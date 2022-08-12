Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Historic Collinsville to host Montgomery County Heritage Day
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Celebrate local heritage at Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement’s Montgomery County Heritage Day on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Festivities include tomahawk throwing, butter making and corn husk creations. Demonstrations of blacksmithing, woodworking, spinning and weaving and the best medical care the 19th century had to offer will be available. Artist Lennie Fottrell will explain how paints were once made while Tim Cash displays his hit-and-miss engines. Jeff Harris, of Montgomery County’s Historical Society, will present about John McAlister and the Cabin Row Plantation from noon-1 p.m. Docents will be on hand to share the history and tell the stories of the property’s 16 log structures.
WSMV
Firefighter injured battling Montgomery County house fire
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A firefighter was injured while battling a structure fire on Superior Lane in Montgomery County. Officials said the firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was expected to make a full recovery. The fire was reported at the home in eastern Montgomery County...
Rutherford County to honor student hit and killed on first day of school
On Sunday, August 14, 2022, families and friends of recent crash victims will hold a vigil to honor a Rutherford County student who was hit and killed on the first day of school on August 5th.
WSMV
Middle TN schools to receive millions of dollars for mental health
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - One in ten children within the state of Tennessee have been diagnosed with anxiety or depression and the State Commission on children and youth said that those numbers have continued to trend in the wrong direction. To combat this, each school district in the state made...
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
WSMV
Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens next week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the Williamson County Fair wraps up this weekend, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will gearing up for another round this summer. “It’s something you can come to every day of the 10 days and see something different,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
murfreesborovoice.com
Smyrna Announces BBQ Festival
When: Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Where: Depot District, 98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN. The event features live music, ten BBQ vendors, desert vendors, and inflatables for the children. This festival has become a staple of Smyrna’s Depot District. In addition to enjoying a family friendly atmosphere, attendees will have an opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite dish. The People’s Choice Award will be presented at the end of the evening.
wvlt.tv
‘Exceptionally good boys’ | Three Tennessee K-9 officers retire
LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three K-9 officers will have a life full of treats and relaxation ahead of them after years of service. Luke, Jaxx and Ace have helped the Lebanon Police Department protect Tennesseans for many years. Luke, a yellow Labrador retriever, worked alongside Officer Robert Bates and was...
Naomi Judd family sues Williamson County to prevent release of death records
The Judd family sued Williamson County and its sheriff Friday afternoon to prevent the release of some of the records related to Naomi Judd's death.
TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 8-13-17,2022
Interstate 65 North and South will be closed at Exit 117 for SR 52 in Robertson County Sunday, August 14, for partial demolition of the SR 52 overpass. The work will be conducted in the overnight hours from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and detoured at Exit 117 across SR 52 to keep traffic moving.
WSMV
Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
WSMV
Former Cancer Research Foundation Executive sentenced for embezzling over $3.7 million
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Executive Vice President of the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research was sentenced to four years in prison for embezzling over $3.7 million from the Foundation. United States Attorney Mark H. Wildasin said in addition to the four years in prison, 56-year-old Melissa Goodwin,...
nowplayingnashville.com
Greenbrier Historical Society Library and Museum
Created in 1997, the Greenbrier Historical Society (GHS) supports and disseminates the history, heritage and personal genealogies of Greenbrier-Robertson County, Tennessee. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a member of the Tennessee Association of Museums.
Crews find body of man who jumped off boat at Percy Priest Lake
The Tennessee Wildlife Agency and other law enforcement agencies have located the body of a man who jumped off his boat on Percy Priest Lake but never resurfaced.
dicksonpost.com
Dickson County had a Dr. Bell for almost a century
Walter A. Bell Sr. was born on Feb. 18, 1887, three miles east of Vanleer. His father was known as “Professor” Bell. He operated a school at a place known as “Cloverdale” that Walter Sr.’s grandfather had started in the early 1800s. Prior to the...
actionnews5.com
Police across the country dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Police are speaking out against social media posts claiming a serial killer is active in multiple locations around the country. A post which claimed a serial killer or abductor was operating in Mount Juliet, a suburb of Nashville, made the rounds on some local Facebook pages and groups, WSMV reported.
WSMV
Clarksville High School student airlifted to Vanderbilt after being hit by car
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville High School student was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being hit by a car Friday. Clarksville Police told us a CHS student was crossing the street to Radical Mission to meet their parents after school. Traffic was reportedly at a standstill on both sides when the student ran across the street to meet his parent.
newsnowdc.com
Jerald Lee Lane II, 50, Clarksville, Tennessee
Jerald Lee Lane II, 50, of Clarksville, Tennessee, died Friday, August 5, He was born in Huntingburg September 28, 1971, to Jerald and Patricia (Klem) Lane. Jerald was a 1990 graduate of Forest Park High School and was employed by Audio Specialists in Clarksville. He loved riding motorcycles, target shooting, metal music, and going to the gym.
mainstreetmaury.com
Spring Hill rated among Tennessee's safest cities
SafeWise recently released its eighth annual “Safest Cities in Tennessee” report, which listed Spring Hill at No. 16 on its list. “Tennesseans worry more about safety on a daily basis than most Americans. This matches a rise in the violent crime rate but contrasts with a three-year trend of falling property crime rates. The safest cities in The Volunteer State boast crime rates far below both national and statewide averages,” said John Carlsen, a senior staff writer for Security & Smart Home.
Former leader of cancer charity sentenced to prison
Melissa Goodwin, 56, was the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the T.J. Martel Foundation.
