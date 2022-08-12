ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single-engine airplane crashes into pickup on highway

WASHINGTON (TND) — A single-engine airplane crashed into a pickup truck on a highway in California before bursting into flames, according to authorities. "This afternoon, a small plane crashed on the Eastbound 91 between Lincoln and Main," the Corona Fire Department noted on Facebook on Tuesday. "On impact, (the) plane broke apart and ignited.
