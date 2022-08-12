Motorcyclist dies after crashing into deer in Oklahoma
LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – An Oklahoma man died Thursday after his motorcycle crashed into a deer.
Chad Sinclair, 30, of Bokoshe, Okla., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.Oklahoma authorities trying to locate woman for questioning after man’s suspicious disappearance
The crash occurred at approximately 4:29 p.m. Thursday on Nubbin Ridge Road, two miles north of Panama, Okla., in LeFlore County.
Sinclair was driving a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle west on Nubbin Ridge Road when he hit a deer in the roadway, according to OHP officials.
He died from massive injuries, officials said.
