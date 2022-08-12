Thousands of students started their fall semester in these last few days. Happy back-to-school season to Klein, Galena and Fort Bend ISD among many many others. I’m sure you’ve definitely seen the traffic pattern change in your morning drive. It is BUSY out there. I remember looking at Spring Cypress Road near Klein Cain High School and it was dark red. Drivers, now that it’s getting a bit more congested out there, you’ve got to leave with extra time in the morning. We have so much going on early in the morning in our neighborhoods with kids headed back to class. School buses are running, kids riding their bikes or walking to school...the last thing you want to do is to rush out the door and speed down your neighborhood streets. Let’s do our best to keep our students safe out there!

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO