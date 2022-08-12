ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

WPMI

West Mobile woman fed up with gaping sinkhole in her yard

A West Mobile woman is fed up with a gaping sinkhole in her yard. She says her HOA has reportedly fixed it before but is now ignoring this issue unless neighbors fork over three thousand dollars. The woman who lives at this residence in Stonebrook wishes to remain anonymous. She...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Couple plans to build village for homeless in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A retired couple trying to make a difference along our Gulf Coast. They want to provide shelters to those who need it most in our homeless population through their non-profit corporation Driftwood Housing. The village will even take in married couples, which many places in...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Fire-Rescue facing tough competition when it comes to retention

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — These days, a lot is expected of the modern-day fire fighter recruit. “So the lowest qualification we can have on Mobile Fire Rescue is, we want everyone to be an EMT Basic through national registry,” says Tony McCarron, Public Safety Recruiting Director for Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile Police Department.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

High school football may return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — High school football may return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mobile County Public Schools says it's "in discussion" with the stadium but have not made a decision and no contracts have been signed. The school system pulled all games from the venue after a gunman opened fire...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Daughter claims a Prichard cemetery moved her mother's headstone

A local woman is upset tonight after claiming Whispering Pines Cemetery in Prichard moved her mother's headstone. She said she noticed her mother's headstone was in the wrong place during renovations to expand the property. Not only is she concerned for her mother's headstone, but other families' graves are affected...
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Coden man fatally struck by vehicle

A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, has claimed the life of a Coden man. Mark Harvey Johnston, 48, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2007 Ford Edge driven by, Jonie Lee Sebastian, 46, of Wilmer. Johnston was transported to University Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
CODEN, AL

