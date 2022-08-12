Who wants ice cream? Everybody, especially in the summer. Fortunately, we have no shortage of ice cream near Atlanta. We've got all the big ice cream chains, like Baskin-Robbins, Cold Stone Creamery, and Bruster's. We also have lots of smaller, local ice cream parlors, some with just one location —these ice cream shops are the ones that really hit the sweet spot. It was a tough job, researching and tasting various flavors and styles of ice cream near Atlanta, but somebody had to do it! Read on for the "scoop" on the yummiest ice cream parlors near Atlanta, plus cool, local mobile ice cream and popsicle stands.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO