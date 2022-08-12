ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Historic Collinsville to host Montgomery County Heritage Day

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Celebrate local heritage at Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement’s Montgomery County Heritage Day on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Festivities include tomahawk throwing, butter making and corn husk creations. Demonstrations of blacksmithing, woodworking, spinning and weaving and the best medical care the 19th century had to offer will be available. Artist Lennie Fottrell will explain how paints were once made while Tim Cash displays his hit-and-miss engines. Jeff Harris, of Montgomery County’s Historical Society, will present about John McAlister and the Cabin Row Plantation from noon-1 p.m. Docents will be on hand to share the history and tell the stories of the property’s 16 log structures.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Firefighter injured battling Montgomery County house fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A firefighter was injured while battling a structure fire on Superior Lane in Montgomery County. Officials said the firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was expected to make a full recovery. The fire was reported at the home in eastern Montgomery County...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro

14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the Williamson County Fair wraps up this weekend, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will gearing up for another round this summer. “It’s something you can come to every day of the 10 days and see something different,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Smyrna Announces BBQ Festival

When: Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Where: Depot District, 98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN. The event features live music, ten BBQ vendors, desert vendors, and inflatables for the children. This festival has become a staple of Smyrna’s Depot District. In addition to enjoying a family friendly atmosphere, attendees will have an opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite dish. The People’s Choice Award will be presented at the end of the evening.
SMYRNA, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Exceptionally good boys’ | Three Tennessee K-9 officers retire

LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three K-9 officers will have a life full of treats and relaxation ahead of them after years of service. Luke, Jaxx and Ace have helped the Lebanon Police Department protect Tennesseans for many years. Luke, a yellow Labrador retriever, worked alongside Officer Robert Bates and was...
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
MURFREESBORO, TN
nowplayingnashville.com

Greenbrier Historical Society Library and Museum

Created in 1997, the Greenbrier Historical Society (GHS) supports and disseminates the history, heritage and personal genealogies of Greenbrier-Robertson County, Tennessee. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a member of the Tennessee Association of Museums.
GREENBRIER, TN
dicksonpost.com

Dickson County had a Dr. Bell for almost a century

Walter A. Bell Sr. was born on Feb. 18, 1887, three miles east of Vanleer. His father was known as “Professor” Bell. He operated a school at a place known as “Cloverdale” that Walter Sr.’s grandfather had started in the early 1800s. Prior to the...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Clarksville High School student airlifted to Vanderbilt after being hit by car

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville High School student was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being hit by a car Friday. Clarksville Police told us a CHS student was crossing the street to Radical Mission to meet their parents after school. Traffic was reportedly at a standstill on both sides when the student ran across the street to meet his parent.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
newsnowdc.com

Jerald Lee Lane II, 50, Clarksville, Tennessee

Jerald Lee Lane II, 50, of Clarksville, Tennessee, died Friday, August 5, He was born in Huntingburg September 28, 1971, to Jerald and Patricia (Klem) Lane. Jerald was a 1990 graduate of Forest Park High School and was employed by Audio Specialists in Clarksville. He loved riding motorcycles, target shooting, metal music, and going to the gym.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Spring Hill rated among Tennessee's safest cities

SafeWise recently released its eighth annual “Safest Cities in Tennessee” report, which listed Spring Hill at No. 16 on its list. “Tennesseans worry more about safety on a daily basis than most Americans. This matches a rise in the violent crime rate but contrasts with a three-year trend of falling property crime rates. The safest cities in The Volunteer State boast crime rates far below both national and statewide averages,” said John Carlsen, a senior staff writer for Security & Smart Home.
SPRING HILL, TN

