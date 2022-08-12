Read full article on original website
Related
'Virgin River' Star Annette O'Toole Talks New Faces Coming To The Series In Season Five
Actor Annette O'Toole joins Cheddar News to discuss season four of the hit Netflix series, 'Virgin River,' as well as what we can expect from the highly-anticipated season five.
2 of Netflix’s newest shows are also the biggest in the world right now
Thematically, the Netflix series Keep Breathing and The Sandman couldn’t be more different. The former is a straightforward drama, involving a New York lawyer whose plane crashes and leaves her stranded in the remote Canadian frontier. While the latter is a fantasy tale from Neil Gaiman, bringing his beloved DC Comics series of the same name to life.
ComicBook
Netflix's Top 2 TV Shows Had a Crossover Last Year
Two dark fantasy series, The Sandman and Locke & Key are currently topping Netflix's streaming charts. Some fans may not realize that these shows are based on comics whose universe crossed over just last year. Though The Sandman concluded in 1996, and the original Locke & Key saga ran from 2008 through 2013, stories have continued to be told in their respective canons. For The Sandman, DC Comics launched a series of sequels and spinoffs under The Sandman Universe in 2018, which continues today. Meanwhile, IDW Publishing has published a series of Locke & Key prequels collectively known as The Golden Age. The last of those prequels, Hell & Gone, was an intercompany crossover that connected The Sandman and Locke & Key mythologies.
7 New Netflix Shows in August 2022 — and the Best Reasons to Watch
Click here to read the full article. 1. “The Sandman” Season 1 (available August 5) Developed by: Neil Gaiman & David S. Goyer & Allan Heinberg Cast: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park Format: Series Length: Season 1: 10 hourlong episodes Best Reason to Watch: Prior to today, Neil Gaiman, the outspoken author behind previous book-to-screen adaptations of “Coraline,” “Stardust,” “American Gods,” and “Good Omens,” has said that his main responsibility to his award-winning 1989 comic book series was “to try and stop bad [adaptations] from happening.” Insofar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digg.com
HBO Max Will Be Replaced Next Year By A New Service
A new app will combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in 2023. What is it called? We have no clue. Summer 2023 will mark the end of both the HBO Max and Discovery+ apps. This was announced today by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in an earnings call. There have been lots of reports, rumors, and official announcements from the company over the past few days revolving around the future of HBO, its staff, and several films such as "Batgirl" which are no longer being released.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
'American Horror Stories' Fans Rage as Season 2 Episode 4 Is Not Released on Hulu
"American Horror Stories" Season 2 Episode 4 was scheduled to air on Hulu at 12 a.m. PT but when it did not come out at this time fans were left frustrated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Netflix Renews Love Death + Robots for Season 4
Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Fans Are Loving The Series' Crunchyroll Arrival
Crunchyroll has seen more than a few changes following the merging of the streaming service with Funimation. With Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super being added to Crunchyroll's library a few months ago, the Japanese subbed version of Z has landed on the platform, with this new iteration being taken from the fabled "Dragon Box" version. Needless to say, Dragon Ball fans are making the rounds on social media in reaction to this major news.
Business Insider
'House of the Dragon' premieres on August 21 – here's how to watch the highly anticipated 'Game of Thrones' prequel
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "House of the Dragon" premieres August 21 on HBO and HBO Max. The "Game of Thrones" prequel series focuses on the Targaryen civil war. HBO Max costs $10/month for ad-supported streaming or $15/month for ad-free streaming. "House of...
Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix from last week
What shows people are watching on Netflix right now (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) We've all said it. "I need a new show to watch." Sometimes we need some help deciding which. What one do you pick? It's a big commitment watching episode after episode after episode. Check out which shows have been the most watched series on Netflix over the past week starting August 1:10. "Stranger Things 3" Netflix Hours watched: 17,040,0009. "Manifest: Season 3" Netflix Hours watched: 19,880,0008. "Trainwreck: Woodstock '99: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 20,280,0007. "Manifest: Season 2" Netfix Hours watched: 21,310,0006. "Uncoupled: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 26,520,0005. "Manifest: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 36,690,0004. "Stranger Things 4" Netflix Hours watched: 44,760,0003. "Virgin River: Season 4" Netflix Hours watched: 46,930,0002. "Keep Breathing: Limited Series" Netflix Hours watched: 54,730,0001. "The Sandman: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 69,480,00011
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Is Getting a Major Upgrade on HBO Max
HBO Max has announced that Game of Thrones will get a 4K upgrade on the streaming platform beginning August 1, 2022. The 4K release for Game of Thrones was actually released on disc back in November of 2021, so it's almost surprising it hasn't come to HBO's very own streaming platform before now -- but today is the 4K launch day, presumably so that fans can binge as much as they can stomach ahead of the upcoming release of House of the Dragon, the network's first Game of Thrones spinoff, which debuts on August 21. The 4K versions are available only on HBO Max's ad-free $14.99 pricing tier.
What Time Will ‘The Sandman’ Premiere on Netflix?
Looks like we only have one more sleep until The Sandman comes to Netflix. Neil Gaiman‘s groundbreaking comic book series was an industry-changing phenomenon in the 1980s and ’90s and continues to be one of the most beloved graphic novel titles of all time. Now, over thirty years since its debut, The Sandman is getting a live action adaptation. Tom Sturridge plays Dream, one of the Endless, aka a godlike group of siblings tasked with ruling over seven key realms tied to humanity. Dream, also known as Morpheus or The Sandman, has the dubious honor of reigning over the Dreaming, the place where we go when we sleep and from whence all dreams and nightmares are born.
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
ComicBook
American Horror Story Reveals Returning Cast Members For Season 11
Earlier this. month, FX chairman John Landgraf gave fans their first major piece of news about American Horror Story Season 11 when he revealed that the next installment of the fan favorite long-running horror anthology series will arrive this fall. Now, a new report from Deadline is giving us another update, this time about the cast of the eagerly anticipated season. On Wednesday, the outlet reported a number of familiar faces would be returning to the American Horror Story franchise as well as some new faces who have worked with Ryan Murphy in other projects.
Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022
August is flying by, and a new month approaching means new shows and movies coming to our favorite streaming services. Here’s what you have to look forward to on Netflix in September. The streaming site is kicking off the month with “Collateral,” the 2004 film starring Tom Cruise, Jamie...
‘The Sandman’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
'The Sandman' Season 2 hasn't been greenlit by Netflix, but there's a good possibility we'll get more episodes. Here's what we know about another outing so far.
Comments / 0