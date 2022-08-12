ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News

After an opening week stumble and draw against newly promoted Fulham, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds look to get their Premier League season on track quickly as they return to Anfield for the 2022-23 home opener against a Crystal Palace side that also got less than they would have been hoping for in a week one defeat at home to Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rotherham United 4-0 Reading: Bullied

We got so used to humiliating matches last season that you’d think the sting from today’s game wouldn’t be as bad, but no, this one hurts. Reading’s 4-0 thrashing at Rotherham was an embarassment and a serious setback to the confidence of everyone at the club at a time when maintaining morale is crucial.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

We’ve had this one marked on the calendar since the schedule was released this summer, and it’s a safe bet Tottenham Hotspur did the same. Spurs head to west London today to take on hated rival Chelsea. We don’t need to tell you how much this rivalry has ramped up in the past several seasons, especially if you’ve hung around this site for a long enough time. Spurs don’t like Chelsea and vice versa. Last season, Chelsea went four for four against Spurs, but things are different now. Spurs faced them at the absolute worst times: When Nunoball was already failing and then when Antonio Conte was still figuring out the squad in January.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#The League#Sky Sports#Toffees
SB Nation

We need more big picture criticism

I haven’t felt good about watching this team in a competitive game since early last season. The growing pains so far have been worse than we imagined, and there’s little hope of things improving with the current squad. And yet our best hope of bringing in any new talent so far is just Adrien Rabiot?
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League hits & misses: Chelsea's need for recognised No 9 laid bare

Chelsea were the better side in Sunday's pulsating 2-2 draw with Tottenham. They deserved to win, reflected in their 16 shots to Spurs' 10, an expected goals of 1.53 to 1.06. Thomas Tuchel's side dominated the ball, penned Tottenham back at times - especially in the first half - and ultimately conceded two contentious goals. Yet a familiar problem reared its ugly head.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s 2-1 Defeat at Aston Villa

Despite a late charge which saw Lucas Digne turn the ball into his own net to bring Everton back into the game, Lampard’s men could not overcome Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, making it two defeats out of two at the beginning of the 2022/23 Premier League season. It’s been 13 years since the Blues last managed zero points from their first six available, but David Moyes did manage to steer them to an 8th place finish that season. Let’s hope Frank can spark a similar turnaround.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Match Report: Manchester City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City are off to a solid start in their bid to win three consecutive Premier League titles. City defeated West Ham comfortably on the road last time out, and today had an even easier time in the home opener against visiting AFC Bournemouth. Newly promoted Bournemouth were coming off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Why Isn’t Çağlar Söyüncü Playing For Leicester City?

Here’s the world’s easiest quiz: Which Leicester defender played the most minutes in the 2021/22 campaign in spite of being benched for the month of May? Hint: He didn’t feature in the back three of our opening match. If you guessed “Çağlar Söyüncü,” give yourself a prize....
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

DONE DEAL: Giovani Lo Celso returns to Villarreal on season-long loan

Giovani Lo Celso had a very good loan at Villarreal in the latter half of last season. Now, he’s returning to the same club for another loan for the duration of the 2022-23 campaign. Both Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur announced the full season loan of Lo Celso via social media.
SOCCER

