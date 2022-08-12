ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

CNN

The best outdoor home security cameras of 2022

Outdoor home security cameras make great additions to any home security system, so we tested a dozen with motion detectors, floodlights, and object and person recognition systems to find the best ones to watch over your driveway, yard, or any part of your property to provide peace of mind whenever you’re away.
SPY

Too Few Outlets, Too Many Devices? This Smart Kasa Power Strip Is 41% Off Right Now

Click here to read the full article. No home ever has enough spare outlets, especially for people with a lot of electronics. Between the TV, gaming consoles, smart lighting system, sound system and so on, you’ll need every outlet you can find. Luckily for you, the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 has multiple ports for all the smart control you could ask for. Plus, it’s currently 41% off on Amazon for a limited time. Kasa is a well-known name in the smart home industry, especially among smart outlet manufacturers. Kasa’s smart devices include cameras, plugs and much more, and they...
Gadget Flow

10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy

Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
Digital Trends

Save $1,000 on this beautiful Samsung 65-inch QLED TV

If you’re in the market for a new centerpiece for your home theater, there are a lot of great QLED TV deals to choose from. But if you’re looking to go big with your selection, one of the best 65-inch TV deals is on the Samsung QN90A QLED TV. Currently it’s seeing a discount of $1,000 at Samsung, which drops its price from $2,600 all the way down to just $1,600. Samsung even offers a couple of installment options if the one-time payment price is still too hefty at checkout. This is a limited-time deal, so you’ll need to act quickly to claim this price on the Samsung 65-inch QN90A QLED TV.
Kiplinger

Amazon Adds Another Popular Smart Home Brand to Its Amazon Prime Mix

That Roomba vacuum robot you were considering buying – or that’s already patrolling your floors for dust bunnies – will soon have ties to your go-to online shopping service. Amazon, which recently raised its Amazon Prime subscription price, is spending $1.7 billion to buy iRobot, the maker...
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
CBS News

Amazon is buying iRobot: The best iRobot vacuum deals on Amazon right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon is buying iRobot. In August, the retail giant announced plans to purchase the robot vacuum brand. Amazon already boasts...

