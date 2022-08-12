Read full article on original website
The Wharf confirms purchase of 86 acres of former Bama Bayou project in Orange Beach
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Friday The Wharf at Orange Beach ownership announced the purchase of more than eighty acres of land - previously known as the ‘Bama Bayou.’. Mayor of Orange Beach, Tony Kennon, said, “The problem we have is the five acres with all these dilapidated structures they’re unsafe”
West Mobile woman fed up with gaping sinkhole in her yard
A West Mobile woman is fed up with a gaping sinkhole in her yard. She says her HOA has reportedly fixed it before but is now ignoring this issue unless neighbors fork over three thousand dollars. The woman who lives at this residence in Stonebrook wishes to remain anonymous. She...
Couple plans to build village for homeless in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A retired couple trying to make a difference along our Gulf Coast. They want to provide shelters to those who need it most in our homeless population through their non-profit corporation Driftwood Housing. The village will even take in married couples, which many places in...
Mobile Fire-Rescue facing tough competition when it comes to retention
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — These days, a lot is expected of the modern-day fire fighter recruit. “So the lowest qualification we can have on Mobile Fire Rescue is, we want everyone to be an EMT Basic through national registry,” says Tony McCarron, Public Safety Recruiting Director for Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile Police Department.
Orange Beach City Schools vote to add more educators to address increase in enrollment
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — After two days of instruction, Orange Beach City Schools, has recorded a 17% increase in enrollment when compared to K-12 enrollment figures denoted in the separation agreement dated. May 2022 and a 12% increase over last year’s enrollment. Orange Beach City Schools is currently...
High school football may return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — High school football may return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mobile County Public Schools says it's "in discussion" with the stadium but have not made a decision and no contracts have been signed. The school system pulled all games from the venue after a gunman opened fire...
Daughter claims a Prichard cemetery moved her mother's headstone
A local woman is upset tonight after claiming Whispering Pines Cemetery in Prichard moved her mother's headstone. She said she noticed her mother's headstone was in the wrong place during renovations to expand the property. Not only is she concerned for her mother's headstone, but other families' graves are affected...
Coden man fatally struck by vehicle
A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, has claimed the life of a Coden man. Mark Harvey Johnston, 48, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2007 Ford Edge driven by, Jonie Lee Sebastian, 46, of Wilmer. Johnston was transported to University Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
