ShP00

About 21,000 fish, including sturgeon and endangered chinook salmon, died of chlorine exposure in a "catastrophic failure" at a UC Davis research facility, university officials said Thursday.

The loss was discovered Tuesday morning in an outdoor facility with multiple large tanks at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture, said Andy Fell, a university spokesperson. The facility is overseen by a professional staff, and the fish had been bred on-site.

Rescue attempts were undertaken, but only a "handful" of fish survived, Fell said.

"It's a devastating loss for the site," he said.

University officials are investigating the cause of the failure and reviewing processes at other UC Davis aquatic research facilities where there is the potential for chlorine exposure. UC Davis will also provide support for those who worked with the fish, Fell said.

"We share the grief of the faculty, staff and students who worked to care for, study and conserve these animals," the university said in a statement. "We recognize that this loss is particularly devastating to our community. We commit to understanding what happened and making changes to the facility so that we can ensure that this does not happen again."

The Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture was studying bioenergetics — how cells transform energy — and environmental stressors on fish species including green and white sturgeon and endangered chinook salmon, both of which face challenges in the wild in California.

Koi and tilapia were also lost in the incident, Fell said.

Green sturgeon exist in two genetically distinct populations in the state; the southern population, found in the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers, are federally listed as threatened. The northern population, which spawns in the Klamath River and Oregon's Rogue River, is categorized as a state species of special concern, as are white sturgeon.

Sacramento River winter-run chinook salmon are listed as endangered, and climate change is pushing the species to the brink of extinction amid drought and warming waters, experts say.

"We know that many researchers, regulatory agencies, Native American tribes and other partners trust us to care for their aquatic species," UC Davis said. "We will work hard to earn that trust by conducting a thorough review of our facilities, holding ourselves accountable for what happened, and taking steps to prevent it from happening ever again."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sacramento

Two of largest U.S. reservoirs on brink of "dead pool status"

Millions of people in the Western U.S. are at risk of seeing reduced access to both water and power as two of the nation's biggest reservoirs continue to dry up inch by inch. The United Nations issued a warning on Tuesday that the water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at their lowest ever and are getting perilously close to reaching "dead pool status." Such a status means that the water levels are so low that water can't flow downstream to power hydroelectric stations. At Lake Mead, located in Nevada and Arizona, the country's largest artificial body of water, levels...
NEVADA STATE
The Guardian

From 300,000 rabbits to none: a Southern Ocean island is reborn

On a world map, Macquarie Island is a speck in the Southern Ocean, but for ecologists it is a beacon, illuminating a future for grand-scale environmental recovery projects. Melissa Houghton first set foot on the 34km-long green streak as a dog handler in late 2011. Rabbits, cats, rats and mice had been introduced by sealers in the 1800s and were wreaking havoc on the world heritage site. At their peak, there were approximately 300,000 European rabbits and an untold number of black rats and house mice.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Good News Network

Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops

A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Davis#Fish Tanks#White Fish#Species
UPI News

4.3-magnitude quake felt by hundreds in San Diego area, northwest Mexico

July 25 (UPI) -- A 4.3-magnitude earthquake in Baja California on Monday shook residents in Southern California and Mexico, an area that frequently sees seismic activity. Hundreds of people felt the quake early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency said the quake's epicenter was 4.3 miles west of El Sauzal in Baja California at depth of 10 miles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footage

A pod of orca whales have been captured attacking and killing a great white shark off the coast of South Africa.In terrifying world-first footage, the coordinated attack sees three whales circling the great white before launching at it.One of the orcas can be seen ripping out the shark’s liver and eating it before the pod swims off.The footage, originally shared as part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, comes weeks after research concluded a pair of “serial” killer whales were responsible for great white carcasses washing up off the coast of Gansbaai in 2017.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shark week: Great white smashes through diver’s cageBen Wallace criticises Rishi Sunak’s resignation from Boris Johnson’s cabinetTruss vs Sunak: Key moments from Tory leadership hopefuls’ first official hustings
ANIMALS
Discovery

Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!

This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
395K+
Followers
67K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy