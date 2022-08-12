ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 2

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating Saturday night shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone opened fire in a crowd on Saturday night. According to deputies, the shooting happened near Hawkins and Ninth Street in the Judson Community at around 8 p.m. Deputies say someone drove by a group of...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

Anderson County Firefighters Memorial to be unveiled August 14

The new Anderson County Firefighters Memorial will be unveiled at a ceremony to be held Sunday, August 14 at the County Courthouse Plaza, 100 South Main Street in Anderson. The official proceedings will begin at 3 PM. Anderson County and City of Anderson officials, the Anderson County Fire Commission, and...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Education
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
The Post and Courier

Subdivision on busy Greenville County cut-through up for review

GREENVILLE COUNTY — Long-running plans for a residential subdivision in a traffic-choked Pebble Creek area of Taylors are set for review by Greenville County. The proposal for Roberts Farm along West Mountain Creek Church Road between Stallings Road and State Highway 253 would include 64 townhouses and 83 houses on 42 acres, according to the latest plans filed with the county.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old from Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shariyah Harris, a runaway 15-year-old from Greenville County. Deputies said Harris reportedly left her house at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. She was wearing a black shirt, black leggings and black Crocs. Deputies...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Lake Lure Police

Spartanburg Co. District 4 getting new high school. Greenville County Schools releases COVID-19 protocols …. Freight train derails in Greenville Co.
LAKE LURE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Dirty Dancing#Appalachia#Lured#Spartanburg Co#The Chimney Rock State#The Original Stagecoach
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Man dies weeks after crash in Spartanburg Co.

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner says one person is dead weeks after a crash in Moore. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Sunday, July 3, near 7601 Hwy. 221 in Moore. The coroner says the victim, 37-year-old Nicholas Sprouse Gregory, died at Spartanburg Regional...
MOORE, SC
FOX Carolina

New details on accidental drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New details on what led to the accidental drainage of a Spartanburg County lake that killed thousands of fish. The Department of Natural Resources says Lake Edwin Johnson near Croft State Park was being kept 10 to 12 feet below-full while the dam was being repaired. The dam failed its most recent inspection in 2019.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside

SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Lanes reopen after crash on I-85N in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash near mile marker 97 blocked all Northbound lanes on Interstate 85 Saturday morning in Gaffney. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:18 a.m. The crash involved 5 vehicles including a tractor-trailer according to troopers. All lanes were blocked according to troopers. The highway patrol […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX Carolina

Officials give update after train derailment in Greenville County

Evening anchor Justin Dougherty speaks to a child psychologist about how parents and guardians can talk with their kids about safety in the classroom. This Food Truck Friday we are trying out southern favorites from the Spinx Cluk Truck. Train derailment clean up could take days. Updated: 8 hours ago.
FOX Carolina

Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman accused of stabbing victim 4 times in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged with attempted murder Friday evening after attacking someone with two knives in Seneca. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittny Michelle Lamboy, 35, of Seneca following an investigation of a reported stabbing. Deputies were dispatched to Mormon Church Road around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators found […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Zip Trip – Grafton Lodge

Grafton Lodge is nestled in the Western North Carolina mountains in the town of Lake Lure. Jamarcus is talking with Kimberly Sayles, Owner of Grafton Lodge Bed & Breakfast about what they have to offer. Grafton Lodge Bed & Breakfast. 828-980-0360.
LAKE LURE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy