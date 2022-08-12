Giants mourn passing of Burlingame school principal Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants announced Thursday the loss of Cristin Coleman, wife of former Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, who passed after a battle with breast cancer in June.

She was a beloved educator and principal at Burlingame School District's Washington Elementary School, according to KPIX. The San Mateo Daily Journal cited a letter to the district from her parents, Randy and Sue Coleman, saying Coleman died peacefully at her home surrounded by family.

"The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum's wife, Cristin Coleman," the club wrote on Twitter. "Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin's family, and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher. She was beloved by the Giants family, and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were fortunate enough to know her during her and Timmy's years with us."

During the 2012 World Series parade, Coleman was with Lincecum as he rode in a convertible down Market Street.

The Daily Journal reported a celebration of Cristin Coleman's life would be hosted by the district later during the summer or fall.

This article was written with help from KPIX.

