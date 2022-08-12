Read full article on original website
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
Jessica Jones Star Says It'd Be Difficult to Return to MCU
Characters from Marvel TV's "DefendersVerse" have slowly been returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the likes of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) both returning to reprise their roles in the franchise. There has been recent speculation Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will soon join the mix, leading some to believe Marvel Studios could involve Kilgrave (David Tennant) in some shape, way, or form.
Stephen King Pitches Children of the Corn vs Predator Movie Because Why Not
Fan-favorite horror author Stephen King is always willing to offer an opinion on a new movie or throw out a theoretical idea for something and his latest might be his best. Following the release of Prey on Hulu, the biggest premiere of anything on the streaming platform, many are wondering what the future of the Predator series will hold moving forward, Stephen King for one has an idea, combine it with one of his own franchises. "How about this for a movie idea?" King tweeted, "CHILDREN OF THE CORN VS. PREDATOR. You'd just need the right star." Based on the replies, people seem to agree.
Saturn Awards Nominations Include The Batman, Spider-Man: Now Way Home and More
Superheroes are dominating the annual Saturn Awards nominations, with numerous nods going to The Batman, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more. On the TV side, Superman & Lois earned six nominations, while Marvel earned consideration for basically every one of their TV projects, from WandaVision to Hawkeye to What If...?. This year's ceremony marks the 50th annual Saturn Awards, which celebrate excellence in science fiction, fantasy, and horror films. The Batman was the top overall nominee with 12 different nominations, including acting, directing, writing, music, editing, and more.
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Gets a Special Edition Doll From Disney
Marvel Studios' latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is only days away from release, and Disney is celebrating with a special edition doll of Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters character. The 12-inch figure is dressed in a stretch fabric jumpsuit and sneakers and features rooted hair, metallic fabric accents, and plenty of articulation.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Netflix's Top 2 TV Shows Had a Crossover Last Year
Two dark fantasy series, The Sandman and Locke & Key are currently topping Netflix's streaming charts. Some fans may not realize that these shows are based on comics whose universe crossed over just last year. Though The Sandman concluded in 1996, and the original Locke & Key saga ran from 2008 through 2013, stories have continued to be told in their respective canons. For The Sandman, DC Comics launched a series of sequels and spinoffs under The Sandman Universe in 2018, which continues today. Meanwhile, IDW Publishing has published a series of Locke & Key prequels collectively known as The Golden Age. The last of those prequels, Hell & Gone, was an intercompany crossover that connected The Sandman and Locke & Key mythologies.
Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Shares Hilarious Batman Flashback Photo of His Younger Self
Every year that Marvel's Thor star Chris Hemsworth celebrates his birthday, he also finds a way to let his many fans also get in on the celebration! This year, Hemsworth posted a birthday photo that took a look back at his boyhood years – and revealed the shameful secret of his allegiance to DC! As you can see below, Chris Hemsworth was running around as a young boy in a Batman shirt – foolishly betraying everything his future self would strive for, as Thor!
Star Wars: Revelations Announced
A new Marvel Comics one-shot will look at the present, the past, and the future of the Star Wars galaxy in comics. StarWars.com has announced Marvel's Star Wars: Revelations, a special one-off issue that will set a course for the future of Marvel's Star Wars series, currently set after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Written by Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Special) and illustrated by Salvador Larroca (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Krrsantan: Star Wars Tales), Paco Medina (The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four), and more, the issue with cover artwork by Phil Noto (Star Wars: Obi-Wan) releases this November.
New Thor: Love and Thunder Concept Art May Reveal Cut X-Men Easter Egg
An X-Men Easter egg may have been found in concept art for Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth film in the Thor franchise introduced Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor, along with officially welcoming Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hercules in a post-credits scene. In order to defeat the evil Gorr the God Butcher, our collection of heroes traveled to Omnipotent City to seek the help of Zeus and his lightning bolt. Gods from all across the MCU were hiding out in Omnipotent City from Gorr, and the latest concept art gives a look at some of the deities in attendance, including one with ties to the X-Men.
Netflix Renews Love Death + Robots for Season 4
Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.
Batman Beyond's New Costume Revealed
The upcoming, sixth issue of Batman Beyond: Neo-Year will introduce a new costume for Terry McGinnis -- one that combines elements of the classic Batman Beyond suit with those of Nightwing and Batman. DC shared a look at the cover, which provides a walkaround of the costume's design, on DC Nation today. This is not the first new look for Terry, who seems to constantly revert to his TV series status quo at the end of a volume of his comic, but who has been featured in something like 100 issues of different series since DC started constantly rebooting their continuity ten years or so ago.
The Fall Guy Movie Gets Release Date, Emily Blunt Joins Cast
The Fall Guy has added Emily Blunt to the movie and the studio revealed a release date for the project. Ryan Gosling also stars in Universal's adaptation of a TV series. David Leitch is attached to direct as well. Deadline reports that The Quiet Place star will be there on March 1, 2024 when the movie hits theaters. Kelly McCormick partners as a producer on the Leitch-directed film. Drew Pearch wrote the script and has a previous relationship with the filmmaker from their time on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Not a lot is known about the plot at this time, but you don't get these kinds of actors together for a static affair. Gosling will notch another producer credit and original series creator Glen A Larson is set to executive produce The Fall Guy. This Fall, the cast will fly over to Australia to begin filming. Blunt and her co-star have stayed busy lately with Oppenheimer's filming ending recently.
Doctor Who: David Tennant Teases Return, Says Photos "Aren't Even Close to the Whole Story"
David Tennant is returning to Doctor Who for the show's 60th anniversary season and photos taken of the production offered fans their first look at both Tennant's Doctor and Catherine Tate as companion Donna Noble. Those photos don't even scratch the surface according to Tennant, who was a guest at this weekend's Fan Expo Boston. During his panel, Tennant addressed those set photos, saying they "aren't even close to the whole story." He then confirmed that he and Tate filmed on a closed set with "many other people," suggesting there's more in store for the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who than fans may have guessed.
Stephen King Says Netflix's Mr. Harrigan's Phone Adaptation Is "Brilliant"
With what seems like a hundred different adaptations of Stephen King novels coming out every year, it's worth noting when the author himself actually has something nice to say about one of them. Netflix is set to debut their feature film version of Mr. Harrigan's Phone later this year, which is based on the novella by King. Taking to Twitter, King revealed that he's seen a near complete version of the adaptation and he has high praise for what writer/director John Lee Hancock was able to accomplish.
Legally Blonde, White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Reveals the Line She Hears the Most From Fans
When it comes to the Legally Blonde franchise, there are no shortage of iconic lines, especially for star Jennifer Coolidge, but there's one that her character Paulette delivered in Legally Blonde 2 that has followed her with fans saying it more than others. Now, Coolidge is revealing the line, saying that it's one that makes fans "just go nuts" — particularly around a specific time of the year.
Daredevil Fan Poster Teases the MCU's Street-Level Future
At San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the existence of three distinct parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—a supernatural arm led in part by Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, a cosmic branch with the likes of The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and last but not least, a street-level sector led by Daredevil and Spider-Man.
Lady Gaga's Salary for Joker 2 Revealed
Joker 2 (title: Joker: Folie A Deux) is officially in the works for 2024 release, and as first reported, the Joker sequel will see Lady Gaga staring opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker as Harley Quinn. Joker: Folie A Deux will be a dark musical that will certainly benefit from having Lady Gaga's vocals and popstar persona at its disposal. But with Gaga coming to act, sing, and dance as well, how much is Warner Bros. paying her for all that action?
Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Confirms Obi-Wan Series Was Originally About Luke Skywalker and Ben
At one point, Obi-Wan was being developed at Lucasfilm as a film trilogy, following the eponymous Jedi protecting a young Luke Skywalker from Tusken Raiders on Tatooine. After Solo bombed with fans and critics alike, the Kathleen Kennedy-led studio shelved future movies in hopes of a better solution. Along came...
Official She-Hulk Tinder Profile Appears on Dating App
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is finally hitting Disney+ on Thursday and Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun with the promos. We've seen some cool stuff like a special edition She-Hulk doll and a lot of enjoyable interviews with the cast, including ones where they reveal which Marvel characters they want to crossover with. Today, some fans discovered a silly new marketing strategy. You can now match with She-Hulk on Tinder!
