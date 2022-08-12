Read full article on original website
Duval Schools start the school year with nearly 400 vacant teacher positions
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — The first day of school in Duval County is starting with almost 400 vacant teaching positions. As students head back to school, parents and teachers can go vote early on a referendum from the school board that's part of a strategy to address the vacancies. The referendum would increase property taxes and that money would go toward teacher salaries.
Common Core is no more! Duval County schools adopt new math curriculum
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New teachers, new schedules, new curriculum. As students get back in the classroom, they may find some of the learning materials have changed. After more than a decade, Common Core has officially been phased out. Districts across the state have spent years getting ready for the...
Bus delays, some longer than 90 minutes, impact first day of school in Duval County
The first day of school was longer for some students in Duval County Monday due to rampant bus delays. The district's website warned of delays up to 90 minutes on certain bus routes Monday afternoon due in part to a shortage of drivers. Ashley Guillaume said her daughter was supposed...
Multiple school bus routes in Duval County delayed by over an hour
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Duval County Schools began classes this week and the first hurdle kids will face is potentially a longer ride to school. It’s something that Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene says unfortunately is not new just for this year. You...
'I apologize and ask for your patience:' Duval Superintendent says district working to improve bus delays
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools hosted a back-to-school news conference Monday afternoon following the first day of classes. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene explained that she considers the first day back a success despite transportation delays. "We had a great first day," said Greene. "It was so exciting...
DCPS hosting back-to-school news conference Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools will host a back-to-school press conference Monday afternoon where district leadership is expected to answer questions about bus delays, amongst other things. The first hurdle some kids faced Monday morning was a longer ride to school. It’s something that Superintendent Dr. Diana...
Tracie Davis skipped budget vote, but supported 'punitive' school mask penalty
Davis voted for a plan that would have cost Duval County Schools $16.3M. Democratic Rep. Tracie Davis failed to cast a vote on the state’s 2022 spending plan ahead of budget conference, but she did vote to approve a controversial plan that would have stripped some school districts of $200 million in funding.
Goals, ambitions: College top of mind as Ribault High School seniors return to class
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Duval County students are now back in the classroom. That includes the roughly 1,500 students enrolled at Ribault High School in Northwest Jacksonville. Aiyana Jennings, Miss Ribault High School 2022-2023, stood out on Monday. As Miss Ribault, Aiyana told News4JAX her goal was to help the new students.
New guidelines: Here's how Duval County schools are handling COVID
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The Pandemic is not over, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wants to move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives. The CDC rolled out several new guidelines last week involving schools. First, students and staff who...
Rising freshman at UNF is homeless just one week before classes start
The mom of a UNF rising freshman reached out to News4JAX Monday after she found out her son, Jayziel Gonzalez, had nowhere to live -- just one week from the start of classes. And, she said the family lives three hours south of Jacksonville in Davenport. Yadira Lorenzo told us...
Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites
Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
UNF students put on waiting list for on-campus housing just days before start of fall semester
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Classes start Monday at the University of North Florida, but freshman Jayziel Gonzalez may not be there to experience it. "If I don't have a dorm and a place to stay, then I have to resign from my classes," he explained to First Coast News. He...
Back to school Jamboree at Emmett Reed Community Center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville City Council members Terrance Freeman and Ju’Coby Pittman will host a Back 2 School Jamboree at the Emmett Reed Community Center on Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. All are welcome to attend the...
'It feels really violating': Antisemitic letters found in driveways in Lake Pointe Neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was not the mail some folks living near Hodges Boulevard were looking for. Antisemitic letters were dropped in several driveways in the Lake Pointe neighborhood over the weekend. One homeowner told First Coast News she discovered the letter coming home Saturday night. She says she's...
Early voting in Florida's primary begins in Clay, St. Johns counties
In-person early voting in Florida’s primary began Saturday in Clay and St. Johns counties. Included on the ballot in Clay County are six local races, including for school board seats, commission seats and a county judge. In St. Johns County, some races locally that voters can expect are for...
Back to school Duval! Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 protocols, bus delays and more
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 120,000 students head back to school on August 15 in Duval County. The start to school will look more like it did in 2019, but there are other changes that are more behind the scenes that parents will need to know about. Bus Delays.
Careathon 2022: Thank you, NE Florida!
Jacksonville, Fl — It started with a single phone call moments after 5 am on Friday. A generous individual made a donation to the Child Cancer Fund. With that, the 8th annual Careathon was off and running. More than 13 hours later and after hearing dozens upon dozens of...
Local police union calls for JSO to address staffing issues at Duval County jail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is calling on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to address staffing shortages in the Duval County jail. The FOP President Randy Reeves said staffing has been a problem for the last few years and it’s only been getting worse....
Kiyan Michael, backed by Ron DeSantis, finding traction in HD 16 race
Fundraising slows for Lake Ray, Chet Stokes as donors find Michael late. Kiyan Michael lagged far behind her two opponents in the House District 16 race in terms of fundraising, until Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed her last month. Headed into the homestretch of the campaign, Michael is find tractioning with...
Violent weekend in Jacksonville: Sheriff's candidates weigh-in
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was another violent weekend in Jacksonville. Six shootings were reported in just over 24 hours. At least three people are dead and one is in life-threatening condition. The number of shootings is an example of the dangerous conditions many people in Jacksonville have to live...
