Motorcyclist dies after crashing into deer in Oklahoma

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – An Oklahoma man died Thursday after his motorcycle crashed into a deer.

Chad Sinclair, 30, of Bokoshe, Okla., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:29 p.m. Thursday on Nubbin Ridge Road, two miles north of Panama, Okla., in LeFlore County.

Sinclair was driving a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle west on Nubbin Ridge Road when he hit a deer in the roadway, according to OHP officials.

He died from massive injuries, officials said.

