Duval County, FL

First Coast News

Duval Schools start the school year with nearly 400 vacant teacher positions

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — The first day of school in Duval County is starting with almost 400 vacant teaching positions. As students head back to school, parents and teachers can go vote early on a referendum from the school board that's part of a strategy to address the vacancies. The referendum would increase property taxes and that money would go toward teacher salaries.
First Coast News

DCPS hosting back-to-school news conference Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools will host a back-to-school press conference Monday afternoon where district leadership is expected to answer questions about bus delays, amongst other things. The first hurdle some kids faced Monday morning was a longer ride to school. It’s something that Superintendent Dr. Diana...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites

Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
Action News Jax

Careathon 2022: Thank you, NE Florida!

Jacksonville, Fl — It started with a single phone call moments after 5 am on Friday. A generous individual made a donation to the Child Cancer Fund. With that, the 8th annual Careathon was off and running. More than 13 hours later and after hearing dozens upon dozens of...
floridapolitics.com

Kiyan Michael, backed by Ron DeSantis, finding traction in HD 16 race

Fundraising slows for Lake Ray, Chet Stokes as donors find Michael late. Kiyan Michael lagged far behind her two opponents in the House District 16 race in terms of fundraising, until Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed her last month. Headed into the homestretch of the campaign, Michael is find tractioning with...
News4Jax.com

Violent weekend in Jacksonville: Sheriff’s candidates weigh-in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was another violent weekend in Jacksonville. Six shootings were reported in just over 24 hours. At least three people are dead and one is in life-threatening condition. The number of shootings is an example of the dangerous conditions many people in Jacksonville have to live...
First Coast News

First Coast News

