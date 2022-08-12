ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Seven Oaks residents take their concerns to property headquarters

AUSTIN, Texas — Nathan Robinson and his neighbors stood in front of the Achieve Properties headquarters in Austin with a megaphone and some demands. Robinson lives at Seven Oaks apartments in San Antonio, which has made headlines as the tenants unionized to talk about the living conditions and evictions. Achieve owns this apartment complex.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

San Antonio bar adapts to heavy construction

SAN ANTONIO — Jaime Macias and his bar, Jaime’s Place, are built for the barrio and beyond. “Everything that you see here at Jaime’s Place, from the branding to our ethos statement on our website, there’s thought put into everything,” Macias said. Jaime’s Place isn’t...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
San Antonio, TX
Business
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
fox7austin.com

CapMetro service changes to go into effect August 14

AUSTIN, Texas - New service changes will be going into effect for August this weekend, says CapMetro. The new changes will go into effect on Sunday, August 14 on routes that serve area schools as the new school year is set to begin this week. School Service Schedules. With the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Picnic Areas#Rental Homes#Fitness#Business Industry#Linus Business#Feature Photo#Scandinavian#Ahv Communities#Ktgy
aroundptown.com

Smith Completes Basic Training

Bryar Smith graduated basic military training recently from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. His parents Danielle and Roger Smith say they are “Beyond proud”! Roger is an Air Force Veteran. Smith graduated from Prophetstown High School in 2022 and he plans on going into Cyber...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Click2Houston.com

Bier Fest returns: Sea World San Antonio’s annual festival brings beers from Texas and beyond

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Sea World’s annual Bier Fest returns this month with an expansion of beers to enjoy just in time to celebrate the end of summer. According to KPRC 2′s sister station, KSAT, Bier Fest started Friday, Aug. 12, and will last until Sept. 11. The festival will carry several beers from across the globe and local favorites along with pub-style food favorites.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Sci – Fest 2022 at Rolling Oaks Mall

This free, family-friendly event features vendors, artists, toys, and more. If your family loves sci-fi, celebrate fantasy and culture that features great works. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy