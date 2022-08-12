ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton man works extra to pay $400 energy bill

By Shaul Turner
 3 days ago

THORNTON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Rising prices this summer because of supply chain problems are affecting many businesses, and energy bills are no exception. Excessive heat is also causing a rise in bills due to an increased use of air conditioning.

A Thornton man contacted the Problem Solvers with a bill of more than $400. He suspects that in this case, his meter needs inspection.

“I have to go back to work part-time to pay our energy bill,” Brad Ford told FOX31. “That’s ridiculous.”

Ford said the bill seems high for an energy-efficient household.

“All we run is a brand-new air conditioner that is energy efficient. I have my laptop plugged in here, which is energy efficient. It goes into sleep mode,” he said. Ford said he has requested an inspection of the meter.

The Problem Solvers reached out to Xcel Energy. A spokesperson explained that the issue will be addressed immediately and any customer with questions is encouraged to reach out to customer care to discuss a payment plan if necessary.

Margaret Ford said she looks forward to a more reasonable bill.

“We want to pay our bill. We don’t mind paying our bill, but we don’t want to have to pay $200 more each month” she said.

Tips for saving on your energy bill

Xcel Energy provides the following energy saving tips for residents.

  • Use your blinds or curtains to regulate the temperature in your home – close them on hot days to keep the heat out.
  • Make sure exterior doors are fully closed – Exterior doors that are left cracked open or not latched can lead to a loss of cooling in the home.
  • Use ceiling fans to your advantage – Ceiling fans use less energy than air conditioning and can help cool a room during warmer days and should run counter-clockwise in the summer to circulate cooler air.
  • Have air conditioner coils cleaned – Cleaned and maintained air conditioners improve efficiency and help save energy.
  • Upgrade your thermostat – A programable thermostat will let you set the temperature in your home to use less energy when you’re away. A smart thermostat will allow you to control the temperature when you’re away.
  • For more information on ways to save energy visit Xcel’s website .
