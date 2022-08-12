Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Houston ISD Superintendent talks school safety at state’s largest district
As the state’s largest school district prepares to start school, the challenge has been to make sure the Houston ISD police department are ready if an active shooter attacks children or staff. Superintendent Millard House II says he wants to be prepared for it. “No one wants to see...
KSAT 12
Uvalde CISD school board will consult attorney on Pete Arredondo’s termination hearing in closed session
UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD school board will consult an attorney during a closed session next week in regards to Pete Arredondo’s delayed termination hearing. According to the school board’s agenda for its next meeting on Monday, Aug. 15, the closed session will include an attorney consultation about Arredondo’s termination hearing and “procedural rules, legal representation and updates on legal issues surrounding Robb Elementary property.”
KSAT 12
21 oak trees to be planted in Uvalde cemetery to honor victims of Robb Elementary shooting
UVALDE, Texas – A wholesale nursery based out of Arizona is paying their respects to the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary mass shooting by donating long-lasting trees. This is a company that serves the southwest region of the U.S. that includes California, New Mexico, and Texas. Arizona Wholesale...
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
Walmart Houston alert – police surround Walters Road store after reports of an ‘active shooter and suspicious package’
LAW enforcement has arrived on the scene at a local Walmart in Texas after reports of an active shooter situation and a suspicious package. The Walmart at 1960 & Walters in Houston, Texas is surrounded by the Houston Police Department as the situation unfolds, per Fox 3 News. Police are...
cw39.com
State of Texas: Some Uvalde officers did not get active shooter training
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Less than half of all local Uvalde peace officers had completed active shooter training when the Robb Elementary School mass shooting occurred on May 24, a KXAN investigation found. Months later, these officers and “hundreds of responders from numerous law enforcement agencies — many of whom...
KIII TV3
Pillowcase drive held for students of Robb Elementary School
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three months since the tragedy in Uvalde, the town is still healing and will be for a while. One local organization is trying to help ease the pain. The San Antonio chapter of Ryan's Case for Smiles organized a pillowcase drive for the students of Robb Elementary.
KWTX
Texas parents charged with endangering child after warrant executed on suspected drug house
SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Deputy constables in East Texas executed a search warrant on a suspected drug house and arrested four people, seized narcotics, and rescued an 8-year-old child, officials said. The bust was made Thursday, August 11, in the 5700 block of Desert Oak Way. During the search, deputies...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed by 2 men at apartment complex in west Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly shot multiple times Saturday evening while being chased by two men at an apartment complex in west Harris County, deputies say. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting took place in the 14900 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Children’s Hospital offering vaccinations to children ahead of new school year
HOUSTON – As Houston-area children start a new school year, the Texas Children’s Hospital is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to make sure they are better prepared. In a news release, the hospital will be offering both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for children six months and older. Vaccinations will also be offered to parents if needed.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONSTABLES SEEK THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN INDENTIFYING THESE SUSPECTS WHO USED OVER $14,000.00 WITH A STOLEN CREDIT CARD AND CHECK BOOK!!
On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver’s License, debit and credit cards, her checkbook and house keys.
Zavala County Joins Call for Special Session on Assault Rifles
Local governments in and near Uvalde are still urging the governor to consider raising the age to purchase AR-style weapons. On Wednesday, the commissioners court of Zavala County—the 11,000-person county immediately south of Uvalde—passed a resolution urging Republican Governor Greg Abbott to call a special legislative session to consider increasing the age of purchase for assault-style rifles from 18 to 21.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wearing bulletproof vest, driving stolen vehicle arrested after leading officers on chase in west Houston, HPD says
A suspect who drove a reported stolen vehicle while wearing a bulletproof vest is arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit in west Houston early Saturday, Houston police said. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, an officer with HPD’s Westside unit spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County jury sentenced convicted drug dealer to 99 years in prison
A Liberty County jury found Curtis Leon Tarver, Jr., 50, guilty of Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine and sentenced him to 99 years in prison on July 26, 2022. The Honorable Judge Mark Morefield, 75th Judicial District Court, presided over the two-day trial. Prosecutors Kevin Barnes and Kayla Herrington presented...
Click2Houston.com
Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate
HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
Click2Houston.com
Deputies searching for suspects who led them on chase in stolen truck through Wharton County
WHARTON COUNTY – Deputies are searching for the suspects who reportedly led them on a high-speed chase through Wharton County Thursday morning. A member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction unit attempted to stop a white Ford F-250 for an unsafe lane change on U.S. 59 North in the Hillje area around 8 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Suspected pipe burst prompts evacuation at high-rise condo in River Oaks, officials say
HOUSTON – Residents at The Royalton, a high-rise condo in River Oaks, have been evacuated due to a suspected pipe burst, according to Houston Public Works. The Houston Fire Department responded to an automated alarm at the condo, which is located at 3333 Allen Parkway, on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Back to school anxiety: What triggers it and how parents can help
We are counting down to the first day of school and most districts in our area head back over the next two weeks. If you have anxious kids, it’s never too late to talk about how they’re feeling. Leslie Taylor, a child psychologist with UTHealth Houston, appeared on...
Click2Houston.com
Register to vote, Texans: This is everything you need to know
HOUSTON – Ready to register to vote? It’s the first step to getting your voice heard. Here’s what you need to know ahead of elections in November. In Harris County, you can register here. In order to vote you must meet these requirements:. Requirements. State law requires...
Click2Houston.com
It’s all about safety this week, as students head back to class plus major West Loop closure this weekend
Thousands of students started their fall semester in these last few days. Happy back-to-school season to Klein, Galena and Fort Bend ISD among many many others. I’m sure you’ve definitely seen the traffic pattern change in your morning drive. It is BUSY out there. I remember looking at Spring Cypress Road near Klein Cain High School and it was dark red. Drivers, now that it’s getting a bit more congested out there, you’ve got to leave with extra time in the morning. We have so much going on early in the morning in our neighborhoods with kids headed back to class. School buses are running, kids riding their bikes or walking to school...the last thing you want to do is to rush out the door and speed down your neighborhood streets. Let’s do our best to keep our students safe out there!
